Where Is the War in Ukraine Heading?
As matters stand, the Ukrainian army appears to have little chance of retaking all the territory that Russia has occupied, and the Russian armed forces are in no position to achieve Vladimir Putin's objective for the war. But peace without victory for either side may be possible.
STOCKHOLM – With Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war of aggression against Ukraine now well into its third year, there are mounting questions about whether any sort of peace or victory is possible.