Trump Will Put the US and China Back on a Collision Course
NEW YORK – US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, managed to keep US-China tensions contained in 2024. But when Donald Trump returns to the White House this month, he will end this fragile stability, drive an unmanaged decoupling of the world’s most important geopolitical relationship, and increase the risk of global economic disruption and crisis.