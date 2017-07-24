Großbritannien En Marche?

LONDON – Wir leben in politisch turbulenten Zeiten. Parteien, die kaum älter als ein Jahr sind, haben es kürzlich in Frankreich und in der riesigen Metropolregion Tokio an die Macht geschafft. In Italien führt eine weniger als fünf Jahre alte Partei in den Meinungsumfragen. Sehr zum Missvergnügen des republikanischen und demokratischen Establishments sitzt im Weißen Haus ein Politneuling. Wo wird nun also das nächste politische Erdbeben stattfinden? The Antwort könnte – und sollte eigentlich – lauten: in Großbritannien.
Obwohl Großbritannien vor Umwälzungen aufgrund des Brexit steht, spricht niemand über eine Neugestaltung der etablierten politischen Parteien – geschweige denn über deren Austausch. Vielfach wird auch geleugnet, dass man überhaupt darüber nachdenkt. Der ehemalige Premierminister Tony Blair – ein proeuropäischer, zentristischer Innovator, der in den 1990er Jahren für seine Labour Party drei Unterhauswahlen gewann – war in einem jüngst erschienenen Artikel sehr bemüht, zu betonen, „keine neue Partei zu befürworten.“
Aber genau das sollte Blair oder jemand wie er tun. Obwohl das politische System Großbritanniens der Bildung neuer Parteien erhebliche Hindernisse in den Weg legt, sind die Aussichten auf Erfolg momentan besser als zu irgendeinem anderen Zeitpunkt in den letzten 40 Jahren. Neueinsteigern bieten sich große Chancen in einem politischen System, in dem die Nachbeben zweier heftiger Erschütterungen noch immer spürbar sind – nämlich des Brexit-Referendums von Juni 2016 und des demütigenden Rückschlags für die an der Spitze dieses Volksentscheids stehende Konservative Partei bei den Parlamentswahlen ein Jahr später.
Die Konservativen sind bereits in eine interne Auseinandersetzung verstrickt, die nur mühsam verdeckt werden kann. Auch in der Labour Party entlädt sich eine Rebellion. Jetzt ist der Moment für eine neue Partei im Stil der Bewegung „La République En Marche“ des französischen Präsidenten Emmanuel Macron gekommen und sie kann von dieser Spaltung, der Verwirrung und dem Misstrauen gegenüber den etablierten Parteien profitieren. Nun ist der Moment für eine fotogene, junge Person in Großbritannien gekommen, in die Fußstapfen des 39-jährigen Macron zu treten und Geschichte zu schreiben, indem sie die alte Garde ins Ausgedinge schickt.
Freilich bringt das britische Mehrheitswahlrecht auf Grundlage von Einerwahlkreisen enorme Vorteile für etablierte politische Parteien mit sich, wie dies auch Blair zum Ausdruck bringt. Eine neue Partei, die enorme finanzielle Mittel und Energie investiert und sich möglicherweise bei ihrer ersten Parlamentswahl auch einen Gutteil der Wählerstimmen sichert, könnte sehr wohl feststellen, dass ihre Wählerschaft zu dünn über das ganze Land verstreut ist, um mehr als eine Handvoll Parlamentssitze zu erobern.
Das passierte auch, als eine neue zentristische Partei das letzte Mal auf den Plan trat. Anfang der 1980er Jahre gründeten vier abtrünnige Labour-Politiker, alarmiert durch den Linksruck und die Anti-EU-Haltung ihrer Partei, die Social Democratic Party. Man profitierte von der Unbeliebtheit der Wirtschaftspolitik der damaligen Premierministerin Margret Thatcher und so brachte es die neue SDP – gemeinsam mit der kleinen Liberalen Partei – bei den Unterhauswahlen 1983 auf 25 Prozent der Stimmen. Doch am Ende musste man sich mit mageren 23 Parlamentssitzen begnügen. Von da ab ging es nur mehr bergab.
Die Erinnerung an diese Entwicklung schreckt heute vor politischer Erneuerung ab. Mitglieder der Labour Partei, die der linken Wirtschafts- und Außenpolitik ihres populären Chefs Jeremy Corbyn zutiefst skeptisch gegenüberstehen, glauben immer noch, die vernünftigste Strategie sei es, sich in Geduld zu üben und die Partei wieder zu übernehmen, wenn sich die Gelegenheit dazu ergibt. Gleiches gilt für die Konservativen, die der Ansicht sind, der Brexit würde das Land in die Katastrophe führen.
Doch die Geschichte der SDP kann und sollte anders interpretiert werden. Zu einem Zeitpunkt im Jahr 1982 wies die Partei in Meinungsumfragen einen Zustimmungswert von über 50 Prozent auf. Viele hochrangige Konservative sagten damals hinter vorgehaltener Hand, sie glaubten die SDP würde bei der nächsten Wahl einen Erdrutschsieg erzielen.
