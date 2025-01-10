Can Trump Dump the Dollar?

US President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration will likely seek to weaken the greenback's exchange rate. But whether doing so would enhance the competitiveness of US exports and strengthen America’s trade balance is another matter.
BERKELEY – One of the more jaw-dropping policy ideas gaining political steam in the United States recently has President-elect Donald Trump and his team, on taking office, actively depressing the dollar with the goal of boosting US export competitiveness and reining in the trade deficit. If Trump tries, will he succeed? And what could – and probably would – go wrong?
