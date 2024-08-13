Uruguay’s Lessons for Building a Care Economy
While Uruguay’s National Integrated Care System has made strides in recognizing care as a right and highlighting the socioeconomic impact of caregiving, it also has demonstrated what is required to uphold such commitments. Fortunately, new investments in care will pay large dividends in both the near and long term.
MONTEVIDEO – As populations age worldwide, the demand for care services is reaching unprecedented levels, presenting complex challenges for all societies, but particularly those in the developed world. This is also true for Uruguay, where the demographic profile is closer to that of North America and Europe than to its regional neighbors.