Dann kam der Falklandkrieg, der einen wichtigen Sieg für Thatcher markierte. Und so waren es die Konservativen, die bei den Wahlen 1983 einen Erdrutschsieg davontrugen – ein Ergebnis, das den Beginn des langen Marsches der immer noch unbeliebten Labour Party in Richtung politischer Mitte einleitete.
Heute ist offenkundig weder für Labour noch für die Konservativen ein bedeutender Wahlsieg denkbar. Außerdem lässt die jüngste Wahl vermuten, dass die Stimmen der Briten noch zu haben sind – büßten doch die Konservativen scheinbar über Nacht einen 20-Punkte-Vorsprung ein, nachdem sich vor allem junge Wähler der Labour Party zuwandten.
Die jüngste Wahl hält noch eine weitere wichtige Lehre bereit: Europa und der Brexit sind nicht die Themen, die den britischen Wählern heute am meisten am Herzen liegen. Corbyns Labour Party warb im Wahlkampf mit der gleichen Brexit-Strategie wie Mays Konservative. Doch bei Themen wie Arbeitsplätze, Krankenhäuser, Schulen und Sozialstaat herrschen große Unterschiede zwischen ihren jeweiligen Ansätzen.
Um die Parteien des Establishments zu schlagen, müsste eine neue politische Bewegung deswegen in allererster Linie für die Wiederherstellung öffentlicher Leistungen, die Wiederbelebung der Wirtschaft und den Wiederaufbau des Vertrauens stehen. Eine starke Beziehung mit der EU sollte als Mittel zur Erreichung dieser Ziele betrachtet werden und nicht als ein Ziel an sich.
In den nächsten Monaten könnte sich sehr wohl die Gelegenheit zur Gründung einer derartigen Bewegung ergeben. Dies hängt zunächst davon ab, ob die Konservative Partei zwischen Führungsansprüchen und Trennlinien hinsichtlich des Brexit aufgerieben wird und, zweitens, ob die jüngste Rebellion von mehr als 50 hochrangigen Labour-Mitgliedern wegen Corbyns Brexit-Strategie noch weiter eskaliert.
Wer eine derartige Gelegenheit ins Auge fasst, sollte sich an die Falklands erinnern und sich fragen, was aus der SDP geworden wäre, hätte sich Argentinien nicht zum Einmarsch entschlossen. Und man sollte sich das Motto der britischen Spezialeinsatzkräfte in Erinnerung rufen: „Wer wagt, gewinnt.“
Aus dem Englischen von Helga Klinger-Groier
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (7)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
As if the June 2016 referendum and this year's snap election hadn't produced enough tremors in Britain, Bill Emmott welcomes another "political earth shake," suggesting it's time to form a new party, taking advantage on the "division, disarray, and distrust in the established parties." He points out how "neophytes" like Macron, Trump etc. had successfully wooed disaffected voters who reject mainstream parties.
The author is urging young Britons to follow Emmanuel Macron's example, by capitalising on the polarisation and fragmentation of the political landscape to change the country's course, instead of adopting the wait-and-see approach of mainstream parties. Within Labour, those who don't support Jeremy Corbyn's "left-wing economic and foreign-policy stance" are waiting patiently for the right moment to "recapture their party." Many Tories, "who think Brexit is leading the country to disaster" are doing the same.
The victory of Macron's centrist party in the May and June elections reminds the author of Britain under the hugely unpopular Margaret Thatcher in the early 1980s. The Labour Party was deeply divided and couldn't capitalise on the malaise. It plunged into the wilderness, chosing Michael Foot as leader, who pledged to unilateralism - leaving Nato and the European Community. The party split in 1981, with four members - "alarmed by its leftward shift and anti-EU stance" - defecting and forming their Social Democratic Party. The SDP – "in alliance with the small Liberal Party" – soared to an astounding 50% in the polls in 1982.
The sharp turn of the Labour party to the left in the early 1980s was a response to Margaret Thatcher's economic policies - austerity measures that led to deep recession and soaring unemployment. The victory over Argentina in the 1982 Falklands War revived Thatcher's fortunes. The Tories "ended up winning the 1983 election in a landslide," and the SDP "won 25% of the national vote... But they ended up with a mere 23 seats. It was all downhill from there." Labour didn't fare better - it was out of power for 18 years.
The author says the situation is different today and still can offer an "opportunity for newcomers," despite Britain’s "first-past-the-post electoral system, based on single-member constituencies," from which established political parties benefit more than fledgling parties.
