بريطانيا تتحرك

لندن ــ نحن نعيش في عصر مضطرب سياسيا. فمؤخرا، حققت أحزاب يكاد عمرها لا يتجاوز السنة الواحدة انتصارات ساحقة صعدت بها إلى السلطة في فرنسا وفي منطقة طوكيو الكبرى. وحزب آخر لا يزيد عمره عن خمس سنوات يقود الآن استطلاعات الرأي في إيطاليا. وفي البيت الأبيض يجلس على مقعد الحُكم مراهق سياسي عجوز، وهو ما يقض مضاجع الجمهوريين والديمقراطيين الراسخين في المؤسسة. أين إذن قد تهتز الأرض السياسية المرة القادمة؟ ربما تكون الإجابة ــ بل ينبغي لها أن تكون ــ المملكة المتحدة.
فحتى في حين تواجه المملكة المتحدة الاضطرابات المرتبطة بالخروج من الاتحاد الأوروبي، لا يتحدث أحد عن إعادة صياغة ــ ناهيك عن إحلال ــ الأحزاب السياسية الراسخة. وينكر كثيرون أنهم قد يفكرون ولو مجرد تفكير في أمر كهذا. حتى أن رئيس الوزراء السابق توني بلير ــ السياسي الوسطي المجدد المؤيد لأوروبا والذي فاز في ثلاثة انتخابات عامة عن حزب العمال في تسعينيات القرن العشرين ــ كان حريصا كل الحرص على التأكيد في مقال نُشِر مؤخرا أنه "لا يدعو إلى إقامة حزب جديد".
ولكن بلير أو أي شخص مثله، لابد أن يفعل ذلك على وجه التحديد. ففي حين يضع النظام السياسي البريطاني حواجز هائلة في طريق أي حزب جديد، فإن فرص النجاح أصبحت الآن أعظم من أي وقت مضى في السنوات الأربعين الفائتة. وفي نظام سياسي لا يزال يشعر بتوابع زلزالين كبيرين ــ الاستفتاء على الخروج البريطاني في يونيو/حزيران 2016 ثم النكسة الانتخابية المهينة لحزب المحافظين بعد عام واحد ــ تُصبِح فرصة القادمين الجدد أكبر بوضوح.
وبالفعل، ينخرط المحافظون في معركة داخلية لا يمكنهم غير محاولة التغطية عليها. وفي حزب العمال أيضا، تندلع الثورات. فالآن حان وقت ظهور حزب جديد، على غرار حزب "الجمهورية إلى الأمام" الذي أسسه الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون، للاستفادة من الانقسام والفوضى وانعدام الثقة في الأحزاب القائمة. والآن حانت اللحظة السانحة لشاب بريطاني (أو شابة) وسيم ليسير على خطى ماكرون البالغ من العمر 39 عاما، فيصنع التاريخ بإزاحة الحرس القديم.
بطبيعة الحال، وكما أشار بلير، ينطوي نظام الانتخابات البريطاني الذي يعطي الفوز للمرشح الحاصل على أكبر عدد من الأصوات، والذي يقوم على الدوائر الانتخابية ذات العضوية المنفردة، على مزايا ضخمة للأحزاب السياسية الراسخة. وربما يكتشف أي حزب جديد ــ بعد إنفاق مبالغ ضخمة من المال وقدر عظيم من الطاقة، بل وربما حتى بعد تأمين حصة كبيرة من الأصوات في أول انتخابات عامة يشارك فيها ــ أن ناخبيه موزعون على نحو متناثر عبر البلاد إلى الحد الذي يجعله عاجزا عن الحصول على ما يزيد على حفنة من المقاعد البرلمانية.
هذا هو ما حدث آخر مرة دخل فيها حزب وسطي جديد المعمعة. ففي أوائل ثمانينيات القرن العشرين، قام أربعة من المنشقين عن حزب العمال، بسبب انزعاجهم الشديد من تحول حزبهم نحو اليسار وموقفه المناهض لأوروبا، بتأسيس الحزب الديمقراطي الاجتماعي. وبفضل الاستفادة من عدم شعبية سياسات رئيسة الوزراء مارجريت تاتشر الاقتصادية المبكرة، فاز الحزب الديمقراطي الاجتماعي الجديد ــ في تحالف مع الحزب الليبرالي الصغير ــ بنحو 25% من الأصوات الوطنية في الانتخابات العامة في عام 1983. ولكن انتهت به الحال إلى الحصول على 23 مقعدا فقط. وكان الطريق منحدرا إلى أسفل منذ ذلك الحين.
وهذه الذكرى كفيلة بتثبيط الإبداع السياسي اليوم. فلا يزال أولئك في حزب العمال الذين يتشككون بعمق في موقف اليسار من السياسة الاقتصادية والسياسة الخارجية التي ينتهجها زعيمهم الشعبي جيريمي كوربين، يعتقدون أن الاستراتيجية الأكثر منطقية هي التحلي بالصبر، واستعادة السيطرة على حزبهم عندما تسنح الفرصة. وينطبق نفس الأمر على المحافظين الذين يعتقدون أن خروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي يقود البلاد إلى كارثة.
