Britain’s Dangerous Migration Fixation

The central question in the United Kingdom's general election on July 4 is not whether Prime Minister Rishi Sunak should be allowed to pursue his immigration agenda. Instead, British voters must confront their country's post-imperial identity crisis, which has been exacerbated under Conservative rule.
CAMBRIDGE – After 14 long years of Tory rule, the United Kingdom’s general election on July 4 could determine the political fate of the Conservative Party. While Prime Minister Rishi Sunak may have hoped to capitalize on declining inflation and improved economic performance, polls show the Conservatives trailing far behind Keir Starmer’s Labour Party, with Sunak poised to lose his own parliamentary seat.
