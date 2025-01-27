Trump at Davos

Donald Trump’s return marks the start of an anti-Davos age, defined by the lack not only of a global order but also of any desire to create one. The world should expect deeper fragmentation and chaos in the face of unresolved crises and frequent disruptions.
DAVOS – It is Donald Trump’s world now. Nowhere was this more obvious than at the World Economic Forum’s latest annual gathering in Davos. Since the 1970s, the WEF has been an integral part of the liberal international order that emerged from the ashes of World War II. It is where the world’s political and economic elites come together to discuss global risks and explore solutions to collective challenges such as climate change, rising inequality, and the rise of artificial intelligence. In this sense, the 55th Davos summit was a continuation of a longer-running tradition.