بيد أن تاريخ الحزب الديمقراطي الاجتماعي من الممكن أن يُقرأ بطريقة مختلفة. ففي عام 1982، كان الحزب يجتذب تأييد أكثر من 50% من الناخبين في استطلاعات الرأي. وكان العديد من كبار المحافظين يقولون في جلساتهم الخاصة في ذلك الوقت إنهم يعتقدون أن الحزب الديمقراطي الاجتماعي سوف يسجل فوزا ساحقا في الانتخابات المقبلة.
ثم جاءت حرب فوكلاند، التي كانت بمثابة انتصار كبير لتاتشر. ولهذا، كان المحافظون هم الذين انتهت بهم الحال إلى تسجيل فوز ساحق في انتخابات 1983 ــ وهي النتيجة التي أطلقت مسيرة حزب العمال الطويلة، التي لا تزال تفتقر إلى الشعبية، نحو الوسط السياسي.
اليوم لا يبدو أن انتصارا كبيرا ربما ينتظر حزب العمال أو حزب المحافظين. وعلاوة على ذلك، تشير الانتخابات الأخيرة ــ التي شهدت بين عشية وضحاها تلاشي تقدم حزب المحافظين بعشرين نقطة، حيث وجه الناخبون، وخاصة الشباب، تأييدهم إلى العمال ــ إلى أن الناخبين البريطانيين متاحون لمن يتمكن من استمالتهم.
وقد أبرزت الانتخابات الأخيرة درسا آخر مهما: فلا تمثل أوروبا ولا خروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي القضية التي قد يهتم بها الناخبون البريطانيون أغلب يومهم. فقد خاض حزب العمال بقيادة كوربين الانتخابات استنادا إلى نفس سياسة الخروج البريطاني التي ينتهجها المحافظون بقيادة تيريزا ماي. ولكن عندما يتعلق الأمر بقضايا مثل الوظائف والمستشفيات والمدارس ودولة الرفاهة، فإن توجهاتهم تتباين بشدة.
ولإلحاق الهزيمة بأحزاب المؤسسة، يتعين على أي حركة سياسية جديدة أن تقف في المقام الأول وراء هدف استعادة الخدمات العامة، وإنعاش الاقتصاد، وإعادة بناء الثقة. وينبغي لها أن تطرح العلاقة القوية مع الاتحاد الأوروبي باعتبارها وسيلة لتعزيز هذه الأهداف، وليس بوصفها هدفا في حد ذاتها.
في الأشهر القليلة المقبلة، ربما تسنح الفرصة لتأسيس مثل هذه الحركة. والأمر يتوقف أولا على ما إذا كانت طموحات القيادة والانقسامات حول الخروج البريطاني لتستهلك حزب المحافظين، ويعتمد ثانيا على ما إذا كان التمرد الأخير من قِبَل أكثر من خمسين من كبار أعضاء حزب العمال إزاء سياسة كوربين في التعامل مع الخروج البريطاني ليتخذ اتجاها متصاعدا.
الواقع أن كل من يفكر في مثل هذه الفرصة لابد أن يتذكر حرب فوكلاند، ويسأل نفسه إلى أي هيئة كانت لتؤول حال الحزب الديمقراطي الاجتماعي لو لم يحدث غزو الأرجنتين. كما ينبغي لهم أن يتذكروا شعار القوات الخاصة البريطانية: "النصر للجَسور".
ترجمة: مايسة كام Translated by: Maysa Kamel
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
As if the June 2016 referendum and this year's snap election hadn't produced enough tremors in Britain, Bill Emmott welcomes another "political earth shake," suggesting it's time to form a new party, taking advantage on the "division, disarray, and distrust in the established parties." He points out how "neophytes" like Macron, Trump etc. had successfully wooed disaffected voters who reject mainstream parties.
The author is urging young Britons to follow Emmanuel Macron's example, by capitalising on the polarisation and fragmentation of the political landscape to change the country's course, instead of adopting the wait-and-see approach of mainstream parties. Within Labour, those who don't support Jeremy Corbyn's "left-wing economic and foreign-policy stance" are waiting patiently for the right moment to "recapture their party." Many Tories, "who think Brexit is leading the country to disaster" are doing the same.
The victory of Macron's centrist party in the May and June elections reminds the author of Britain under the hugely unpopular Margaret Thatcher in the early 1980s. The Labour Party was deeply divided and couldn't capitalise on the malaise. It plunged into the wilderness, chosing Michael Foot as leader, who pledged to unilateralism - leaving Nato and the European Community. The party split in 1981, with four members - "alarmed by its leftward shift and anti-EU stance" - defecting and forming their Social Democratic Party. The SDP – "in alliance with the small Liberal Party" – soared to an astounding 50% in the polls in 1982.
