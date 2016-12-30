Novoroční rozvojová rezoluce

Rahul Basu JAN 1, 2017

The Goenchi Mati Movement ("Goan earth", from Goa, India) has a simple proposition:

1. We, the people of Goa, own the minerals in common. The state government is merely a trustee of natural resources for the people and especially future generations (Public Trust Doctrine).

2. As we have inherited the minerals, we are simply custodians and must pass them on to future generations (Intergenerational equity).

3. Therefore, if we mine and we sell our mineral resources, we must ensure zero loss, ie. capture of the full economic rent (sale price minus cost of extraction, cost including reasonable profit for miner). Any loss is a loss to all of us and our future generations.

4. All the money received from our minerals must be saved in a Permanent Fund, as already implemented all over the globe. Like the minerals, the Permanent Fund will also be part of the commons. The Supreme Court of India has ordered the creation of a Permanent Fund for Goan iron ore and already Rs. 94 crores (US$ 13 million) is deposited.

5. Any real income (after inflation) from the Permanent Fund must only be distributed to all as a right of ownership, a Citizen's Dividend.



These principles can be generalised to natural resources and the commons. Most people understand them easily. We believe these principles, if applied faithfully, will change many things. Can this be the core of a new progressive agenda? Will we revise conventional economic wisdom? Read more