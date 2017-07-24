7

英国前进党？

伦敦—我们生活在一个政治动荡的时代。成立不出一年的政党，在横扫法国政坛和日本东京都。成立不到五年的政党，在意大利领先民调。一位政治菜鸟端坐白宫，让共和党建制派和民主党如坐针毡。那么，下一场政治地震会发生在何处？答案可能是——事实上，应该是——英国。

即使在英国面临脱欧的剧变时，也没有人讨论重塑——更不用说取代了——既有政治党派。许多人声称连这样想的念头都没有。前首相托尼·布莱尔——这位亲欧派中间道路创新家曾在20世纪90年代为他的工党连赢三次大选——在一篇最新的文章中小心翼翼地强调，他不是“在鼓吹建立新政党。”

但布莱尔，或者某个类似于他的人，正应该这样做。毕竟，尽管英国政治制度对于组建新政党并没有设置重重阻碍，但如今，成功建党的机会为40年来最佳。英国政治制度还在两次大地震的余震中——2016年英国脱欧公投以及一年后推出公投的保守党在选举中的失利——显然，这是新来者的黄金机会。

目前，保守党陷入了欲盖弥彰的内斗之中。工党也面临着叛逆。现在，应该有一个效仿法国总统马克龙的“共和国前进”（La République En Marche）的新政党，利用老牌政党的分裂、混乱和失信。现在，应该有一位帅气的英国年轻人，效仿39岁的马克龙，用横扫遗老来创造历史。

当然，如布莱尔所认为的，英国的基于单议员选区的简单多数选举制非常有利于既有政党。新政党很有可能会发现——在投入了大量金钱和精力，甚至在初出茅庐的大选中赢得了相当大一部分选票之后——它的选民在全国的根基太过薄弱，最多只能让它在议会中赢得几个席位而已。

上一次有新的中间派政党横空出世时便是如此。20世纪80年代初，四位工党的叛逆者因为工党的左倾倾向和反欧盟立场，而脱党另立社会民主党（SDP）。新成立的SDP利用首相撒切尔夫人早期经济政策不受欢迎的机会，与小政党自由党（Liberal Party）结成联盟，在1983年大选中赢得25%的全国选票。但他们最后只获得了23个议席。从此以后，SDP便每况愈下了。

如今，这段记忆阻碍人们进行政治创新。那些对他们大受欢迎的党首杰里米·科尔宾（Jeremy Corbyn）的左倾经济和外交政策立场表示怀疑的工党党员，仍然认为最明智的策略是保持耐心，在时机成熟时夺回他们的政党。认为英国脱欧正在给英国带来一场灾难的保守党也是如此。

但SDP的历史可以也应该从另一个角度解读。1982年，该党在民调中赢得超过50%的选民支持。当时，许多保守党大佬私下里都表示他们认为SDP将在下一场大选中赢得压倒性胜利。

接着爆发了马岛战争，撒切尔夫人大获全胜。因此，在1983年大选中赢得压倒性胜利的是保守党——这一结果让仍然不受欢迎的工党历尽万难才重返政坛中央。

如今，工党和保守党看上去都无法大获全胜。此外，最近的选举——保守党高达20个百分点的领先优势在一夜之间消失殆尽，因为选民，特别是年轻选民，纷纷支持工党——表明，英国选民是可以争取的。

最近的选举还有一个重要教训：如今，欧洲和脱欧都不是英国选民最关心的问题。科尔宾的工党在脱欧问题上和梅的保守党政策立场相同。但在就业、医疗、教育和福利国家等问题上，他们的方针截然对立。

因此，要想击败既有政党，新政治运动首先必须着眼于重塑公共服务、振兴经济和重建信任。与欧盟的强大关系应该被包装为推动这些目标的手段，而不是作为目标本身。

在未来几个月中，还有可能出现一次建立新政治运动的机会。机会首先取决于领导层在脱欧问题上的企图和分裂是否会耗竭保守党，其次取决于最近50多位资深工党党员与科尔宾的脱欧政策决裂是否会升级。

如果你正在考虑这个机会，你应该想想马岛战争，想想如果英国不入侵阿根廷，SDP的结局会如何。而这会让你想起英国特种部队的座右铭：“勇者胜。”