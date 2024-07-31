Would Trump Escalate the US-China Trade War?

If former US President Donald Trump returns to the White House, he would likely impose sweeping tariffs against China that, together with his tax proposals, could cost Americans some $500 billion per year. History suggests why he would forge ahead with a policy agenda that would harm lower-income households the most.
CHICAGO – With Donald Trump still leading in polls ahead of the US presidential election, many are wondering how a second Trump administration would approach China. Trump’s stance on purely political issues is unclear. He recently remarked that Taiwan should pay for US defense, hinting at an unwillingness to defend the island from attack by China, even as his former – and perhaps future – advisers advocate a large military buildup in Asia. But Trump’s economic approach to China is much less ambiguous: the two countries are competitors, and America must win.
