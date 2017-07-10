纽约—金融市场正在开始因为许多发达经济体逐渐退出非常规货币政策而陷入慌乱。要不了多久，日本银行和瑞士国民银行就将成为仅有的仍保持长期非常规货币政策的央行。
美联储从2014年开始逐渐退出其资产购买计划（即量化宽松，简称QE），从2015年年底开始了利率正常化进程。欧洲央行现在也在考虑2018年推出其自身的QE政策的节奏，以及何时也开始退出负利率。
类似地，英格兰银行已经结束了始于去年英国脱欧公投后的最新一轮QE，并在考虑提高利率。加拿大银行和澳大利亚储备银行都释放出即将提高利率的信号。
但是，如果另一场衰退或金融危机发生的话，所有这些央行都必须重新采取非常规货币政策。以美联储为例，它退出非常规货币政策的立场比其他所有央行都要强硬。即便其正常化政策成功地让利率回升到均衡水平，这一水平也不会高于3%。
不要忘了，在美联储的前两次紧缩周期中，均衡利率分别达到了6.5%和5.25%。2007年—2009年，当全球金融危机爆发、长期衰退来袭时，美联储将其政策利率从5.25%削减至0%。当这一措施仍无法提振经济时，美联储祭出了非常规货币政策，第一次启动了QE。
最近几次货币政策周期表明，即使美联储能够在下一次衰退发生之前让均衡利率回到3%，它也没有足够的腾挪空间。降息措施将在对经济产生有意义的影响之前就下降到零下限。此外，如果发生了这一情景，美联储和其他主要央行将只有四个选择，每一种都需要衡量成本与收益。
首先，央行可以重启量化和信贷宽松政策，买入长期政府债券或私人资产，以增加流动性和鼓励借贷。但QE会大大扩张央行的资产负债表，不可能是零成本、零风险的。
其次，央行可以在量化和信贷宽松的同时，回归负利率，欧洲央行、日本银行、瑞士国民银行和其他一些央行在最近几年中就是这么做的。但负利率会给储户和银行造成成本，然后，这一成本会转嫁给客户。
第三，央行可以将通胀目标从2%调整到（比如）4%。美联储和其他央行现在都在非正式地探索这一选项，因为这可以将均衡利率提高到5—6%，并降低在新的衰退中触及零下限的风险。
但出于一些原因，这一选项存在争议。央行要实现2%的通胀率已经很难。要先4%通胀目标，它们可能必须在更长的时间里，实施更加非常规的货币政策。此外，央行不应该认定将通胀预期从2%修改为4%的过程能够进行的很顺利。20世纪70年代，当通胀被允许从2%增加到4%时，通胀预期完全失去了锚定效应，物价涨幅远远超过了4%。
央行的最后一个选择是将通胀目标从2%降低到（比如）0%，国际清算银行的建议就是如此。降低通胀目标将减少在利率接近0%、通胀仍然低于2%时采取非常规政策的必要性。
但大部分央行都有理由不采取这一战略。首先，零通胀和持续的通缩——通胀目标为0%，而实际通胀低于目标——可能导致债务通缩。如果名义债务的真实（经通胀调整的）价值上升，那么就会有更多的债务人破产。此外，在小型开放经济中，0%的目标可能会让货币升值，从而提高国内出口商和进口竞争部门的生产和工资成本。
说到底，当新的衰退来临时，发达经济体的央行将别无选择，只能再次将利率削减到零下限，同时在四个聊胜于无的选项中进行选择。它们的选择将取决于它们如何权衡扩大资产负债表、将成本施加在银行和消费者头上、追求可能无法实现的通胀目标，以及伤害国内债务人和生产者的风险。
换句话说，央行将面临与全球金融危机时同样的政策困境，包括“选择”是否采取非常规货币政策。由于金融力量必定会再次造成经济混乱，看起来非常规货币措施还会继续存在。
Jeremiah Hartnett
By not accepting market induced low inflation, and possibly deflation, the CB's have encourage a further debt buildup. The absolute worst outcome when the transitions taking place in the global economy is going to redefine asset values. Debt burdened industries like real estate and retailing will be the first to suffer reduced values. This problem will then spread throughout the economy. The the Federal budget deficit is going to explode. How will the Fed handle that occurrence?
Rick Puglisi
Unconventional is just a euphemism for authoritarian. An inflation rate equal to productivity means that someone whose productivity did not change does not have to take a pay cut. Trying to get an inflation rate 3-4 times productivity is nothing more than a corrupt oligarch trying to take from those who work so he can pay off his brood.
Paul Daley
Roubini is right that you will rapidly run into trouble, If you only use price tools (like interest rates) for monetary policy, when governments drop the ball in regard to income supplements. But where is it written that Central Banks cannot provide income supplements by lending against earned income via the IRS withholding system.
To be effective, and to be able to act independently, central banks need tools to impact income flows directly. Absent such tools, they will rapidly find themselves nired in the dilemma that Roubini outlines.
Paul Friesen
@Paul Daley
Not quite sure what you mean, probably because I am not too sure how taxes work in the U.S. But if this is a way the central bank can put money directly into the hands of people who will spend it, as opposed to printing money that just goes into excess bank reserves as "quantitative easing" did, then I'm all for use of such a tool in a recession. I would be interested in a fuller explanation of your idea.
