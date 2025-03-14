Countering Trump’s Politics of Fear
US President Donald Trump’s opponents must devise policies that reflect, rather than dismiss, working-class voters’ concerns. Otherwise, Trump will continue to exploit their frustrations, prejudices, and anxieties to win support for an agenda that benefits himself and his cronies, and causes serious harm to almost everyone else.
NEW HAVEN – If US President Donald Trump is skilled at anything, it is demagoguery. By stoking voters’ fears and prejudices, he manages to win support for, or distract from, extreme policies that benefit himself, his family, and his (mostly ultra-rich) cronies, and cause serious harm to virtually everyone else. The key to his success is knowing which buttons to push.