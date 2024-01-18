skidelsky195_ Dan KitwoodGetty Images_post office Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Britain’s Post Office Scandal and the Rule of Law

The wrongful prosecution and conviction of more than 900 postmasters highlights the erosion of the systems designed to uphold institutional accountability in the United Kingdom. It also underscores the growing threat of a legal paradigm in which individuals are presumed guilty until proven innocent.

LONDON – A new TV drama has brought to light one of the greatest injustices in the history of the United Kingdom, prompting a long-overdue public reckoning and raising hopes for much-needed institutional accountability.

The Post Office Scandal, as it is known in the UK, involves the wrongful prosecution and conviction of more than 900 postal workers for theft and fraud between 1999 and 2015, owing to faulty software. Although the British government has announced plans to exonerate and compensate those who were convicted, the fact that it took more than 20 years and a hit TV show to spark public outrage reflects poorly on the rule of law and protection of civil liberties in the UK.

The plot of Mr. Bates vs. The Post Office, a four-part ITV drama, could have been lifted from a dystopian novel. In 1999, the British Post Office introduced Horizon, a new accounting-software package developed by the Japanese company Fujitsu. From the very beginning, sub-postmasters (self-employed individuals operating postal outlets, typically within small general stores) complained that the new system falsely reported shortfalls. Instead of fixing the bugs, management prosecuted hundreds of workers for fraud and embezzlement. Many faced financial ruin, others were jailed, and at least four committed suicide.

To continue reading, register now.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to everything PS has to offer.

Subscribe

As a registered user, you can enjoy more PS content every month – for free.

Register

PS_Quarterly_YA-24_1333x1000

Secure your copy of PS Quarterly: The Year Ahead 2024

PS Quarterly: The Year Ahead 2024 is here, and available only to Digital Plus or Premium subscribers.

Subscribe now to enjoy digital access to all the new magazine’s content and receive a print copy, delivered to your door in the coming weeks.

Subscribe Now

https://prosyn.org/YmV0uM4