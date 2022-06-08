Can Nuclear Energy Come Back from the Grave?

Reducing power consumption would mean reducing GDP, it seems, so rather than that we will bet on nuclear reactors whose waste products require management on the 10,000 year time-scale (who can realistically take responsbility for this?) With modern tech power consumption reductions could be achieved widely and broadly - e.g. in transport, by shifting from 6000 lb. automobiles to 750-1000 lb. electrified bikes and quads, and increasing public transit for longer distances. It would be possible, then, to rely more on solar and wind and use fossils and nuclear on a more limited basis. No cold turkey, no revolution required - just common sense.

But again, this reduction would actually run against the imperative of economic growth, which is why it seems to make more sense to build vast numbers of highly radioactive sites - creating locations and/or materials that will require expensive safety measures for thousands of years, or alternatively which will create terrible hazards and poison the world for future generations - and double down on power use.

Nuclear roulette.