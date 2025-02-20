What If the US Leaves the IMF and the World Bank?

In the coming months, President Donald Trump could withdraw the United States from the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank or slash their funding. But such a move would disproportionately hurt the US itself, undermining its ability to shape the rules of the global financial system and pursue its strategic interests.
OXFORD – After withdrawing the United States from the Paris climate agreement and the World Health Organization, President Donald Trump may pull the country out of more international institutions in the coming months. Notably, Project 2025 – the blueprint for his second presidency, developed by the conservative Heritage Foundation – calls for the US to exit the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. Rather than acceding to Trump’s demands, member countries should recognize that a US withdrawal would primarily harm the US and leverage that to negotiate on their own terms.
