Paul Friesen JUL 10, 2017

@Paul Daley

Not quite sure what you mean, probably because I am not too sure how taxes work in the U.S. But if this is a way the central bank can put money directly into the hands of people who will spend it, as opposed to printing money that just goes into excess bank reserves as "quantitative easing" did, then I'm all for use of such a tool in a recession. I would be interested in a fuller explanation of your idea. Read more