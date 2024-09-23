The UN’s Summit of the Future Must Champion Universal Education

The quest for universal education is the defining social-policy challenge of our time. As the lives of tens of millions of children in low-income countries are upended by conflict and climate disasters, the international community must mobilize additional financing to ensure a quality education for all of them.
EDINBURGH – As many as 500 million children worldwide are either trapped in conflict zones or displaced by war and climate change, putting their right to an education at grave risk. These are the world’s most neglected children, and their urgent educational needs must be at the top of policymakers’ agenda, both now, at the ongoing United Nations Summit of the Future in New York and at next year’s Second World Summit for Social Development.
EDINBURGH – As many as 500 million children worldwide are either trapped in conflict zones or displaced by war and climate change, putting their right to an education at grave risk. These are the world’s most neglected children, and their urgent educational needs must be at the top of policymakers’ agenda, both now, at the ongoing United Nations Summit of the Future in New York and at next year’s Second World Summit for Social Development.