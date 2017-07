Британия En Marche?

Patrick Bashir JUL 24, 2017

Mr. Emmott, bizarrely, fails to mention UKIP, who after years on the fringe enjoyed a big bang similar to the SDP.



UKIP even won the last European Elections in the UK.



Yet a year removed from the Brexit vote, UKIP is facing a battle just survive as it was brutally wiped out in both the local and general elections.



Mr. Emmott claims the situation is ripe for change and voters are 'up for grabs' and yet this is coming off the back of an election in which both the Tories and Labour increased their share of the vote at the expense of UKIP and the LibDems. This election saw voters rally around the two major parties, even in Scotland where the SNP had a poor night.



The LibDems stood on a centrist platform and yet received an even lower share of the vote than in 2015, when they scored a dismal 8% under a former centrist du jour, Nick Clegg, who has humiliated by losing is seat in June.



It is little more than wishful thinking to believe that a new centrist party could rise to take power in the curre t climate.



It's hardly surprising that Mr. Emmott fails to mention a single candidate to take on the role of Macron, because there are none.



That's even before we could get onto the more practical issues like funding, just who will be funding this massive launch? Read more