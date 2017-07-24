¿Gran Bretaña En Marche?

LONDRES – Vivimos una era de turbulencia política. Partidos con apenas un año de existencia ahora gobiernan Francia y la vasta región metropolitana de Tokio. Un partido de menos de cinco años lidera las encuestas de opinión en Italia. En la Casa Blanca se instaló un neófito de la política, para profundo malestar de los aparatos republicano y demócrata. ¿Dónde será pues el próximo terremoto político? La respuesta tal vez sea (en realidad, debería ser) el Reino Unido.
En momentos en que el RU enfrenta la conmoción del Brexit, nadie habla de recrear (y mucho menos reemplazar) los partidos políticos establecidos. Muchos se niegan capaces siquiera de pensar algo así. En un artículo reciente, el ex primer ministro Tony Blair (un innovador centrista proeuropeo que en los noventa ganó tres elecciones generales para su partido, el Laborista) tuvo el cuidado de recalcar: “No propongo la creación de un partido nuevo”.
Pero Blair, o alguien como él, deberían hacer precisamente eso. Después de todo, aunque es verdad que el sistema político británico opone barreras formidables a la creación de partidos nuevos, este es el mejor momento para hacerlo en los últimos cuarenta años. En un sistema político que todavía siente los remezones de dos grandes terremotos (el referendo de junio de 2016 por el Brexit y, un año después, el humillante resultado electoral del Partido Conservador que fue su promotor), hay una oportunidad clara para gente nueva.
Los conservadores ya están trabados en una batalla interna inocultable. Y en el Partido Laborista también estallan rebeliones. Este es el momento de crear un nuevo partido, a la manera de “La République En Marche” del presidente francés Emmanuel Macron, para aprovechar la división, el desconcierto y la desconfianza en los partidos establecidos. Este es el momento para que algún fotogénico joven británico, hombre o mujer, siga los pasos de Macron (quien sólo tiene 39 años) y haga historia sustituyendo a la vieja guardia.
Es verdad que como señaló Blair, el sistema electoral británico, que es uninominal, da mucha ventaja a los partidos políticos establecidos. Un partido nuevo puede gastar mucho dinero y energía, y hasta obtener una cuota importante de los votos en su primera elección general, para encontrarse luego con que sus votantes quedaron demasiado repartidos por todo el país y no consiguió más que un puñado de escaños en el parlamento.
Sucedió la última vez que un nuevo partido de centro entró a la contienda. A principios de los ochenta, cuatro desertores del laborismo, alarmados por el giro izquierdista y la postura antieuropeísta de su partido, crearon el Partido Social Demócrata. Aprovechando el rechazo popular a las políticas económicas iniciales de la primera ministra Margaret Thatcher, el PSD (en alianza con el pequeño Partido Liberal) obtuvo el 25% del voto nacional en la elección general de 1983. Pero sólo consiguieron 23 escaños, y de ahí en adelante fue de mal en peor.
Ese recuerdo desalienta cualquier innovación política hoy. Los laboristas que desconfían profundamente de la orientación izquierdista de su popular líder Jeremy Corbyn en economía y política exterior todavía creen que la estrategia más sensata es ser pacientes y esperar la primera oportunidad de recuperar el partido. Otro tanto piensan los conservadores que creen que el Brexit conduce al país al desastre.
Pero la historia del PSD puede y debe leerse de otra manera. Hubo un momento en 1982 en que el partido llegó a obtener más del 50% de apoyo de los votantes en las encuestas de opinión. Muchas importantes figuras del Partido Conservador decían en privado que en su opinión, el PSD ganaría la siguiente elección por amplio margen.
Entonces se produjo la Guerra de las Malvinas, que supuso una gran victoria para Thatcher. Fueron entonces los conservadores los que terminaron ganando la elección de 1983 por amplio margen, resultado que inició el difícil y todavía impopular regreso del laborismo hacia el centro del espectro político.
