Los recortes de ayuda poco éticos de Trump

PRINCETON – Cuando a los norteamericanos se les pregunta qué porcentaje del gasto del gobierno estadounidense está destinado a la ayuda extranjera, la respuesta mediana es 25%. La respuesta correcta es 1%. No sorprende, entonces, que cuando el presidente Donald Trump justifica el recorte de la ayuda con el argumento de que otros países necesitan aumentarla porque no están pagando su parte equitativa, mucha gente le crea.

La verdad es que Estados Unidos es el que no está pagando su parte equitativa. Hace mucho tiempo, las Naciones Unidas instaron a los países ricos a aumentar su ayuda extranjera a 0,7% de su ingreso nacional bruto (que, por supuesto, es muy diferente del gasto del gobierno). En 2016, según cifras de la OCDE, los Emiratos Árabes Unidos, Noruega, Luxemburgo, Suecia, Dinamarca, Turquía, el Reino Unido y Alemania alcanzaron ese nivel. Por el contrario, la ayuda oficial estadounidense representó solamente el 0,18% del ingreso nacional bruto, o 18 centavos por cada 100 dólares ganados.

En términos absolutos, Estados Unidos, de cualquier modo, gastó más en ayuda extranjera que cualquiera de los países que cumplieron con la meta. Pero Alemania, a pesar de tener una economía cuyo tamaño es menos de un cuarto del de Estados Unidos, estuvo poco menos de 9.000 millones de dólares por debajo solamente. Si se implementan los recortes propuestos por Trump, y Alemania mantiene su gasto en ayuda, Estados Unidos ya no sería el mayor donante, ni siquiera en términos absolutos.

Otra comparación importante es con el Reino Unido, que claramente no es tan rico como Estados Unidos -su PIB per capita es 31% inferior-. Sin embargo, hace pocos años, con respaldo bipartidario, alcanzó el nivel recomendado del 0,7% -más de tres veces la proporción de ingreso nacional bruto gastado por Estados Unidos-. Desde entonces ha mantenido ese nivel.

Tampoco la ayuda estadounidense está dirigida a los más necesitados. Los tres países que reciben los mayores porcentajes de asistencia para el desarrollo por parte de Estados Unidos son Afganistán, Jordania y Pakistán. Estas elecciones, obviamente, están basadas en lo que se percibe como intereses geopolíticos de Estados Unidos, no en la gravedad de la necesidad de ayuda para el desarrollo de los países.

Quienes saben lo que los recortes de ayuda por parte de Estados Unidos significarían para algunas de las personas más pobres del mundo están consternados ante la perspectiva. Alex Thier, que gestionó multimillonarios programas de ayuda del gobierno de Estados Unidos antes de pasar a ser director ejecutivo del Instituto de Desarrollo de Ultramar en Londres, estaba visitando una clínica de salud en Buikwe, Uganda, cuando recibió la noticia de la propuesta presupuestaria de Trump, que implicaría profundos recortes para ese sitio.

La clínica Buikwe, que trata a 33.000 personas, se las arregla con un presupuesto mensual de 150 dólares. El día que Thier hizo la visita, había 40 infecciones de malaria confirmadas, y la malaria sigue siendo la principal causa de muerte en el distrito, a pesar de que se la puede tratar por unos 3 dólares.

La notoria discrepancia entre el costo de tratar enfermedades y prevenir la muerte en Uganda y Estados Unidos hace que la reducción propuesta por Trump del gasto en ayuda -especialmente en programas de salud globales- sea un indicio del profundo desprecio por la vida y el bienestar de la gente más allá de las fronteras de Estados Unidos. Cuando uno considera la baja proporción del ingreso bruto que Estados Unidos dedica a la ayuda extranjera, la decisión de Trump se vuelve aún más bochornosa.

A veces se dice que no deberíamos ofrecer ayuda porque crea dependencia. Seamos claros: los recortes de ayuda propuestos por Trump harían que muriera mucha más gente, y que muchos más enfrentaran un sufrimiento adicional causado por enfermedades y por discapacidad que se podrían haber evitado con una mejor atención médica. 

Para apelar a la posibilidad de crear dependencia para justificar los recortes, necesitaríamos una prueba contundente, no sólo de que algunos programas de ayuda han creado dependencia, sino de que programas específicos de salud global perjudicados por los recortes realmente están creando dependencia. A falta de esta evidencia, una hipótesis no comprobada no es motivo suficiente para hacer que la gente muera o padezca un mayor sufrimiento.

Uganda parece ser un ejemplo de un país que recibe una cantidad importante de ayuda y, al mismo tiempo, contrariamente a la hipótesis de que la ayuda crea dependencia, está haciendo un progreso económico rápido. La cantidad de habitantes de Uganda que viven en extrema pobreza, según la define el Banco Mundial, cayó del 53% en 2006 al 34% en 2013. Por cierto, muchos países africanos comparten cada vez más la carga, recaudando más ingresos propios y gastándolos en cosas como la salud y la educación. Estos esfuerzos por generar más recursos también están respaldados por los donantes, entre ellos Estados Unidos. En la propuesta presupuestaria de Trump, en cambio, el respaldo estadounidense quedaría eliminado.

Los recortes propuestos por Estados Unidos a los programas de salud global le ahorrarán al gobierno unos 2.300 millones de dólares. Con un gasto total estimado del gobierno federal para 2017 de unos 4 billones de dólares, eso representa aproximadamente 1 dólar por cada 2.000 dólares que pueda llegar a gastar el gobierno. En términos de hacer el bien, estos programas de salud global bien pueden ofrecer el mejor valor de cualquier programa del gobierno federal. Todos los recortes a la ayuda, para la salud global y otros programas, así como los esfuerzos diplomáticos y a favor de la paz, representan 19.000  millones de dólares, todavía menos del 0,5% del gasto del gobierno federal.  

Existen algunas señales favorables de que algunos republicanos en el Congreso de Estados Unidos resistirán los profundos recortes propuestos por Trump a la ayuda por parte de Estados Unidos. Esperemos que así sea. La ayuda extranjera -especialmente la ayuda que salva vidas y reduce el sufrimiento humano- no debería ser una cuestión partidaria.