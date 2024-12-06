Choice in Dying Comes to the UK

The United Kingdom appears poised to join the growing list of countries that allow terminally ill patients to receive medical assistance in dying. Given the weakness of opponents’ arguments, and years of experience with similar legislation elsewhere, the UK’s move is well justified.
MELBOURNE – Last month, members of the UK House of Commons were allowed to vote according to their conscience on a private member’s bill to permit some patients to receive medical assistance in dying. In 2015, a similar proposal failed, gaining only 118 votes, with 330 against. This time, however, the bill, moved by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, was supported by 330 members and opposed by only 275.
