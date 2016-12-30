Novoroční rozvojová rezoluce

PEKING/PAŘÍŽ/NEW YORK – Britské hlasování o odchodu z Evropské unie a zvolení Donalda Trumpa příštím prezidentem Spojených států odhalily nespokojenost občanů rozvinutých zemí s globalizací. Ať už mají pravdu, nebo ne, vyčítají lidé globalizaci – nebo přinejmenším způsobu jejího řízení – vlastní stagnující příjmy, rostoucí nezaměstnanost a sílící nejistotu.
Občané rozvojových zemí vyjadřují podobné pocity už mnohem déle. Ačkoliv globalizace přinesla rozvojovému světu mnoho výhod, řada lidí má výhrady vůči neoliberální ekonomické teorii, na jejímž základě je globalizace řízena. S velkou kritikou se během let setkal zejména takzvaný washingtonský konsensus, jenž vyzývá k nezkrocené liberalizaci a privatizaci a jehož makroekonomická politika klade důraz spíše na inflaci než na zaměstnanost a růst. Přišel čas přehodnotit konvenční ekonomické poučky?
Švédská agentura pro mezinárodní rozvojovou spolupráci (Sida) pokládala tuto otázku za vhodnou k zevrubnější úvaze. Vyzvala proto 13 ekonomů z celého světa (včetně autorů tohoto článku – čtyř bývalých hlavních ekonomů Světové banky), aby se jí zabývali.
Dospěli jsme k závěru, že některé myšlenky tvořící základ tradiční rozvojové ekonomie mohly skutečně přispět ke vzniku určitých ekonomických problémů, s nimiž se svět potýká. Zejména je dnes patrné, že pouhé udržování vyrovnaných státních rozpočtů a kontrola inflace v přesvědčení, že trh už se postará o zbytek, automaticky nevytváří trvalý a začleňující růst. S tímto vědomím jsme identifikovali osm obecných principů, jimiž by se měla rozvojová politika řídit.
Za prvé by se měl růst HDP pokládat za prostředek vedoucí k určitému cíli, nikoliv za cíl samotný. Růst je důležitý převážně proto, že poskytuje zdroje potřebné k podpoře různých dimenzí lidského blahobytu: zaměstnanosti, trvale udržitelné spotřeby, bydlení, zdraví, vzdělání a bezpečnosti.
Za druhé musí hospodářská politika aktivně podporovat inkluzivní rozvoj. Namísto očekávání, že přílivová vlna rozvoje zvedne všechny lodě, měli by politici zajistit, aby žádná skupina nezůstala pozadu. Musí přímo řešit deprivace – od nezaměstnanosti po nedostatečný přístup ke zdravotnictví či vzdělání –, které způsobují takové škody chudým lidem.
Kromě morálního imperativu by takový přístup pomohl udržet ekonomický výkon, který mohou ohrozit nadměrná nerovnost příjmů, sociální napětí, politické turbulence nebo i násilný konflikt. Některá z nedávných politických pozdvižení – včetně brexitu a Trumpova vítězství – byla do jisté míry důsledkem nadměrné nerovnosti.
Za třetí není ekologická udržitelnost volitelnou možností. Na národní úrovni je růst příjmů dosažený za cenu poškození životního prostředí neudržitelný, a tím i nepřijatelný. Na globální úrovni představují klimatické změny ohrožení zdraví, živobytí i okolního prostředí. Je naprosto nezbytné, aby zmírnění klimatických změn a politika adaptace tvořily nedílnou součást rozvojové politiky – nikoliv její doplněk na národní i mezinárodní úrovni.
Za čtvrté musí existovat rovnováha mezi trhem, státem a komunitou. Trhy jsou fundamentálně společenské instituce a vyžadují regulaci, aby efektivně alokovaly zdroje. V posledním čtvrtstoletí byly nedostatečně regulované trhy základní příčinou mnoha nepříznivých ekonomických výsledků, včetně finanční krize z roku 2008 a neudržitelné míry nerovnosti.
Z hlediska trhů i netržních aktérů je pro efektivní regulaci nepostradatelný stát. Instituce občanské společnosti jsou zase nezbytné pro zajištění, aby stát fungoval efektivně a spravedlivě.
Za páté makroekonomická stabilita vyžaduje flexibilitu politik. Tradiční politická moudra fetišizovala vyvážený rozpočet – někdy ke škodě makroekonomické stability. Lepším přístupem by bylo považovat fiskální a vnější bilanci za střednědobá omezení. Fiskální stimuly typu veřejných investic pak mohou napomoci k posílení loudavé ekonomiky a položit základ dlouhodobějšího růstu. Klíčem je zajistit, aby byly veřejný dluh a inflační tlaky dobře řízeny během příznivých období.
