بريطانيا تتحرك

لندن ــ نحن نعيش في عصر مضطرب سياسيا. فمؤخرا، حققت أحزاب يكاد عمرها لا يتجاوز السنة الواحدة انتصارات ساحقة صعدت بها إلى السلطة في فرنسا وفي منطقة طوكيو الكبرى. وحزب آخر لا يزيد عمره عن خمس سنوات يقود الآن استطلاعات الرأي في إيطاليا. وفي البيت الأبيض يجلس على مقعد الحُكم مراهق سياسي عجوز، وهو ما يقض مضاجع الجمهوريين والديمقراطيين الراسخين في المؤسسة. أين إذن قد تهتز الأرض السياسية المرة القادمة؟ ربما تكون الإجابة ــ بل ينبغي لها أن تكون ــ المملكة المتحدة.

فحتى في حين تواجه المملكة المتحدة الاضطرابات المرتبطة بالخروج من الاتحاد الأوروبي، لا يتحدث أحد عن إعادة صياغة ــ ناهيك عن إحلال ــ الأحزاب السياسية الراسخة. وينكر كثيرون أنهم قد يفكرون ولو مجرد تفكير في أمر كهذا. حتى أن رئيس الوزراء السابق توني بلير ــ السياسي الوسطي المجدد المؤيد لأوروبا والذي فاز في ثلاثة انتخابات عامة عن حزب العمال في تسعينيات القرن العشرين ــ كان حريصا كل الحرص على التأكيد في مقال نُشِر مؤخرا أنه "لا يدعو إلى إقامة حزب جديد".

ولكن بلير أو أي شخص مثله، لابد أن يفعل ذلك على وجه التحديد. ففي حين يضع النظام السياسي البريطاني حواجز هائلة في طريق أي حزب جديد، فإن فرص النجاح أصبحت الآن أعظم من أي وقت مضى في السنوات الأربعين الفائتة. وفي نظام سياسي لا يزال يشعر بتوابع زلزالين كبيرين ــ الاستفتاء على الخروج البريطاني في يونيو/حزيران 2016 ثم النكسة الانتخابية المهينة لحزب المحافظين بعد عام واحد ــ تُصبِح فرصة القادمين الجدد أكبر بوضوح.

وبالفعل، ينخرط المحافظون في معركة داخلية لا يمكنهم غير محاولة التغطية عليها. وفي حزب العمال أيضا، تندلع الثورات. فالآن حان وقت ظهور حزب جديد، على غرار حزب "الجمهورية إلى الأمام" الذي أسسه الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون، للاستفادة من الانقسام والفوضى وانعدام الثقة في الأحزاب القائمة. والآن حانت اللحظة السانحة لشاب بريطاني (أو شابة) وسيم ليسير على خطى ماكرون البالغ من العمر 39 عاما، فيصنع التاريخ بإزاحة الحرس القديم.

بطبيعة الحال، وكما أشار بلير، ينطوي نظام الانتخابات البريطاني الذي يعطي الفوز للمرشح الحاصل على أكبر عدد من الأصوات، والذي يقوم على الدوائر الانتخابية ذات العضوية المنفردة، على مزايا ضخمة للأحزاب السياسية الراسخة. وربما يكتشف أي حزب جديد ــ بعد إنفاق مبالغ ضخمة من المال وقدر عظيم من الطاقة، بل وربما حتى بعد تأمين حصة كبيرة من الأصوات في أول انتخابات عامة يشارك فيها ــ أن ناخبيه موزعون على نحو متناثر عبر البلاد إلى الحد الذي يجعله عاجزا عن الحصول على ما يزيد على حفنة من المقاعد البرلمانية.

هذا هو ما حدث آخر مرة دخل فيها حزب وسطي جديد المعمعة. ففي أوائل ثمانينيات القرن العشرين، قام أربعة من المنشقين عن حزب العمال، بسبب انزعاجهم الشديد من تحول حزبهم نحو اليسار وموقفه المناهض لأوروبا، بتأسيس الحزب الديمقراطي الاجتماعي. وبفضل الاستفادة من عدم شعبية سياسات رئيسة الوزراء مارجريت تاتشر الاقتصادية المبكرة، فاز الحزب الديمقراطي الاجتماعي الجديد ــ في تحالف مع الحزب الليبرالي الصغير ــ بنحو 25% من الأصوات الوطنية في الانتخابات العامة في عام 1983. ولكن انتهت به الحال إلى الحصول على 23 مقعدا فقط. وكان الطريق منحدرا إلى أسفل منذ ذلك الحين.

