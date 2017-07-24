伦敦—我们生活在一个政治动荡的时代。成立不出一年的政党，在横扫法国政坛和日本东京都。成立不到五年的政党，在意大利领先民调。一位政治菜鸟端坐白宫，让共和党建制派和民主党如坐针毡。那么，下一场政治地震会发生在何处？答案可能是——事实上，应该是——英国。
即使在英国面临脱欧的剧变时，也没有人讨论重塑——更不用说取代了——既有政治党派。许多人声称连这样想的念头都没有。前首相托尼·布莱尔——这位亲欧派中间道路创新家曾在20世纪90年代为他的工党连赢三次大选——在一篇最新的文章中小心翼翼地强调，他不是“在鼓吹建立新政党。”
但布莱尔，或者某个类似于他的人，正应该这样做。毕竟，尽管英国政治制度对于组建新政党并没有设置重重阻碍，但如今，成功建党的机会为40年来最佳。英国政治制度还在两次大地震的余震中——2016年英国脱欧公投以及一年后推出公投的保守党在选举中的失利——显然，这是新来者的黄金机会。
目前，保守党陷入了欲盖弥彰的内斗之中。工党也面临着叛逆。现在，应该有一个效仿法国总统马克龙的“共和国前进”（La République En Marche）的新政党，利用老牌政党的分裂、混乱和失信。现在，应该有一位帅气的英国年轻人，效仿39岁的马克龙，用横扫遗老来创造历史。
当然，如布莱尔所认为的，英国的基于单议员选区的简单多数选举制非常有利于既有政党。新政党很有可能会发现——在投入了大量金钱和精力，甚至在初出茅庐的大选中赢得了相当大一部分选票之后——它的选民在全国的根基太过薄弱，最多只能让它在议会中赢得几个席位而已。
上一次有新的中间派政党横空出世时便是如此。20世纪80年代初，四位工党的叛逆者因为工党的左倾倾向和反欧盟立场，而脱党另立社会民主党（SDP）。新成立的SDP利用首相撒切尔夫人早期经济政策不受欢迎的机会，与小政党自由党（Liberal Party）结成联盟，在1983年大选中赢得25%的全国选票。但他们最后只获得了23个议席。从此以后，SDP便每况愈下了。
如今，这段记忆阻碍人们进行政治创新。那些对他们大受欢迎的党首杰里米·科尔宾（Jeremy Corbyn）的左倾经济和外交政策立场表示怀疑的工党党员，仍然认为最明智的策略是保持耐心，在时机成熟时夺回他们的政党。认为英国脱欧正在给英国带来一场灾难的保守党也是如此。
但SDP的历史可以也应该从另一个角度解读。1982年，该党在民调中赢得超过50%的选民支持。当时，许多保守党大佬私下里都表示他们认为SDP将在下一场大选中赢得压倒性胜利。
接着爆发了马岛战争，撒切尔夫人大获全胜。因此，在1983年大选中赢得压倒性胜利的是保守党——这一结果让仍然不受欢迎的工党历尽万难才重返政坛中央。
如今，工党和保守党看上去都无法大获全胜。此外，最近的选举——保守党高达20个百分点的领先优势在一夜之间消失殆尽，因为选民，特别是年轻选民，纷纷支持工党——表明，英国选民是可以争取的。
最近的选举还有一个重要教训：如今，欧洲和脱欧都不是英国选民最关心的问题。科尔宾的工党在脱欧问题上和梅的保守党政策立场相同。但在就业、医疗、教育和福利国家等问题上，他们的方针截然对立。
因此，要想击败既有政党，新政治运动首先必须着眼于重塑公共服务、振兴经济和重建信任。与欧盟的强大关系应该被包装为推动这些目标的手段，而不是作为目标本身。
在未来几个月中，还有可能出现一次建立新政治运动的机会。机会首先取决于领导层在脱欧问题上的企图和分裂是否会耗竭保守党，其次取决于最近50多位资深工党党员与科尔宾的脱欧政策决裂是否会升级。
如果你正在考虑这个机会，你应该想想马岛战争，想想如果英国不入侵阿根廷，SDP的结局会如何。而这会让你想起英国特种部队的座右铭：“勇者胜。”
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
As if the June 2016 referendum and this year's snap election hadn't produced enough tremors in Britain, Bill Emmott welcomes another "political earth shake," suggesting it's time to form a new party, taking advantage on the "division, disarray, and distrust in the established parties." He points out how "neophytes" like Macron, Trump etc. had successfully wooed disaffected voters who reject mainstream parties.
The author is urging young Britons to follow Emmanuel Macron's example, by capitalising on the polarisation and fragmentation of the political landscape to change the country's course, instead of adopting the wait-and-see approach of mainstream parties. Within Labour, those who don't support Jeremy Corbyn's "left-wing economic and foreign-policy stance" are waiting patiently for the right moment to "recapture their party." Many Tories, "who think Brexit is leading the country to disaster" are doing the same.