Za šesté si zvláštní pozornost žádá dopad technologických změn na nerovnost. Nedávné technologické pokroky vedly k přesunu pracovní síly, což zvýšilo podíl kapitálu na příjmu, a tím i míru nerovnosti. Automatizace koneckonců umožňuje firmám vyplácet nižší objem mezd, a tak zvýšit výnosy pro akcionáře.
Problém, jehož základní podstatou je konflikt práce a kapitálu, bývá bohužel často vykreslován jako problém práce a práce, kdy někteří lidé v rozvinutých ekonomikách tvrdí, že je o pracovní místa připravují rozvojové země. To přispělo k odmítání otevřeného obchodu a výzvám k protekcionismu. Ve skutečnosti jsou ovšem zapotřebí kroky ke zvýšení lidského kapitálu, k přepracování a zkvalitnění nástrojů pro přerozdělování příjmů a k podpoře rovnosti tržních příjmů, mimo jiné i zvýšením vyjednávací síly zaměstnanců.
Za sedmé společenské normy, hodnoty a smýšlení ovlivňují ekonomický výkon. Ekonomika funguje lépe, když mezi lidmi existuje důvěra. Společenské normy mohou přispívat také k omezování korupce a podněcování férových postupů. Občanská společnost a vlády by proto měly podporovat prospěšné hodnoty a normy.
Za osmé hraje důležitou roli mezinárodní společenství. Globální síly a národní politiky vytvářejí externality, jež omezují politické možnosti. Zřejmě nejdiskutovanějším nedávným příkladem je dopad měnových politik rozvinutých zemí na kapitálové toky do rozvíjejících se ekonomik a zpět. Jako další příklady můžeme jmenovat omezování migrace, obchodní politiku a regulace daňových rájů.
Externality vzniklé v důsledku takových politik mohou řešit pouze mezinárodní instituce. Klíčem k zajištění, aby to dělaly spravedlivě a efektivně, je zesílit hlas rozvojových zemí v nich.
S koncem roku 2016 by měla skončit i stará schémata ekonomického myšlení, která vytvořila tolik ekonomických těžkostí a vyvolala tolik rozruchu. Předchozí hospodářský rozvoj nám v kombinaci s pokroky v oblasti ekonomického myšlení poskytl řadu poznatků, co funguje, a co ne. Tyto poznatky by měly tvořit jádro nového přístupu k takovému rozvoji, jaký svět potřebuje.
Z angličtiny přeložil Jiří Kobělka.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (10)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented thomas greaves
Homo economicus on steroids. Surely the problems of social and cultural fragmentation brought about by policies that allowed mass immigration to further economic performance, should feature high on any list of mistakes that need addressing. It behoves those who believe they have a contribution to make to policy advice to acquaint themselves with the lives of those who have been affected by liberal economic policy mistakes, and who voted for a paradigm shift. They will quickly learn that no matter how economically well off people are, the values of community, belonging and social identity rank higher than money. By ignoring the psycho-social facts these economists remain blind to the core issues that have less to do with economics than the destruction of safety, security and fraternity among indigenous peoples. Immigration is essential but its management has verged on criminal irresponsibility. Don't forget that 'We want our country back', and 'We will build a wall" were slogans that won because they reflected the sentiment of millions. Read more
Comment Commented Charles Van Schilt
There's a major contradictions here. Economics cannot anymore be isolated from population growth, from environmental degradation, and from the social impacts of new technologies. So the idea of having sustainable growth seems to me is virtually impossible if populations are still growing. One basic fundamental is that there are too many people and we cannot continue to expand economics based on expanding populations without seeing detrimental impacts on the environment. These contradict each other. We need some sort of steady state economic system. So this requires balanced inputs and outputs just like what is used by astronauts in space. So once you create a steady state economic system then you have to focus on methods to stop and reduce population growth. Theoretically this is possible but practically speaking human beings have shown little progress in this. In fact I've become a complete cynic about humans evolving into something better. Therefore, because of our short term thinking, we probably won't survive our own cultural biases. Read more
Comment Commented M M
The old mode of thinking is embedded in the ones that have the words "World" or "Int'l" next to their name. What a lot of rubbish. These exact recipes proposed by the authors are the ones that brought disasters. Old "bad" habits die hard. The New year resolution should be a New breed of economists, advisers and politicians with the right mind set to think "Out of the Box" and contribute effectively to the real economies and the citizens at large. Happy New Year. Read more
Comment Commented Kahit-na Hata
I agree that this is a lot of fine words without any content. We need a really new out of the box solution that can give people hope for the future. The reason we get Trump, Brexit etc. is that people want a change and are fed up of the lofty words without any substance. If anyone have any real concrete vision for society in this century, please contact me kahit.na-hata at mail com. I look at Trump as a chance, as it should initiate some real discussion of what we want. Happy new year. Read more
Comment Commented Kahit-na Hata
I agree that this is a lot of fine words without any content. We need a really new out of the box solution that can give people hope for the future. The reason we get Trump, Brexit etc. is that people want a change and are fed up of the lofty words without any substance. If anyone have any real concrete vision for society in this century, please contact me kahit.na-hata at mail com. I look at Trump as a chance, as it should initiate some real discussion of what we want. Happy new year. Read more
Comment Commented Rahul Basu
The Goenchi Mati Movement ("Goan earth", from Goa, India) has a simple proposition:
1. We, the people of Goa, own the minerals in common. The state government is merely a trustee of natural resources for the people and especially future generations (Public Trust Doctrine).