Hoy no parece que ni los laboristas ni los conservadores tengan posibilidades de obtener victorias contundentes. Además, la última elección (en la que los conservadores perdieron una ventaja de 20 puntos casi de un día para el otro, cuando muchos votantes, especialmente jóvenes, se pasaron al laborismo) hace pensar que el electorado británico no tiene dueño.
La última elección también dejó otra enseñanza importante: que hoy Europa y el Brexit no son la principal preocupación de los votantes británicos. El laborismo de Corbyn hizo campaña con la misma política para el Brexit que el conservadurismo de May. Pero tenían posturas muy diferentes en temas como empleo, salud, educación y Estado de bienestar.
De modo que para derrotar a los partidos del establishment, un nuevo movimiento político debería abogar ante todo por la recuperación de los servicios públicos, la revitalización de la economía y la recreación de la confianza, y promover una relación sólida con la UE como medio para alcanzar esos fines, no como fin en sí mismo.
En los próximos meses, puede que se presente una oportunidad para crear un movimiento de esa naturaleza. Dependerá, en primer lugar, de cuánto desgasten al Partido Conservador las divisiones por el Brexit y ambiciones de sus líderes, y en segundo lugar, de si se extiende la reciente rebelión de más de cincuenta importantes figuras laboristas contra la postura de Corbyn en torno al Brexit.
Quienes piensen en una oportunidad así deberían recordar las Malvinas y preguntarse que hubiera podido ser del PSD si Argentina no hubiera invadido las islas. Y tener presente el lema de las fuerzas especiales británicas: “Quien se atreve, gana”.
Traducción: Esteban Flamini
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (7)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
As if the June 2016 referendum and this year's snap election hadn't produced enough tremors in Britain, Bill Emmott welcomes another "political earth shake," suggesting it's time to form a new party, taking advantage on the "division, disarray, and distrust in the established parties." He points out how "neophytes" like Macron, Trump etc. had successfully wooed disaffected voters who reject mainstream parties.
The author is urging young Britons to follow Emmanuel Macron's example, by capitalising on the polarisation and fragmentation of the political landscape to change the country's course, instead of adopting the wait-and-see approach of mainstream parties. Within Labour, those who don't support Jeremy Corbyn's "left-wing economic and foreign-policy stance" are waiting patiently for the right moment to "recapture their party." Many Tories, "who think Brexit is leading the country to disaster" are doing the same.
The victory of Macron's centrist party in the May and June elections reminds the author of Britain under the hugely unpopular Margaret Thatcher in the early 1980s. The Labour Party was deeply divided and couldn't capitalise on the malaise. It plunged into the wilderness, chosing Michael Foot as leader, who pledged to unilateralism - leaving Nato and the European Community. The party split in 1981, with four members - "alarmed by its leftward shift and anti-EU stance" - defecting and forming their Social Democratic Party. The SDP – "in alliance with the small Liberal Party" – soared to an astounding 50% in the polls in 1982.
The sharp turn of the Labour party to the left in the early 1980s was a response to Margaret Thatcher's economic policies - austerity measures that led to deep recession and soaring unemployment. The victory over Argentina in the 1982 Falklands War revived Thatcher's fortunes. The Tories "ended up winning the 1983 election in a landslide," and the SDP "won 25% of the national vote... But they ended up with a mere 23 seats. It was all downhill from there." Labour didn't fare better - it was out of power for 18 years.
The author says the situation is different today and still can offer an "opportunity for newcomers," despite Britain’s "first-past-the-post electoral system, based on single-member constituencies," from which established political parties benefit more than fledgling parties.
Momentarily neither Labour nor Tories can win big as shown in the recent election. Theresa May failed to win a landslide as anticipated and the Labour's gain had much young voters to thank for who reject a hard Brexit. Does this suggest "that British voters are up for grabs" as the author believes? He thinks "Europe and Brexit is not the issue that British voters care about most today."
He says, Corbyn "ran on the same Brexit policy as May." Yet "on issues like jobs, hospitals, schools, and the welfare state, their approaches contrasted sharply." The Labour party under Corbyn is seen as a reprise of Michael Foot's in the early 1980s. In 1977 Reginald Ernest Prentice left James Callaghan's cabinet and joined the Conservatives because of the party's "Marxist dogma."