The victory of Macron's centrist party in the May and June elections reminds the author of Britain under the hugely unpopular Margaret Thatcher in the early 1980s. The Labour Party was deeply divided and couldn't capitalise on the malaise. It plunged into the wilderness, chosing Michael Foot as leader, who pledged to unilateralism - leaving Nato and the European Community. The party split in 1981, with four members - "alarmed by its leftward shift and anti-EU stance" - defecting and forming their Social Democratic Party. The SDP – "in alliance with the small Liberal Party" – soared to an astounding 50% in the polls in 1982.
The sharp turn of the Labour party to the left in the early 1980s was a response to Margaret Thatcher's economic policies - austerity measures that led to deep recession and soaring unemployment. The victory over Argentina in the 1982 Falklands War revived Thatcher's fortunes. The Tories "ended up winning the 1983 election in a landslide," and the SDP "won 25% of the national vote... But they ended up with a mere 23 seats. It was all downhill from there." Labour didn't fare better - it was out of power for 18 years.
The author says the situation is different today and still can offer an "opportunity for newcomers," despite Britain’s "first-past-the-post electoral system, based on single-member constituencies," from which established political parties benefit more than fledgling parties.
Momentarily neither Labour nor Tories can win big as shown in the recent election. Theresa May failed to win a landslide as anticipated and the Labour's gain had much young voters to thank for who reject a hard Brexit. Does this suggest "that British voters are up for grabs" as the author believes? He thinks "Europe and Brexit is not the issue that British voters care about most today."
He says, Corbyn "ran on the same Brexit policy as May." Yet "on issues like jobs, hospitals, schools, and the welfare state, their approaches contrasted sharply." The Labour party under Corbyn is seen as a reprise of Michael Foot's in the early 1980s. In 1977 Reginald Ernest Prentice left James Callaghan's cabinet and joined the Conservatives because of the party's "Marxist dogma."
The author says "to defeat the establishment parties, therefore, a new political movement would have to stand, first and foremost, for restoring public services, reviving the economy, and rebuilding trust. A strong relationship with the EU should be pitched as a means to advance these goals, not as a goal in itself."
It remains to be seen whether "such a movement" will be created in the coming months, when the opportunity arises. The author is watching closely "whether leadership ambitions and divisions over Brexit consume the Conservative Party and...whether the recent rebellion of more than 50 senior Labour members over Corbyn’s Brexit policy escalates."
Indeed, in hindsight one could question what would have become of the SDP had Britain not fought and won the Falklands war. Nevertheless the author says the motto of the British special forces: “Who Dares Wins” is still a good guideline for anyone with courage.
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
A new political party for the UK? Started by Tony Blair? That's as crazy a globalist fantasy as they get. Blair is a hate figure in the UK and with good reason. Most Americans have never heard of the Chilcot report. However, everyone in the UK is quite familiar with it. Chilcot alone dooms any future political dreams of Blair. Of course, his immense personal greed (and that of his wife) has been received rather poorly in the UK. Ask Hillary about her Wall Street speeches and the "Clinton Foundation" and then multiply by 10.
Blair represents what the most cynical, selfish, and depraved elements of the globalist elite want (rather badly as it turns out), not what they are going to get. They are going to get May, Corbyn, Farage, etc. Read more
Comment Commented Alisdair Hamilton-Wilkes
@Peter Shaeffer
+1. Spot on. I note you pulled the punch against Emmott himself; that he is also part of the 'We know what's best for you' elite that has been soundly rejected. The Blair / Clinton managerial approach to politics is how we got where are, distrust, Trump and so on.
Comment Commented Ted Smith
"Blair, or someone like him"
Try commenting on the article that was published, not on your personal hobby-horse. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Bizarre. Back in '82, some Tory 'wets' were talking off a coup against Thatcher and then a Coalition with the SDP. They were deluded. Thatcher could always have played the Race card while resorting to a bit of old fashioned pump priming to stay in power with the help of the Unionists.
The last thing Britain needs just now is a narcissist with delusions of grandeur making us look even more foolish than we already do. On the other hand, hilariously wrong-headed articles like this are always to be welcomed. It reminds of why we stopped subscribing to the Economist years ago. Read more
Comment Commented Patrick Bashir
Mr. Emmott, bizarrely, fails to mention UKIP, who after years on the fringe enjoyed a big bang similar to the SDP.
UKIP even won the last European Elections in the UK.
Yet a year removed from the Brexit vote, UKIP is facing a battle just survive as it was brutally wiped out in both the local and general elections.
Mr. Emmott claims the situation is ripe for change and voters are 'up for grabs' and yet this is coming off the back of an election in which both the Tories and Labour increased their share of the vote at the expense of UKIP and the LibDems. This election saw voters rally around the two major parties, even in Scotland where the SNP had a poor night.
The LibDems stood on a centrist platform and yet received an even lower share of the vote than in 2015, when they scored a dismal 8% under a former centrist du jour, Nick Clegg, who has humiliated by losing is seat in June.
It is little more than wishful thinking to believe that a new centrist party could rise to take power in the curre t climate.
It's hardly surprising that Mr. Emmott fails to mention a single candidate to take on the role of Macron, because there are none.
That's even before we could get onto the more practical issues like funding, just who will be funding this massive launch? Read more
Comment Commented Alisdair Hamilton-Wilkes
+1
Your analysis is spot, how the clear facts and reality you present were missed by Mr Emmott is beyond me. Read more
