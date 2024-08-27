Africa’s Future Hinges on Revitalizing Multilateralism
The United Nations Summit of the Future on September 22-23 represents a unique opportunity to strengthen multilateral cooperation. To advance peace, sustainable development, and human rights, Western governments must expand the UN Security Council and honor their longstanding development commitments.
JOHANNESBURG – As the United Nations prepares to host its ambitious Summit of the Future in New York on September 22-23, the three pillars of multilateralism – peace and security, sustainable development, and human rights – are showing obvious signs of strain and urgently require renewal.