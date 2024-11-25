Trump Can Win Against China – in Ukraine
A much lower price cap on Russian crude, backed up with stronger sanctions enforcement, would leave Russia with no choice but to withdraw from Ukraine. That, in turn, would send a powerful signal to Russia’s allies, and to the Chinese leadership in particular: Anyone who attacks a neighbor will suffer crippling economic consequences.
WASHINGTON, DC/KYIV – US President-elect Donald Trump is determined to confront China economically and strategically. This is a difficult problem, because so many goods purchased in the United States have supply chains with deep roots in the Chinese manufacturing base.