AI Is a Rare Bright Spot for Global Governance

A new Global Digital Compact rests on the insight that while AI can be a game-changing technology, managing its far-reaching potential requires a new global infrastructure and robust mechanisms to manage the risks. At a time when multilateralism is faltering, global cooperation remains possible.
NEW YORK – Multilateralism has fallen on hard times lately, especially at the United Nations. The UN Security Council couldn’t stop Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon remain elusive, and subsequent COP summits have failed to spur enough concrete action to meet global climate targets. Not only are the UN’s own Sustainable Development Goals off-track; in many cases, progress toward meeting them has reversed. The UN’s foundational commitments to peace, security, and cooperation feel very foreign at a time when multiple wars are raging, protectionism is on the rise, and the world is splitting into rival blocs.
