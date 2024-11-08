The Laugh Is on the Democrats

Despite outrage over Tony Hinchcliffe’s jokes about Puerto Rico at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, his insult comedy sheds light on Trump’s victory. Both men position themselves as anti-elite rebels, which is catnip to the culturally dispossessed.
NEW YORK – The American comedian Tony Hinchcliffe caused a scandal in the days before the US presidential election with his jokes at Donald Trump’s rally at New York’s Madison Square Garden. As an opener to what the New York Times called a “carnival of grievances,” Hinchcliffe insulted Puerto Rico (“a floating island of garbage”), Latinos (too “many of them” who “love making babies”), black people (watermelon eaters), Palestinians (rock throwers), and so forth.
NEW YORK – The American comedian Tony Hinchcliffe caused a scandal in the days before the US presidential election with his jokes at Donald Trump’s rally at New York’s Madison Square Garden. As an opener to what the New York Times called a “carnival of grievances,” Hinchcliffe insulted Puerto Rico (“a floating island of garbage”), Latinos (too “many of them” who “love making babies”), black people (watermelon eaters), Palestinians (rock throwers), and so forth.