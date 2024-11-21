Human Progress in the Trump Era
In the face of existential threats like climate change, we have a responsibility to improve our decision-making radically. Since cooperation has always been humanity’s superpower, the first step must be to rebuild a global culture of cooperation, underpinned by a shared, fact-based understanding of reality and trust in institutions.
SYDNEY – Having just been elected president of the United States for a second time, Donald Trump is poised to reshape international relations at a critical moment. Navigating this new and dangerous era of uncertainty requires reflecting on the progress we have made, not least to seek insights into how to overcome the challenges ahead.