Universal Values at Bay

The End of the “Western Enlightenment”:



Note that the current Rise of Populist Dictators is supported by the same argument, now used by Populist Dictators worldwide, that “The People” are the “Victims” of the “Unipolar World Order” imposed by the Western Elites (especially American Elites) who for nearly 400 years have dictated the rules with which everybody in the World must comply.



Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin and other rising Western and African and South American Dictators, and even Xi Jinping in China, are all using the same abovementioned Story of Oppression of “The People” by Western Elites to succor the masses to help them rise to power over their own nations.



What they promise their own peoples, in unison, is that their common consensual populist rule over the New Multipolar World Order, with each of their Populist Leaderships sovereign over their own nations, each with its own indigenous culture and ruling domestic law, agreeing in principle to respect the necessity of each’s Dictatorial Popular Rule over their own Nation’s Peoples, will bring a New Era of Peace to the World.



Notably, the above prescription for World Peace is exactly similar to the Peace of Westphalia that ended the 30 Years War in Europe in 1648: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peace_of_Westphalia



BTW – the agreement among European Aristocrats and Monarchs who were signatories to the Peace of Westphalia ended international wars in Europe for less than 100 years, after which time span the Kings and Princes of European Nations again raised their armies to war against one another. Nevertheless, the Peace of Westphalia did cause the intellectual rise of the Western Enlightenment Philosophers who espoused the means to Peace through International Conflict Management (Philosophical Rationalism), which “Era of the Enlightenment” Henry Kissinger (recently dead at 100 years of age) proclaimed is now dead.



How the Enlightenment Ends:

https://www.henryakissinger.com/articles/how-the-enlightenment-ends/