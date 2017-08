Трамп долларды құрдымға кетірмек пе?

Ariel Tejera AUG 16, 2017

Trump goes on, off-loading more and more international responsibilities to other countries: climate change, trade treaties, lender of last resort, crisis resolution, NATO leadership, far-right containment. The recipients being Germany, China, Russia, Iran itself, South Korea, everybody else. And all these steps detach the U.S. from meaningful leadership. Even if the dollar keeps its role as the main international trade currency and value store, America control of the process might progressively diminish.



Additionally, other trends in the long run will weight adversely on the prevalence of the dollar: Accumulating sanctions to other countries through the banking system, the availability of other strong tenders, and the growth of crypto currency exchanges.