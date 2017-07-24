7

¿Gran Bretaña En Marche?

LONDRES – Vivimos una era de turbulencia política. Partidos con apenas un año de existencia ahora gobiernan Francia y la vasta región metropolitana de Tokio. Un partido de menos de cinco años lidera las encuestas de opinión en Italia. En la Casa Blanca se instaló un neófito de la política, para profundo malestar de los aparatos republicano y demócrata. ¿Dónde será pues el próximo terremoto político? La respuesta tal vez sea (en realidad, debería ser) el Reino Unido.

En momentos en que el RU enfrenta la conmoción del Brexit, nadie habla de recrear (y mucho menos reemplazar) los partidos políticos establecidos. Muchos se niegan capaces siquiera de pensar algo así. En un artículo reciente, el ex primer ministro Tony Blair (un innovador centrista proeuropeo que en los noventa ganó tres elecciones generales para su partido, el Laborista) tuvo el cuidado de recalcar: “No propongo la creación de un partido nuevo”.

Pero Blair, o alguien como él, deberían hacer precisamente eso. Después de todo, aunque es verdad que el sistema político británico opone barreras formidables a la creación de partidos nuevos, este es el mejor momento para hacerlo en los últimos cuarenta años. En un sistema político que todavía siente los remezones de dos grandes terremotos (el referendo de junio de 2016 por el Brexit y, un año después, el humillante resultado electoral del Partido Conservador que fue su promotor), hay una oportunidad clara para gente nueva.

Los conservadores ya están trabados en una batalla interna inocultable. Y en el Partido Laborista también estallan rebeliones. Este es el momento de crear un nuevo partido, a la manera de “La République En Marche” del presidente francés Emmanuel Macron, para aprovechar la división, el desconcierto y la desconfianza en los partidos establecidos. Este es el momento para que algún fotogénico joven británico, hombre o mujer, siga los pasos de Macron (quien sólo tiene 39 años) y haga historia sustituyendo a la vieja guardia.

Es verdad que como señaló Blair, el sistema electoral británico, que es uninominal, da mucha ventaja a los partidos políticos establecidos. Un partido nuevo puede gastar mucho dinero y energía, y hasta obtener una cuota importante de los votos en su primera elección general, para encontrarse luego con que sus votantes quedaron demasiado repartidos por todo el país y no consiguió más que un puñado de escaños en el parlamento.

Sucedió la última vez que un nuevo partido de centro entró a la contienda. A principios de los ochenta, cuatro desertores del laborismo, alarmados por el giro izquierdista y la postura antieuropeísta de su partido, crearon el Partido Social Demócrata. Aprovechando el rechazo popular a las políticas económicas iniciales de la primera ministra Margaret Thatcher, el PSD (en alianza con el pequeño Partido Liberal) obtuvo el 25% del voto nacional en la elección general de 1983. Pero sólo consiguieron 23 escaños, y de ahí en adelante fue de mal en peor.

Ese recuerdo desalienta cualquier innovación política hoy. Los laboristas que desconfían profundamente de la orientación izquierdista de su popular líder Jeremy Corbyn en economía y política exterior todavía creen que la estrategia más sensata es ser pacientes y esperar la primera oportunidad de recuperar el partido. Otro tanto piensan los conservadores que creen que el Brexit conduce al país al desastre.

Pero la historia del PSD puede y debe leerse de otra manera. Hubo un momento en 1982 en que el partido llegó a obtener más del 50% de apoyo de los votantes en las encuestas de opinión. Muchas importantes figuras del Partido Conservador decían en privado que en su opinión, el PSD ganaría la siguiente elección por amplio margen.

Entonces se produjo la Guerra de las Malvinas, que supuso una gran victoria para Thatcher. Fueron entonces los conservadores los que terminaron ganando la elección de 1983 por amplio margen, resultado que inició el difícil y todavía impopular regreso del laborismo hacia el centro del espectro político.

Hoy no parece que ni los laboristas ni los conservadores tengan posibilidades de obtener victorias contundentes. Además, la última elección (en la que los conservadores perdieron una ventaja de 20 puntos casi de un día para el otro, cuando muchos votantes, especialmente jóvenes, se pasaron al laborismo) hace pensar que el electorado británico no tiene dueño.

La última elección también dejó otra enseñanza importante: que hoy Europa y el Brexit no son la principal preocupación de los votantes británicos. El laborismo de Corbyn hizo campaña con la misma política para el Brexit que el conservadurismo de May. Pero tenían posturas muy diferentes en temas como empleo, salud, educación y Estado de bienestar.

De modo que para derrotar a los partidos del establishment, un nuevo movimiento político debería abogar ante todo por la recuperación de los servicios públicos, la revitalización de la economía y la recreación de la confianza, y promover una relación sólida con la UE como medio para alcanzar esos fines, no como fin en sí mismo.

En los próximos meses, puede que se presente una oportunidad para crear un movimiento de esa naturaleza. Dependerá, en primer lugar, de cuánto desgasten al Partido Conservador las divisiones por el Brexit y ambiciones de sus líderes, y en segundo lugar, de si se extiende la reciente rebelión de más de cincuenta importantes figuras laboristas contra la postura de Corbyn en torno al Brexit.

Quienes piensen en una oportunidad así deberían recordar las Malvinas y preguntarse que hubiera podido ser del PSD si Argentina no hubiera invadido las islas. Y tener presente el lema de las fuerzas especiales británicas: “Quien se atreve, gana”.

Traducción: Esteban Flamini