特朗普时代的公共领域

发自伯克利——在许多社会中，大学是意识形态和智识独立的主要堡垒。我们依靠大学将价值观传递给年轻人，并支撑对人类生存境况的短期和长期研究。而在特朗普治下的美国，这一机构的作用比以往任何时候都更为重要。
与大学不同，营利性媒体企业从来无需承担培育一个强大“公共领域”的任务。不可避免的是，它们的报道反映了自身取悦——或者至少不去触怒——背后金主（广告商或投资者）的巨大压力。这也是为何美国作家和政治评论家沃尔特·李普曼（Walter Lippmann）—— 他本身就是新闻老手——最终将自己的信任托付在为大学，智库或其他细分领域工作的公共知识分子身上。
在二战后的大部分时期，营利性媒体的结构性畸形状态相对无害。滋生了全球性纳粹和法西斯主义的极右翼势力遭到了政治放逐，而极左翼势力也好不到哪里去：苏联集团那种“社会主义真实样板”不仅杀人如麻，而且效率极低。
硕果仅存的只有北大西洋地区政治民主，自由市场和社会保障的三联制度图景。关于如何为大多数人实现利益最大化的技术专家辩论得以在摆脱混乱意识形态包袱的情况下进行。西方因此生活在“意识形态的终极”之中；或者更乐观地被称之为“历史的终结”。
但如今我们遭遇到了劳伦斯·萨默斯（Lawrence Summers）所谓的“特朗普时代的挑战”，而且面临着极高风险。在最近一篇为《金融时报》撰写的评论文章中，萨默斯哀叹众多机构，特别是大学，未能挺身应对今天的挑战。
首先，萨默斯正确地呼吁各个大学要更加努力去“招募，录取和教育那些经济上处于不利地位的学生”。当大学只接收那些优质生源的时候，就不仅仅是懒惰，它们也同时辜负了自己的学生，教师以及所服务的社区。与同龄人相比，准备不足的贫困学生不应该因为他们出生的环境而被指责。
从经济学角度来看，大学的职责就是最大限度地其发挥教育“增值”作用，这意味着它应该寻求那些能从服务中获益最多的学生。同时一旦被录取，这些学生就应得到帮助他们完成学业所需的各类支持。
萨默斯另一个正确的发现是“令人震惊的是，美国如今拥有了第一位后理性型（post-rational，意指行为过度呈现前后不一致的后现代主义分裂特质）总统，他否定科学，提出算术上错漏百出的预算案，并选择相信那些不靠谱的事实。”大学，萨默斯指出，应该“称为坦诚，公开辩论的堡垒，以构筑一条通向更伟大真理的道路”。事实上，大学不仅仅是表达思想，更是评价思想的场所。我们要培育智力多元化；但我们也必须拒绝那些错误，不合理或欺骗性的想法。
因此，大学教师和学生可以提出他们认为值得进一步调查的任何论据或想法。他们应该可以自由邀请那些跟他们分享观点的演讲者。萨默斯是对的，一所大学不应该“把一个恶意搅局者的否决权授予那些希望以自己的直觉而不是自身论据的力量来度过一天的人”。
然而拒绝错误的想法和维护知识多样性之间其实存在着一些冲突。历史学家恩斯特·康托罗维奇（Ernst Kantorowicz）70年前提出的一个经验之道是，那些推动某一理念的人有义务忠实于“自己的良心和心中的神明”。
萨默斯举了个例子：查尔斯·穆雷（Charles Murray）访问明德学院（Middlebury College）时遭遇了大批学生示威。笔者在1990年代中期就看过穆雷讨论他臭名昭着的著作《钟形曲线��美国社会中的智力与阶层结构》，也没有留下什么深刻的印象。但此后，穆雷的理念——特别是他对智商与种族关系的言论——并没有得到大幅采纳。
因此在我看来，如果穆雷得到了邀请，就应该允许他说话。但邀请他的明德学院学生也有必要向他们的良知，他们的神，以及其他所有人去解释为何他们觉得穆雷的理念还值得考量。
我不赞同萨默斯的一个领域是关于他对精英统治的捍卫。那种认为精英统治是一种纯粹的善的观点其实忽视了这个术语的出处，正是社会学家迈克尔·杨（Michael Young）在其1958年出版的反乌托邦讽刺作品《精英主义的崛起》中奠定了这个名词的含义。
萨默斯感叹大学教师现在正在被“训练成一群连说‘美国是一个充满机会之地’或者‘精英统治是件好事’都觉得是错误且种族主义的人”。但是这些言论是否令人反感要取决于其所在的上下文。鼓励有前途的年轻人努力工作是很好的，但是我们所拥有的精英统治其实是个不可信赖的个人价值仲裁者，因为它极度歧视对于那些并非出于自身的过错而不能达到其成功标准的人。
在关于当今大学的讨论的这一点上，“安全空间”一词常常会跳出来。可以肯定的是，大学应该是交换和判断思想，以及用新的论据和证据来改变人们想法的安全空间。萨默斯认为，“避免引发短期心理不适的自由主义教育是一个失败”，但他的错误在于并没有承认有些学生感到短期不适的原因是感觉自己被人认定为无关紧要的人。
作为发言和辩论的社区，大学极易受到恶意搅局者的干扰，这就是为什么萨默斯正确强调的文明状态必须得到维护。此外校园动荡常常被认为是社会变乱的预兆。对此萨默斯引用了历史学家里克·佩尔斯坦（Rick Perlstein）的话来提醒我们里根总统在1960年代实现政治崛起的部分原因是他敢于和当时加州大学伯克利分校的学生抗议活动“对着干”。萨默斯怀疑校园激进主义将再次兴起，而“其政治影响将和当年一样”。值得怀疑的是，唐纳德·特朗普或许正是指望这一点。
Rick Puglisi
How about recruiting a diversity of professors at Berkeley with a diversity of ideas? It is like the US presidential debate, we had the gay liberal moderator, the women liberal moderator, the black liberal moderator, and the Latina liberal moderator. They called this diversity but it was just litmus-tested, fake diversity not true intellectual diversity. I learn from ideas not from the color of your skin or your sexual orientation. Now you can censor this post for being too intellectually diverse. Read more
