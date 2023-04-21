Why Ukraine Matters

Well of course the US has an interest in intervening in the Ukrainian war: Ukraine presents an opportunity, much like Afghanistan during the Soviet epoque, of damaging Russia at relativity low cost in weapons and (essentially) zero cost in American lives. The US is obviously taking every advantage of having highly motivated and unlimited in numbers cannon fodder, to cause maximum damage to Russia. Whatever the cost to Ukrainian lives the elimination of Russia’s only warm water naval base would be a huge achievement! Go Ukraine!