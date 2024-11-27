The Democrats’ Only Option

Although a variety of factors seem to have contributed to Donald Trump’s victory in this year’s US presidential election, the message for the defeated Democrats is clear. The party must abandon neoliberalism and return to its progressive roots in the presidencies of Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson.
NEW YORK – As the shock of Donald Trump’s victory sinks in, pundits and politicians are mulling what it means for the future of the United States and global politics. Understanding why such a divisive, unqualified figure won again is crucial for the Democrats. Did they go too far left and lose the moderate Americans who make up a majority? Or did centrist neoliberalism – pursued by Democratic presidents since Bill Clinton – fail to deliver, thus creating a demand for change?