The sharp turn of the Labour party to the left in the early 1980s was a response to Margaret Thatcher's economic policies - austerity measures that led to deep recession and soaring unemployment. The victory over Argentina in the 1982 Falklands War revived Thatcher's fortunes. The Tories "ended up winning the 1983 election in a landslide," and the SDP "won 25% of the national vote... But they ended up with a mere 23 seats. It was all downhill from there." Labour didn't fare better - it was out of power for 18 years.
The author says the situation is different today and still can offer an "opportunity for newcomers," despite Britain’s "first-past-the-post electoral system, based on single-member constituencies," from which established political parties benefit more than fledgling parties.
Momentarily neither Labour nor Tories can win big as shown in the recent election. Theresa May failed to win a landslide as anticipated and the Labour's gain had much young voters to thank for who reject a hard Brexit. Does this suggest "that British voters are up for grabs" as the author believes? He thinks "Europe and Brexit is not the issue that British voters care about most today."
He says, Corbyn "ran on the same Brexit policy as May." Yet "on issues like jobs, hospitals, schools, and the welfare state, their approaches contrasted sharply." The Labour party under Corbyn is seen as a reprise of Michael Foot's in the early 1980s. In 1977 Reginald Ernest Prentice left James Callaghan's cabinet and joined the Conservatives because of the party's "Marxist dogma."
The author says "to defeat the establishment parties, therefore, a new political movement would have to stand, first and foremost, for restoring public services, reviving the economy, and rebuilding trust. A strong relationship with the EU should be pitched as a means to advance these goals, not as a goal in itself."
It remains to be seen whether "such a movement" will be created in the coming months, when the opportunity arises. The author is watching closely "whether leadership ambitions and divisions over Brexit consume the Conservative Party and...whether the recent rebellion of more than 50 senior Labour members over Corbyn’s Brexit policy escalates."
Indeed, in hindsight one could question what would have become of the SDP had Britain not fought and won the Falklands war. Nevertheless the author says the motto of the British special forces: “Who Dares Wins” is still a good guideline for anyone with courage.
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
A new political party for the UK? Started by Tony Blair? That's as crazy a globalist fantasy as they get. Blair is a hate figure in the UK and with good reason. Most Americans have never heard of the Chilcot report. However, everyone in the UK is quite familiar with it. Chilcot alone dooms any future political dreams of Blair. Of course, his immense personal greed (and that of his wife) has been received rather poorly in the UK. Ask Hillary about her Wall Street speeches and the "Clinton Foundation" and then multiply by 10.
Blair represents what the most cynical, selfish, and depraved elements of the globalist elite want (rather badly as it turns out), not what they are going to get. They are going to get May, Corbyn, Farage, etc. Read more
Comment Commented Alisdair Hamilton-Wilkes
@Peter Shaeffer
+1. Spot on. I note you pulled the punch against Emmott himself; that he is also part of the 'We know what's best for you' elite that has been soundly rejected. The Blair / Clinton managerial approach to politics is how we got where are, distrust, Trump and so on.
Read more
Comment Commented Ted Smith
"Blair, or someone like him"
Try commenting on the article that was published, not on your personal hobby-horse. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Bizarre. Back in '82, some Tory 'wets' were talking off a coup against Thatcher and then a Coalition with the SDP. They were deluded. Thatcher could always have played the Race card while resorting to a bit of old fashioned pump priming to stay in power with the help of the Unionists.
The last thing Britain needs just now is a narcissist with delusions of grandeur making us look even more foolish than we already do. On the other hand, hilariously wrong-headed articles like this are always to be welcomed. It reminds of why we stopped subscribing to the Economist years ago. Read more
Comment Commented Patrick Bashir
Mr. Emmott, bizarrely, fails to mention UKIP, who after years on the fringe enjoyed a big bang similar to the SDP.
UKIP even won the last European Elections in the UK.
Yet a year removed from the Brexit vote, UKIP is facing a battle just survive as it was brutally wiped out in both the local and general elections.
Mr. Emmott claims the situation is ripe for change and voters are 'up for grabs' and yet this is coming off the back of an election in which both the Tories and Labour increased their share of the vote at the expense of UKIP and the LibDems. This election saw voters rally around the two major parties, even in Scotland where the SNP had a poor night.
The LibDems stood on a centrist platform and yet received an even lower share of the vote than in 2015, when they scored a dismal 8% under a former centrist du jour, Nick Clegg, who has humiliated by losing is seat in June.
It is little more than wishful thinking to believe that a new centrist party could rise to take power in the curre t climate.
It's hardly surprising that Mr. Emmott fails to mention a single candidate to take on the role of Macron, because there are none.
That's even before we could get onto the more practical issues like funding, just who will be funding this massive launch? Read more
Comment Commented Alisdair Hamilton-Wilkes
+1
Your analysis is spot, how the clear facts and reality you present were missed by Mr Emmott is beyond me. Read more
