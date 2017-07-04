特朗普时代的公共领域

Michael Public JUL 4, 2017

You are correct in saying that the press is not up to the task of being a public sphere but I think that to have a healthy society it HAS to be. Universities see too few people, especially once you remove those studying business or tech from the count, to be an effective public sphere. To have an effective press it needs to be separated from both government (e.g. china) and from business (e.g. US) and stand as its own public sphere. It would have to be funded by a tax and protected by a constitution. These might seem a 'bridge too far' for many but the consequences of not doing it is a public discourse eternally dominated by alternative facts, identity politics and echo chambers.