2. As we have inherited the minerals, we are simply custodians and must pass them on to future generations (Intergenerational equity).
3. Therefore, if we mine and we sell our mineral resources, we must ensure zero loss, ie. capture of the full economic rent (sale price minus cost of extraction, cost including reasonable profit for miner). Any loss is a loss to all of us and our future generations.
4. All the money received from our minerals must be saved in a Permanent Fund, as already implemented all over the globe. Like the minerals, the Permanent Fund will also be part of the commons. The Supreme Court of India has ordered the creation of a Permanent Fund for Goan iron ore and already Rs. 94 crores (US$ 13 million) is deposited.
5. Any real income (after inflation) from the Permanent Fund must only be distributed to all as a right of ownership, a Citizen's Dividend.
These principles can be generalised to natural resources and the commons. Most people understand them easily. We believe these principles, if applied faithfully, will change many things. Can this be the core of a new progressive agenda? Will we revise conventional economic wisdom? Read more
Comment Commented Jeff Rutledge
Many of the points you make are exactly what the the recent elections stood against. You a key point, such as a growing disparity between the state and private workers' pensions. Taking a cut for underfunded private pensions, while being forced by courts to pay more property tax to force 100% of state workers' pension is clearly state fueled inequality. The fact that 8 out of the top 10 counties in the US for numbers of 1%ers surround DC reveals another state driven disparity. It is a mistrust of the state that was the biggest factor in these recent election events. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
+1
Good all-around lessons learned, from the many rude awakenings for the policy-making milieu, since 2008.
There will be stiff resistance to what is perhaps the most important sentence in the article, or perhaps the most important roadblock in the way of all the other points:
"what is fundamentally a labor-versus-capital problem has often been portrayed as a labor-versus-labor problem"
It has in too many cases been politically and even economically beneficial for pundits to perpetuate the above misconception. Still, to end the year on a positive note, I hope the points here are received by their intended audience with an open mind.
Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
I thing that its important to adjust our planning expectations to the new realities. To name a few:
First, the confrontation labour vs labour is a reality since the integration to the international market of (no less than) China, India, Ussr, and the whole of East Asia. Ah ... forgot to mention: women integrated too.
Second, cheap resources for Western consumers evaporated too, since the OPEC embargo in the 70's.
Third, aging populations in advanced countries alter wealth redistribution via taxes.
Fourth, the internet integrates markets as never before, and those who manage the information flows harvest an enormous portion of any wealth thus created.
And so on ... There is also the evident challenge to the efficacity of democratic processes, in an environment where the Media is unresponsive to Nation State interests. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
Unfortunately for your resolutions to have even the faintest chance of working (And I wouldn't bet money on it) the government would have to be independent and willing to stand up to the "Private Sector". The reality is and is isn't just in the US or the so called western "Democracies" government is the leashed and collared property of the rich and connected. I find it unlikely in the extreme that any western government is going to actually start caring about anyone who can't give them a "campaign donation". A legal bribe by any other name. Your wish list would make sense if there was the remotest chance of it being carried out. Unfortunately governments are only interested in what the rich and connected want. They would not view your program as in their interests. I leave to you to tell me how likely your program is to be carried out? Read more
Featured
A Socialist Market Economy With Chinese Contradictions
Adair Turner asks whether China can continue to outperform expectations, as it clearly did in 2016.
After Aleppo
Christopher R. Hill laments the failure of the US to pursue effective diplomacy in Syria.
Trump’s Extreme Oligarchy
Simon Johnson sees in the US president-elect's agenda government of the rich, by the rich, and for the rich.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.