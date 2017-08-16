特朗普正在杀死美元吗？

圣芭芭拉—近一个世纪以来，美元一直被视为金融界的终极避风港。没有任何一种其他货币能够为积累的财富提供如此程度的安全和流动性。在此前的危机时期，惊慌失措的投资者和审慎的央行都竭尽全力囤积美元计价资产，包括美国国债。这一幕可能不会再发生了。
美国总统特朗普的混乱的管理严重损害了人们对美元的信心。自从在数以百万计的幽灵人群（phantom crowd）面前宣誓就职以来，特朗普向一个又一个政府开火，其中包括澳大利亚和德国等盟友。最近，他又与朝鲜独裁者金正恩交上了火，将世界推向核战争的边缘。
美元即将经历一场严峻的考验。全球投资者会继续把钱放在一个领导人以“火与怒”的威胁公然挑衅隐秘王国的国家，还是会转向别处寻找金融避难所？
自第二次世界大战以来，美元的安全性还从未受到如此怀疑。战后时期，美国巨大而发达的金融市场能够为人们提供无与伦比的流动性。并且美国还拥有支配性军事实力，因此也能够确保地缘政治安全。没有哪个国家比美国更适合提供能满足全球金融体系需求的安全而灵活的投资级资产。2012年5月，纽约投资策略师凯西·琼斯（Kathy A. Jones）对《纽约时报》说，“当人们担心时，所有的路都指向美国国债。”
2007年美国房地产泡沫的破裂就是一个恰当的例子。所有人都知道金融危机和随后额衰退肇始于美国，并且指责美国导致了全球经济几乎崩溃。但是，哪怕在危机最严重的时期，资本仍然蜂拥涌入美国市场，使得美联储和财政部能够实施应对措施。
光是在2008年的最后三个月，美国资产购买量就高达5,000亿美元——比前九个月的购买量提高了三倍。美元没有贬值，反而升值了。美国国债市场成为极少数仍然能够平稳运行的金融部门之一。即便评级机构标准普尔公司因为2011年年中美国政府短暂地关门而调低美国国债的评级，外部投资者仍然不断地买入美元。
十年前美元需求激增的很大一部分原因完全是拜恐慌所赐：没人知道情况会坏到什么程度。今天美国和朝鲜之间不断升级的冲突也是如此。但历史会重演吗？投资者会再次涌向美元吗？
简单的答案是：未必。几个月来，市场一直在表明对特朗普的不信任。目前，对新危机的担心可能加速资本逃离美元，到时候，美国将不得不在潜在的军事冲突之外面对一场美元危机。
美元危机在去年11月特朗普出人意料赢得大选胜利后的几周里似乎可能性渺茫。事实上，到去年年底，人们预期特朗普上台后将出现大规模去监管、减税和以基础设施支出和增加眼看已经“耗竭”的军事支出为形式的财政刺激，由此导致的资本流入使得美元升值到十年多来前所未有的高度。投资者们相信，经济增长肯定会有所改善。
但随着如今特朗普政府深陷各种丑闻，选举后的“特朗普冲击”效应逐渐褪去，对美元的信念也随之疲软。在特朗普执政的前200天里，美元贬值了近10%。特朗普一直在发毫无意义的推特，而投资者一直在其他市场——从瑞士到日本——寻找其他安全港。这一趋势在美国最近与朝鲜的冲突升级之前就已经出现，但一直没有掀起大动静。现在，这个小波澜有可能演变成一场洪水，给美元造成永久性伤害。
当然，特朗普政府可能正希望看到美元贬值，让其他资产来充当全球安全港的角色。但这样的算盘可谓毫无历史的长远眼光，也非常危险。
美元以其价值储存功能广受欢迎，这给了美国“嚣张的特权”。当投资者和央行将财富换成美国国债和美国资产时，美国政府就可以随心所欲地花钱维系其在全世界的安全承诺，并为其贸易和预算赤字融资。
特朗普把他的交易手段带到了政治中，他似乎更关注拥有全球储备货币的成本，而不是优势。但如果他必须担心资本外逃的话，就无从实现“让美国再次伟大”；而如果他必须调和负面的海外市场情绪的话，他就无法落实他的国内日程。
如果美国牺牲掉它在全球金融体系中的主导地位，“伟大”就是无稽之谈。如果特朗普在测试美元方面走得太远，很有可能会追悔莫及。
Comment Commented Mauricio Fontana
Dear Benjamin, despite the recent drop of almost 10% in the dollar index quotation in the period under review and although I agree that the Trump government makes repeated misconceptions that may compromise the American economy, it seems to me that your argument is somewhat alarmist.
Between January 2003 and early 2008, the quantitative easing period, the dollar index depreciated by about 30% and there was no fear that the US currency would not be the refuge of global investors. In addition, the index that is now close to 94 points, was between 1987 and 1997 on average around 90 points. Finally, it should be noted that the Trump effect occurred in the opposite direction between the end of the 2016 presidential campaign and the end of that same year, when the index dollar jumped about 10%.
On the face of it all, it seems, the dollar's correction trend is limited to the current level, unless there is a clear shift in the Fed's policy of reversing expansionary monetary policy gradually over the next few years.
Best regards! Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
Trump goes on, off-loading more and more international responsibilities to other countries: climate change, trade treaties, lender of last resort, crisis resolution, NATO leadership, far-right containment. The recipients being Germany, China, Russia, Iran itself, South Korea, everybody else. And all these steps detach the U.S. from meaningful leadership. Even if the dollar keeps its role as the main international trade currency and value store, America control of the process might progressively diminish.
Additionally, other trends in the long run will weight adversely on the prevalence of the dollar: Accumulating sanctions to other countries through the banking system, the availability of other strong tenders, and the growth of crypto currency exchanges. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
Blaming Trump for everything is, of course, sort of a "figure of speech", the viable culprit being presided by Trump *and* sustained by America's current civil-cultural war. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Its reasonable to suspect issues (excuse pun) with the USD predate Trump and the knee jerk reaction of 2008 doesnt necessarily mean much as it was panic measures. The nominal doubling of US debt along with the likely drift upwards of the figure probably weighs more on peoples minds. Rather than Trump damaging the USD it looks more like speculators overestimated his capacity to pump up the economy. I dont like Trump very much but to blame him for everything which is common psort just devalues more than currency Read more
