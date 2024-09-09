The Choice Confronting American Voters

Republicans and Democrats differ significantly on the role of government in society, a divide that the US Supreme Court used to mediate. But now that the Court is blatantly biased toward Republicans, a Donald Trump victory in November’s presidential election could be devastating for the country – and for many other democracies.
NEW HAVEN – Last month’s expertly choreographed Democratic National Convention has added a frisson of excitement to the US presidential election. After President Joe Biden’s historic decision in July to withdraw from the race (at which point Donald Trump was leading in the polls), the DNC marked the start of a new chapter, with Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, reinvigorating the Democratic base. The crowd’s exuberance was palpable.
