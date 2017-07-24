7

Großbritannien En Marche?

LONDON – Wir leben in politisch turbulenten Zeiten. Parteien, die kaum älter als ein Jahr sind, haben es kürzlich in Frankreich und in der riesigen Metropolregion Tokio an die Macht geschafft. In Italien führt eine weniger als fünf Jahre alte Partei in den Meinungsumfragen. Sehr zum Missvergnügen des republikanischen und demokratischen Establishments sitzt im Weißen Haus ein Politneuling. Wo wird nun also das nächste politische Erdbeben stattfinden? The Antwort könnte – und sollte eigentlich – lauten: in Großbritannien.

Obwohl Großbritannien vor Umwälzungen aufgrund des Brexit steht, spricht niemand über eine Neugestaltung der etablierten politischen Parteien – geschweige denn über deren Austausch. Vielfach wird auch geleugnet, dass man überhaupt darüber nachdenkt. Der ehemalige Premierminister Tony Blair – ein proeuropäischer, zentristischer Innovator, der in den 1990er Jahren für seine Labour Party drei Unterhauswahlen gewann – war in einem jüngst erschienenen Artikel sehr bemüht, zu betonen, „keine neue Partei zu befürworten.“  

Aber genau das sollte Blair oder jemand wie er tun. Obwohl das politische System Großbritanniens der Bildung neuer Parteien erhebliche Hindernisse in den Weg legt, sind die Aussichten auf Erfolg momentan besser als zu irgendeinem anderen Zeitpunkt in den letzten 40 Jahren. Neueinsteigern bieten sich große Chancen in einem politischen System, in dem die Nachbeben zweier heftiger Erschütterungen noch immer spürbar sind  – nämlich des Brexit-Referendums von Juni 2016 und des demütigenden Rückschlags für die an der Spitze dieses Volksentscheids stehende Konservative Partei bei den Parlamentswahlen ein Jahr später.  

Die Konservativen sind bereits in eine interne Auseinandersetzung verstrickt, die nur mühsam verdeckt werden kann. Auch in der Labour Party entlädt sich eine Rebellion. Jetzt ist der Moment für eine neue Partei im Stil der Bewegung „La République En Marche“ des französischen Präsidenten Emmanuel Macron gekommen und sie kann von dieser Spaltung, der Verwirrung und dem Misstrauen gegenüber den etablierten Parteien profitieren. Nun ist der Moment für eine fotogene, junge Person in Großbritannien gekommen, in die Fußstapfen des 39-jährigen Macron zu treten und Geschichte zu schreiben, indem sie die alte Garde ins Ausgedinge schickt.

Freilich bringt das britische Mehrheitswahlrecht auf Grundlage von Einerwahlkreisen enorme Vorteile für etablierte politische Parteien mit sich, wie dies auch Blair zum Ausdruck bringt. Eine neue Partei, die enorme finanzielle Mittel und Energie investiert und sich möglicherweise bei ihrer ersten Parlamentswahl auch einen Gutteil der Wählerstimmen sichert, könnte sehr wohl feststellen, dass ihre Wählerschaft zu dünn über das ganze  Land verstreut ist, um mehr als eine Handvoll Parlamentssitze zu erobern.

Das passierte auch, als eine neue zentristische Partei das letzte Mal auf den Plan trat. Anfang der 1980er Jahre gründeten vier abtrünnige Labour-Politiker, alarmiert durch den Linksruck und die Anti-EU-Haltung ihrer Partei, die Social Democratic Party. Man profitierte von der Unbeliebtheit der Wirtschaftspolitik der damaligen Premierministerin Margret Thatcher und so brachte es die neue SDP – gemeinsam mit der kleinen Liberalen Partei – bei den Unterhauswahlen 1983 auf 25 Prozent der Stimmen. Doch am Ende musste man sich mit mageren 23 Parlamentssitzen begnügen. Von da ab ging es nur mehr bergab.  

Die Erinnerung an diese Entwicklung schreckt heute vor politischer Erneuerung ab. Mitglieder der Labour Partei, die der linken Wirtschafts- und Außenpolitik ihres populären Chefs Jeremy Corbyn zutiefst skeptisch gegenüberstehen, glauben immer noch, die vernünftigste Strategie sei es, sich in Geduld zu üben und die Partei wieder zu übernehmen, wenn sich die Gelegenheit dazu ergibt. Gleiches gilt für die Konservativen, die der Ansicht sind, der Brexit würde das Land in die Katastrophe führen.

Doch die Geschichte der SDP kann und sollte anders interpretiert werden. Zu einem Zeitpunkt im Jahr 1982 wies die Partei in Meinungsumfragen einen Zustimmungswert von über 50 Prozent auf. Viele hochrangige Konservative sagten damals hinter vorgehaltener Hand, sie glaubten die SDP würde bei der nächsten Wahl einen Erdrutschsieg erzielen.  

Dann kam der Falklandkrieg, der einen wichtigen Sieg für Thatcher markierte. Und so waren es die Konservativen, die bei den Wahlen 1983 einen Erdrutschsieg davontrugen – ein Ergebnis, das den Beginn des langen Marsches der immer noch unbeliebten Labour Party in Richtung politischer Mitte einleitete.

Heute ist offenkundig weder für Labour noch für die Konservativen ein bedeutender Wahlsieg denkbar. Außerdem lässt die jüngste Wahl vermuten, dass die Stimmen der Briten noch zu haben sind – büßten doch die Konservativen scheinbar über Nacht einen 20-Punkte-Vorsprung ein, nachdem sich vor allem junge Wähler der Labour Party zuwandten.

Die jüngste Wahl hält noch eine weitere wichtige Lehre bereit: Europa und der Brexit sind nicht die Themen, die den britischen Wählern heute am meisten am Herzen liegen. Corbyns Labour Party warb im Wahlkampf mit der gleichen Brexit-Strategie wie Mays Konservative. Doch bei Themen wie Arbeitsplätze, Krankenhäuser, Schulen und Sozialstaat herrschen große Unterschiede zwischen ihren jeweiligen Ansätzen.

Um die Parteien des Establishments zu schlagen, müsste eine neue politische Bewegung deswegen in allererster Linie für die Wiederherstellung öffentlicher Leistungen, die Wiederbelebung der Wirtschaft und den Wiederaufbau des Vertrauens stehen. Eine starke Beziehung mit der EU sollte als Mittel zur Erreichung dieser Ziele betrachtet werden und nicht als ein Ziel an sich.

In den nächsten Monaten könnte sich sehr wohl die Gelegenheit zur Gründung einer derartigen Bewegung ergeben. Dies hängt zunächst davon ab, ob die Konservative Partei zwischen Führungsansprüchen und Trennlinien hinsichtlich des Brexit aufgerieben wird und, zweitens, ob die jüngste Rebellion von mehr als 50 hochrangigen Labour-Mitgliedern wegen Corbyns Brexit-Strategie noch weiter eskaliert.  

Wer eine derartige Gelegenheit ins Auge fasst, sollte sich an die Falklands erinnern und sich fragen, was aus der SDP geworden wäre, hätte sich Argentinien nicht zum Einmarsch entschlossen. Und man sollte sich das Motto der britischen Spezialeinsatzkräfte in Erinnerung rufen: „Wer wagt, gewinnt.“

Aus dem Englischen von Helga Klinger-Groier