وهذه الذكرى كفيلة بتثبيط الإبداع السياسي اليوم. فلا يزال أولئك في حزب العمال الذين يتشككون بعمق في موقف اليسار من السياسة الاقتصادية والسياسة الخارجية التي ينتهجها زعيمهم الشعبي جيريمي كوربين، يعتقدون أن الاستراتيجية الأكثر منطقية هي التحلي بالصبر، واستعادة السيطرة على حزبهم عندما تسنح الفرصة. وينطبق نفس الأمر على المحافظين الذين يعتقدون أن خروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي يقود البلاد إلى كارثة.

بيد أن تاريخ الحزب الديمقراطي الاجتماعي من الممكن أن يُقرأ بطريقة مختلفة. ففي عام 1982، كان الحزب يجتذب تأييد أكثر من 50% من الناخبين في استطلاعات الرأي. وكان العديد من كبار المحافظين يقولون في جلساتهم الخاصة في ذلك الوقت إنهم يعتقدون أن الحزب الديمقراطي الاجتماعي سوف يسجل فوزا ساحقا في الانتخابات المقبلة.

ثم جاءت حرب فوكلاند، التي كانت بمثابة انتصار كبير لتاتشر. ولهذا، كان المحافظون هم الذين انتهت بهم الحال إلى تسجيل فوز ساحق في انتخابات 1983 ــ وهي النتيجة التي أطلقت مسيرة حزب العمال الطويلة، التي لا تزال تفتقر إلى الشعبية، نحو الوسط السياسي.

اليوم لا يبدو أن انتصارا كبيرا ربما ينتظر حزب العمال أو حزب المحافظين. وعلاوة على ذلك، تشير الانتخابات الأخيرة ــ التي شهدت بين عشية وضحاها تلاشي تقدم حزب المحافظين بعشرين نقطة، حيث وجه الناخبون، وخاصة الشباب، تأييدهم إلى العمال ــ إلى أن الناخبين البريطانيين متاحون لمن يتمكن من استمالتهم.

وقد أبرزت الانتخابات الأخيرة درسا آخر مهما: فلا تمثل أوروبا ولا خروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي القضية التي قد يهتم بها الناخبون البريطانيون أغلب يومهم. فقد خاض حزب العمال بقيادة كوربين الانتخابات استنادا إلى نفس سياسة الخروج البريطاني التي ينتهجها المحافظون بقيادة تيريزا ماي. ولكن عندما يتعلق الأمر بقضايا مثل الوظائف والمستشفيات والمدارس ودولة الرفاهة، فإن توجهاتهم تتباين بشدة.

ولإلحاق الهزيمة بأحزاب المؤسسة، يتعين على أي حركة سياسية جديدة أن تقف في المقام الأول وراء هدف استعادة الخدمات العامة، وإنعاش الاقتصاد، وإعادة بناء الثقة. وينبغي لها أن تطرح العلاقة القوية مع الاتحاد الأوروبي باعتبارها وسيلة لتعزيز هذه الأهداف، وليس بوصفها هدفا في حد ذاتها.

في الأشهر القليلة المقبلة، ربما تسنح الفرصة لتأسيس مثل هذه الحركة. والأمر يتوقف أولا على ما إذا كانت طموحات القيادة والانقسامات حول الخروج البريطاني لتستهلك حزب المحافظين، ويعتمد ثانيا على ما إذا كان التمرد الأخير من قِبَل أكثر من خمسين من كبار أعضاء حزب العمال إزاء سياسة كوربين في التعامل مع الخروج البريطاني ليتخذ اتجاها متصاعدا.

الواقع أن كل من يفكر في مثل هذه الفرصة لابد أن يتذكر حرب فوكلاند، ويسأل نفسه إلى أي هيئة كانت لتؤول حال الحزب الديمقراطي الاجتماعي لو لم يحدث غزو الأرجنتين. كما ينبغي لهم أن يتذكروا شعار القوات الخاصة البريطانية: "النصر للجَسور".

ترجمة: مايسة كام          Translated by: Maysa Kamel