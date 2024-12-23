Good Growth Requires Getting Public-Private Partnerships Right

While policymakers understand that the United Kingdom needs more public investment to address its biggest challenges, their proposed solution needs more work. An industrial strategy for the twenty-first century should be oriented around key missions, not specific sectors.
LONDON – The United Kingdom’s Labour government has given serious thought to the public investment needed to get the economy back on track after 14 years of austerity, neglect of social infrastructure, and capital flight triggered by Brexit and uncertain economic conditions. It understands that the situation demands a new strategy to tackle big problems like child poverty, health inequities, a weak industrial base, and struggling public infrastructure.
