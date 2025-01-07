Ukraine’s Existential Culture War

To those who espouse universal humanism, banning great works of art associated with an enemy country is never a good idea, given its narrowing, provincializing effect. But in the case of Ukraine, this kind of cultural chauvinism is essential to resisting Russia’s forced embrace.
NEW YORK – In 2022, Lithuania’s then-Minister of Culture Simonas Kairys decided that performing Russian composer Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet The Nutcracker was no longer an appropriate way to celebrate the Christmas season. Lithuania is a staunch supporter of Ukraine, and Kairys, believing that Russian culture could not be separated from Russian imperialism, called for a “mental quarantine” – otherwise known as “cultural decolonization.”