Michael Public
You are correct in saying that the press is not up to the task of being a public sphere but I think that to have a healthy society it HAS to be. Universities see too few people, especially once you remove those studying business or tech from the count, to be an effective public sphere. To have an effective press it needs to be separated from both government (e.g. china) and from business (e.g. US) and stand as its own public sphere. It would have to be funded by a tax and protected by a constitution. These might seem a 'bridge too far' for many but the consequences of not doing it is a public discourse eternally dominated by alternative facts, identity politics and echo chambers. Read more
stephan Edwards
Hate to point this out professor but universities have feet of clay like the rest of us. They are less interested in education then they are brand and marketing oh and athletics. It kind of says something about any universities priorities when the highest paid employee at almost any university in the country is the football or basketball coach. Speaking if only for myself I don't see this as a sign that education higher then ninth or tenth on any universities list of priorities your views may differ. But they are no more "Bastions of ideological and intellectual independence." then Goldman Sachs or Boeing. Read more
Marc Laventurier
And when given the opportunity to fill the largest public sphere with honor and intelligence, Larry Summers performed like a two-bit hood:
"Channeling the views of Wall Street, he believed that even a hint of regulation would send all derivatives trading overseas, costing America business. (It was the unspoken assumption in those years that what was good for Wall Street was good for the U.S. economy, and vice versa.) When Brooksley Born, then the chairwoman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, devised a 1998 proposal suggesting that over-the-counter derivatives be regulated, he called her, livid. Although she did not report to him, he dressed her down loudly. Born's deputy, Michael Greenberger, says he walked in as the call was ending. "She was ashen," he recalls. "She said, 'That was Larry Summers. He was shouting at me.' "
See: https://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2013/09/the-comprehensive-case-against-larry-summers/279651/
But then, such thuggery and money-grubbing IS the american public sphere. Read more
Michael Public
He is not on a trial, only his ideas in this article are. His ideas of this article seem to be of a different cloth to his work while in government. Nelson Mandela killed women and children with orders to place bombs at train stations in his younger years. Read more
