Novoroční rozvojová rezoluce

PEKING/PAŘÍŽ/NEW YORK – Britské hlasování o odchodu z Evropské unie a zvolení Donalda Trumpa příštím prezidentem Spojených států odhalily nespokojenost občanů rozvinutých zemí s globalizací. Ať už mají pravdu, nebo ne, vyčítají lidé globalizaci – nebo přinejmenším způsobu jejího řízení – vlastní stagnující příjmy, rostoucí nezaměstnanost a sílící nejistotu.

Občané rozvojových zemí vyjadřují podobné pocity už mnohem déle. Ačkoliv globalizace přinesla rozvojovému světu mnoho výhod, řada lidí má výhrady vůči neoliberální ekonomické teorii, na jejímž základě je globalizace řízena. S velkou kritikou se během let setkal zejména takzvaný washingtonský konsensus, jenž vyzývá k nezkrocené liberalizaci a privatizaci a jehož makroekonomická politika klade důraz spíše na inflaci než na zaměstnanost a růst. Přišel čas přehodnotit konvenční ekonomické poučky?

Švédská agentura pro mezinárodní rozvojovou spolupráci (Sida) pokládala tuto otázku za vhodnou k zevrubnější úvaze. Vyzvala proto 13 ekonomů z celého světa (včetně autorů tohoto článku – čtyř bývalých hlavních ekonomů Světové banky), aby se jí zabývali.

Dospěli jsme k závěru, že některé myšlenky tvořící základ tradiční rozvojové ekonomie mohly skutečně přispět ke vzniku určitých ekonomických problémů, s nimiž se svět potýká. Zejména je dnes patrné, že pouhé udržování vyrovnaných státních rozpočtů a kontrola inflace v přesvědčení, že trh už se postará o zbytek, automaticky nevytváří trvalý a začleňující růst. S tímto vědomím jsme identifikovali osm obecných principů, jimiž by se měla rozvojová politika řídit.

Za prvé by se měl růst HDP pokládat za prostředek vedoucí k určitému cíli, nikoliv za cíl samotný. Růst je důležitý převážně proto, že poskytuje zdroje potřebné k podpoře různých dimenzí lidského blahobytu: zaměstnanosti, trvale udržitelné spotřeby, bydlení, zdraví, vzdělání a bezpečnosti.

Za druhé musí hospodářská politika aktivně podporovat inkluzivní rozvoj. Namísto očekávání, že přílivová vlna rozvoje zvedne všechny lodě, měli by politici zajistit, aby žádná skupina nezůstala pozadu. Musí přímo řešit deprivace – od nezaměstnanosti po nedostatečný přístup ke zdravotnictví či vzdělání –, které způsobují takové škody chudým lidem.

Kromě morálního imperativu by takový přístup pomohl udržet ekonomický výkon, který mohou ohrozit nadměrná nerovnost příjmů, sociální napětí, politické turbulence nebo i násilný konflikt. Některá z nedávných politických pozdvižení – včetně brexitu a Trumpova vítězství – byla do jisté míry důsledkem nadměrné nerovnosti.

Za třetí není ekologická udržitelnost volitelnou možností. Na národní úrovni je růst příjmů dosažený za cenu poškození životního prostředí neudržitelný, a tím i nepřijatelný. Na globální úrovni představují klimatické změny ohrožení zdraví, živobytí i okolního prostředí. Je naprosto nezbytné, aby zmírnění klimatických změn a politika adaptace tvořily nedílnou součást rozvojové politiky – nikoliv její doplněk na národní i mezinárodní úrovni.

Za čtvrté musí existovat rovnováha mezi trhem, státem a komunitou. Trhy jsou fundamentálně společenské instituce a vyžadují regulaci, aby efektivně alokovaly zdroje. V posledním čtvrtstoletí byly nedostatečně regulované trhy základní příčinou mnoha nepříznivých ekonomických výsledků, včetně finanční krize z roku 2008 a neudržitelné míry nerovnosti.

Z hlediska trhů i netržních aktérů je pro efektivní regulaci nepostradatelný stát. Instituce občanské společnosti jsou zase nezbytné pro zajištění, aby stát fungoval efektivně a spravedlivě.

Za páté makroekonomická stabilita vyžaduje flexibilitu politik. Tradiční politická moudra fetišizovala vyvážený rozpočet – někdy ke škodě makroekonomické stability. Lepším přístupem by bylo považovat fiskální a vnější bilanci za střednědobá omezení. Fiskální stimuly typu veřejných investic pak mohou napomoci k posílení loudavé ekonomiky a položit základ dlouhodobějšího růstu. Klíčem je zajistit, aby byly veřejný dluh a inflační tlaky dobře řízeny během příznivých období.

Za šesté si zvláštní pozornost žádá dopad technologických změn na nerovnost. Nedávné technologické pokroky vedly k přesunu pracovní síly, což zvýšilo podíl kapitálu na příjmu, a tím i míru nerovnosti. Automatizace koneckonců umožňuje firmám vyplácet nižší objem mezd, a tak zvýšit výnosy pro akcionáře.

Problém, jehož základní podstatou je konflikt práce a kapitálu, bývá bohužel často vykreslován jako problém práce a práce, kdy někteří lidé v rozvinutých ekonomikách tvrdí, že je o pracovní místa připravují rozvojové země. To přispělo k odmítání otevřeného obchodu a výzvám k protekcionismu. Ve skutečnosti jsou ovšem zapotřebí kroky ke zvýšení lidského kapitálu, k přepracování a zkvalitnění nástrojů pro přerozdělování příjmů a k podpoře rovnosti tržních příjmů, mimo jiné i zvýšením vyjednávací síly zaměstnanců.

Za sedmé společenské normy, hodnoty a smýšlení ovlivňují ekonomický výkon. Ekonomika funguje lépe, když mezi lidmi existuje důvěra. Společenské normy mohou přispívat také k omezování korupce a podněcování férových postupů. Občanská společnost a vlády by proto měly podporovat prospěšné hodnoty a normy.

Za osmé hraje důležitou roli mezinárodní společenství. Globální síly a národní politiky vytvářejí externality, jež omezují politické možnosti. Zřejmě nejdiskutovanějším nedávným příkladem je dopad měnových politik rozvinutých zemí na kapitálové toky do rozvíjejících se ekonomik a zpět. Jako další příklady můžeme jmenovat omezování migrace, obchodní politiku a regulace daňových rájů.

Externality vzniklé v důsledku takových politik mohou řešit pouze mezinárodní instituce. Klíčem k zajištění, aby to dělaly spravedlivě a efektivně, je zesílit hlas rozvojových zemí v nich.

S koncem roku 2016 by měla skončit i stará schémata ekonomického myšlení, která vytvořila tolik ekonomických těžkostí a vyvolala tolik rozruchu. Předchozí hospodářský rozvoj nám v kombinaci s pokroky v oblasti ekonomického myšlení poskytl řadu poznatků, co funguje, a co ne. Tyto poznatky by měly tvořit jádro nového přístupu k takovému rozvoji, jaký svět potřebuje.

Z angličtiny přeložil Jiří Kobělka.