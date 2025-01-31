Give the UK Growth Agenda a Chance

Given the United Kingdom’s poor investment performance over the past 30 years, any government would need time and luck to turn things around. For so many critics and commentators to trash the current government’s growth agenda before it has even been launched is counterproductive, if not dangerous.
CAMBRIDGE – Pity Rachel Reeves, the United Kingdom’s Chancellor of the Exchequer. Before she had even gotten through her highly anticipated “growth speech” on January 29, criticism flooded social media and the airwaves. Her approach is too scattered, some said, and too reliant on measures whose impact will be felt only over the long term. Some programs run counter to the government’s environmental commitments, others said, and they are not evenly distributed across the UK. It is all too expensive. Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary even went so far as to declare publicly that Reeves “hasn’t a clue.”
