What Ukraine Needs

Europe and the rest of the world should know by now that Russian President Vladimir Putin's revanchist ambition does not stop in Ukraine. His fight is with the entire free world, and he has already proved willing to commit war crimes and crimes against humanity in pursuit of his goals.
KYIV – Although Ukraine’s armed forces are outnumbered by those of Russian President Vladimir Putin invading our country, we take heart from the growing support we are receiving from friends abroad. Nobody should forget that this is not just an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine; it is an assault on the free world.
Putin has been at war with the free world for decades. He has ordered the assassination of Russian exiles on foreign soil, in democratic countries such as the United Kingdom. He has interfered in democratic elections, both in the United States and across Europe. He and his cronies have looted Russia and laundered the cash abroad. He has propagated disinformation worldwide, and crushed dissent at home. In 2008, he sent Russian forces into Georgia, where they continue to occupy large swaths of that country. And most recently, he has occupied Belarus – now a launchpad for his war on Ukraine.
In Ukraine, Putin’s forces have exhibited appalling cruelty, bombing apartment blocks, hospitals, schools, and other essential civilian infrastructure that is critical to urban civilian life. The bombing of Freedom Square in Kharkiv and the use of cluster munitions in cities are unambiguous examples of war crimes. Russian troops are committing acts of genocide against the Ukrainian people.
