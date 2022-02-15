Will Putin Unite Europe?

Across Europe, national attitudes toward the Russian threat against Ukraine reflect a broad array of concerns and historical experiences, inviting criticism that the European Union will remain hapless and divided. Yet underlying Europeans' differences are key shared interests that they are increasingly willing to defend.
BERLIN – A twenty-first-century war in Europe is no longer unthinkable. After weeks of speculation about whether Russia will invade Ukraine, a clear majority of respondents in a recent pan-European poll by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) think that a war is likely and that Europe should respond.
Different countries are driven by different fears, partly depending on their own recent experiences. In Poland, which has been dealing with Belarus’s attempts to funnel Middle Eastern migrants across its border, there are heightened fears of new refugee waves. In France and Sweden, cyberattacks are the primary concern, reflecting Russia’s recent interference in their national elections. And for Germans, Italians, and Romanians, energy shortages are the biggest fear.
But more is at stake than Europeans’ differing perceptions of external threats. The great German strategist Carl von Clausewitz famously described war as the continuation of politics by other means, and in the early weeks of the Ukraine crisis, how countries responded to the threat of war spoke volumes about their domestic politics.
