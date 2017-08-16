特朗普正在杀死美元吗？

Mauricio Fontana AUG 16, 2017

Dear Benjamin, despite the recent drop of almost 10% in the dollar index quotation in the period under review and although I agree that the Trump government makes repeated misconceptions that may compromise the American economy, it seems to me that your argument is somewhat alarmist.



Between January 2003 and early 2008, the quantitative easing period, the dollar index depreciated by about 30% and there was no fear that the US currency would not be the refuge of global investors. In addition, the index that is now close to 94 points, was between 1987 and 1997 on average around 90 points. Finally, it should be noted that the Trump effect occurred in the opposite direction between the end of the 2016 presidential campaign and the end of that same year, when the index dollar jumped about 10%.



On the face of it all, it seems, the dollar's correction trend is limited to the current level, unless there is a clear shift in the Fed's policy of reversing expansionary monetary policy gradually over the next few years.



Best regards!