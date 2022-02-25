Ukraine's Lessons for NATO's Eastern Flank

Decades of political division and institutional decay contributed to the relative weakness of the Ukrainian state – weaknesses that Russian President Vladimir Putin is now ruthlessly exploiting. While helping the victim and punishing the attacker, other countries in the region should also heed the tough lessons of Ukraine’s tragedy.
VIENNA/WARSAW – The horrific Russian attack on Ukraine should be a wake-up call for the elites of NATO’s Central European members and the rest of the alliance. Without excusing Russia’s aggression, we must admit that decades of political division and institutional decay contributed to the relative weakness of the Ukrainian state – weaknesses that Russian President Vladimir Putin is now ruthlessly exploiting. While helping the victim and punishing the attacker, other countries in the region should also heed the tough lessons of Ukraine’s tragedy.
When Ukraine emerged from the collapsing Soviet Union in the early 1990s, it was among the economically more prosperous post-communist states. Adjusted for purchasing power, its per capita GDP was roughly 20% higher than that of Poland. If that were still true in 2020, and if Ukraine’s population had not decreased by a staggering 15%, the country’s economy (again, in purchasing power terms) would be almost two-thirds the size of Russia’s. A successful, democratic Ukraine with a powerful military arguably could have had a chance to be admitted to NATO during the window of opportunity used by its neighbors from Central Europe and the former Soviet Baltic republics.
Instead, Ukraine’s three decades of independence were marked by economic stagnation, deep internal divisions, and repeated flirtation with authoritarianism, punctuated by impressive but turbulent uprisings by the pro-Western parts of society. Meanwhile, Central European countries such as Poland, Hungary, and Romania forged a broad domestic consensus about their desire to join the democratic West. That bet paid off handsomely: In one generation, Poland’s economy grew nearly threefold.