The author says "to defeat the establishment parties, therefore, a new political movement would have to stand, first and foremost, for restoring public services, reviving the economy, and rebuilding trust. A strong relationship with the EU should be pitched as a means to advance these goals, not as a goal in itself."
It remains to be seen whether "such a movement" will be created in the coming months, when the opportunity arises. The author is watching closely "whether leadership ambitions and divisions over Brexit consume the Conservative Party and...whether the recent rebellion of more than 50 senior Labour members over Corbyn’s Brexit policy escalates."
Indeed, in hindsight one could question what would have become of the SDP had Britain not fought and won the Falklands war. Nevertheless the author says the motto of the British special forces: “Who Dares Wins” is still a good guideline for anyone with courage.
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
A new political party for the UK? Started by Tony Blair? That's as crazy a globalist fantasy as they get. Blair is a hate figure in the UK and with good reason. Most Americans have never heard of the Chilcot report. However, everyone in the UK is quite familiar with it. Chilcot alone dooms any future political dreams of Blair. Of course, his immense personal greed (and that of his wife) has been received rather poorly in the UK. Ask Hillary about her Wall Street speeches and the "Clinton Foundation" and then multiply by 10.
Blair represents what the most cynical, selfish, and depraved elements of the globalist elite want (rather badly as it turns out), not what they are going to get. They are going to get May, Corbyn, Farage, etc. Read more
Comment Commented Alisdair Hamilton-Wilkes
@Peter Shaeffer
+1. Spot on. I note you pulled the punch against Emmott himself; that he is also part of the 'We know what's best for you' elite that has been soundly rejected. The Blair / Clinton managerial approach to politics is how we got where are, distrust, Trump and so on.
Read more
Comment Commented Ted Smith
"Blair, or someone like him"
Try commenting on the article that was published, not on your personal hobby-horse. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Bizarre. Back in '82, some Tory 'wets' were talking off a coup against Thatcher and then a Coalition with the SDP. They were deluded. Thatcher could always have played the Race card while resorting to a bit of old fashioned pump priming to stay in power with the help of the Unionists.
The last thing Britain needs just now is a narcissist with delusions of grandeur making us look even more foolish than we already do. On the other hand, hilariously wrong-headed articles like this are always to be welcomed. It reminds of why we stopped subscribing to the Economist years ago. Read more
Comment Commented Patrick Bashir
Mr. Emmott, bizarrely, fails to mention UKIP, who after years on the fringe enjoyed a big bang similar to the SDP.
UKIP even won the last European Elections in the UK.
Yet a year removed from the Brexit vote, UKIP is facing a battle just survive as it was brutally wiped out in both the local and general elections.
Mr. Emmott claims the situation is ripe for change and voters are 'up for grabs' and yet this is coming off the back of an election in which both the Tories and Labour increased their share of the vote at the expense of UKIP and the LibDems. This election saw voters rally around the two major parties, even in Scotland where the SNP had a poor night.
The LibDems stood on a centrist platform and yet received an even lower share of the vote than in 2015, when they scored a dismal 8% under a former centrist du jour, Nick Clegg, who has humiliated by losing is seat in June.
It is little more than wishful thinking to believe that a new centrist party could rise to take power in the curre t climate.
It's hardly surprising that Mr. Emmott fails to mention a single candidate to take on the role of Macron, because there are none.
That's even before we could get onto the more practical issues like funding, just who will be funding this massive launch? Read more
Comment Commented Alisdair Hamilton-Wilkes
+1
Your analysis is spot, how the clear facts and reality you present were missed by Mr Emmott is beyond me. Read more
Featured
The Coming Financial Volatility
Gene Frieda believes investors in risky asset markets should be more worried about monetary tightening.
A “Macroneconomic” Revolution?
Anatole Kaletsky thinks a new policymaking doctrine could be replacing the market fundamentalism that failed in 2007.
The Protocols of Donald J. Trump
Robert Skidelsky considers why the spread of "fake news" has accelerated – and what should be done about it.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.