Momentarily neither Labour nor Tories can win big as shown in the recent election. Theresa May failed to win a landslide as anticipated and the Labour's gain had much young voters to thank for who reject a hard Brexit. Does this suggest "that British voters are up for grabs" as the author believes? He thinks "Europe and Brexit is not the issue that British voters care about most today."
He says, Corbyn "ran on the same Brexit policy as May." Yet "on issues like jobs, hospitals, schools, and the welfare state, their approaches contrasted sharply." The Labour party under Corbyn is seen as a reprise of Michael Foot's in the early 1980s. In 1977 Reginald Ernest Prentice left James Callaghan's cabinet and joined the Conservatives because of the party's "Marxist dogma."
The author says "to defeat the establishment parties, therefore, a new political movement would have to stand, first and foremost, for restoring public services, reviving the economy, and rebuilding trust. A strong relationship with the EU should be pitched as a means to advance these goals, not as a goal in itself."
It remains to be seen whether "such a movement" will be created in the coming months, when the opportunity arises. The author is watching closely "whether leadership ambitions and divisions over Brexit consume the Conservative Party and...whether the recent rebellion of more than 50 senior Labour members over Corbyn’s Brexit policy escalates."
Indeed, in hindsight one could question what would have become of the SDP had Britain not fought and won the Falklands war. Nevertheless the author says the motto of the British special forces: “Who Dares Wins” is still a good guideline for anyone with courage.
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
A new political party for the UK? Started by Tony Blair? That's as crazy a globalist fantasy as they get. Blair is a hate figure in the UK and with good reason. Most Americans have never heard of the Chilcot report. However, everyone in the UK is quite familiar with it. Chilcot alone dooms any future political dreams of Blair. Of course, his immense personal greed (and that of his wife) has been received rather poorly in the UK. Ask Hillary about her Wall Street speeches and the "Clinton Foundation" and then multiply by 10.
Blair represents what the most cynical, selfish, and depraved elements of the globalist elite want (rather badly as it turns out), not what they are going to get. They are going to get May, Corbyn, Farage, etc. Read more
Comment Commented Alisdair Hamilton-Wilkes
@Peter Shaeffer
+1. Spot on. I note you pulled the punch against Emmott himself; that he is also part of the 'We know what's best for you' elite that has been soundly rejected. The Blair / Clinton managerial approach to politics is how we got where are, distrust, Trump and so on.
Read more
Comment Commented Ted Smith
"Blair, or someone like him"
Try commenting on the article that was published, not on your personal hobby-horse. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Bizarre. Back in '82, some Tory 'wets' were talking off a coup against Thatcher and then a Coalition with the SDP. They were deluded. Thatcher could always have played the Race card while resorting to a bit of old fashioned pump priming to stay in power with the help of the Unionists.
The last thing Britain needs just now is a narcissist with delusions of grandeur making us look even more foolish than we already do. On the other hand, hilariously wrong-headed articles like this are always to be welcomed. It reminds of why we stopped subscribing to the Economist years ago. Read more
Comment Commented Patrick Bashir
Mr. Emmott, bizarrely, fails to mention UKIP, who after years on the fringe enjoyed a big bang similar to the SDP.
UKIP even won the last European Elections in the UK.
Yet a year removed from the Brexit vote, UKIP is facing a battle just survive as it was brutally wiped out in both the local and general elections.
Mr. Emmott claims the situation is ripe for change and voters are 'up for grabs' and yet this is coming off the back of an election in which both the Tories and Labour increased their share of the vote at the expense of UKIP and the LibDems. This election saw voters rally around the two major parties, even in Scotland where the SNP had a poor night.
The LibDems stood on a centrist platform and yet received an even lower share of the vote than in 2015, when they scored a dismal 8% under a former centrist du jour, Nick Clegg, who has humiliated by losing is seat in June.
It is little more than wishful thinking to believe that a new centrist party could rise to take power in the curre t climate.
It's hardly surprising that Mr. Emmott fails to mention a single candidate to take on the role of Macron, because there are none.
That's even before we could get onto the more practical issues like funding, just who will be funding this massive launch? Read more
Comment Commented Alisdair Hamilton-Wilkes
+1
Your analysis is spot, how the clear facts and reality you present were missed by Mr Emmott is beyond me. Read more
Featured
The Coming Financial Volatility
Gene Frieda believes investors in risky asset markets should be more worried about monetary tightening.
A “Macroneconomic” Revolution?
Anatole Kaletsky thinks a new policymaking doctrine could be replacing the market fundamentalism that failed in 2007.
The Protocols of Donald J. Trump
Robert Skidelsky considers why the spread of "fake news" has accelerated – and what should be done about it.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.