Los recortes de ayuda poco éticos de Trump

PRINCETON – Cuando a los norteamericanos se les pregunta qué porcentaje del gasto del gobierno estadounidense está destinado a la ayuda extranjera, la respuesta mediana es 25%. La respuesta correcta es 1%. No sorprende, entonces, que cuando el presidente Donald Trump justifica el recorte de la ayuda con el argumento de que otros países necesitan aumentarla porque no están pagando su parte equitativa, mucha gente le crea.
La verdad es que Estados Unidos es el que no está pagando su parte equitativa. Hace mucho tiempo, las Naciones Unidas instaron a los países ricos a aumentar su ayuda extranjera a 0,7% de su ingreso nacional bruto (que, por supuesto, es muy diferente del gasto del gobierno). En 2016, según cifras de la OCDE, los Emiratos Árabes Unidos, Noruega, Luxemburgo, Suecia, Dinamarca, Turquía, el Reino Unido y Alemania alcanzaron ese nivel. Por el contrario, la ayuda oficial estadounidense representó solamente el 0,18% del ingreso nacional bruto, o 18 centavos por cada 100 dólares ganados.
En términos absolutos, Estados Unidos, de cualquier modo, gastó más en ayuda extranjera que cualquiera de los países que cumplieron con la meta. Pero Alemania, a pesar de tener una economía cuyo tamaño es menos de un cuarto del de Estados Unidos, estuvo poco menos de 9.000 millones de dólares por debajo solamente. Si se implementan los recortes propuestos por Trump, y Alemania mantiene su gasto en ayuda, Estados Unidos ya no sería el mayor donante, ni siquiera en términos absolutos.
Otra comparación importante es con el Reino Unido, que claramente no es tan rico como Estados Unidos -su PIB per capita es 31% inferior-. Sin embargo, hace pocos años, con respaldo bipartidario, alcanzó el nivel recomendado del 0,7% -más de tres veces la proporción de ingreso nacional bruto gastado por Estados Unidos-. Desde entonces ha mantenido ese nivel.
Tampoco la ayuda estadounidense está dirigida a los más necesitados. Los tres países que reciben los mayores porcentajes de asistencia para el desarrollo por parte de Estados Unidos son Afganistán, Jordania y Pakistán. Estas elecciones, obviamente, están basadas en lo que se percibe como intereses geopolíticos de Estados Unidos, no en la gravedad de la necesidad de ayuda para el desarrollo de los países.
Quienes saben lo que los recortes de ayuda por parte de Estados Unidos significarían para algunas de las personas más pobres del mundo están consternados ante la perspectiva. Alex Thier, que gestionó multimillonarios programas de ayuda del gobierno de Estados Unidos antes de pasar a ser director ejecutivo del Instituto de Desarrollo de Ultramar en Londres, estaba visitando una clínica de salud en Buikwe, Uganda, cuando recibió la noticia de la propuesta presupuestaria de Trump, que implicaría profundos recortes para ese sitio.
La clínica Buikwe, que trata a 33.000 personas, se las arregla con un presupuesto mensual de 150 dólares. El día que Thier hizo la visita, había 40 infecciones de malaria confirmadas, y la malaria sigue siendo la principal causa de muerte en el distrito, a pesar de que se la puede tratar por unos 3 dólares.
La notoria discrepancia entre el costo de tratar enfermedades y prevenir la muerte en Uganda y Estados Unidos hace que la reducción propuesta por Trump del gasto en ayuda -especialmente en programas de salud globales- sea un indicio del profundo desprecio por la vida y el bienestar de la gente más allá de las fronteras de Estados Unidos. Cuando uno considera la baja proporción del ingreso bruto que Estados Unidos dedica a la ayuda extranjera, la decisión de Trump se vuelve aún más bochornosa.
A veces se dice que no deberíamos ofrecer ayuda porque crea dependencia. Seamos claros: los recortes de ayuda propuestos por Trump harían que muriera mucha más gente, y que muchos más enfrentaran un sufrimiento adicional causado por enfermedades y por discapacidad que se podrían haber evitado con una mejor atención médica.
Para apelar a la posibilidad de crear dependencia para justificar los recortes, necesitaríamos una prueba contundente, no sólo de que algunos programas de ayuda han creado dependencia, sino de que programas específicos de salud global perjudicados por los recortes realmente están creando dependencia. A falta de esta evidencia, una hipótesis no comprobada no es motivo suficiente para hacer que la gente muera o padezca un mayor sufrimiento.
Uganda parece ser un ejemplo de un país que recibe una cantidad importante de ayuda y, al mismo tiempo, contrariamente a la hipótesis de que la ayuda crea dependencia, está haciendo un progreso económico rápido. La cantidad de habitantes de Uganda que viven en extrema pobreza, según la define el Banco Mundial, cayó del 53% en 2006 al 34% en 2013. Por cierto, muchos países africanos comparten cada vez más la carga, recaudando más ingresos propios y gastándolos en cosas como la salud y la educación. Estos esfuerzos por generar más recursos también están respaldados por los donantes, entre ellos Estados Unidos. En la propuesta presupuestaria de Trump, en cambio, el respaldo estadounidense quedaría eliminado.
Los recortes propuestos por Estados Unidos a los programas de salud global le ahorrarán al gobierno unos 2.300 millones de dólares. Con un gasto total estimado del gobierno federal para 2017 de unos 4 billones de dólares, eso representa aproximadamente 1 dólar por cada 2.000 dólares que pueda llegar a gastar el gobierno. En términos de hacer el bien, estos programas de salud global bien pueden ofrecer el mejor valor de cualquier programa del gobierno federal. Todos los recortes a la ayuda, para la salud global y otros programas, así como los esfuerzos diplomáticos y a favor de la paz, representan 19.000 millones de dólares, todavía menos del 0,5% del gasto del gobierno federal.
Existen algunas señales favorables de que algunos republicanos en el Congreso de Estados Unidos resistirán los profundos recortes propuestos por Trump a la ayuda por parte de Estados Unidos. Esperemos que así sea. La ayuda extranjera -especialmente la ayuda que salva vidas y reduce el sufrimiento humano- no debería ser una cuestión partidaria.
Comment Commented Alonzo Lyons
Hasn't indefinite 'aid' devastated Haiti, Nepal and many other countries, including much of the African continent?
It typically puts power, money, leverage and control into the hands of precisely the wrong, self-serving crocodiles looking after, no surprises, themselves while cannibalizing their own people.
Often the biggest beneficiaries of 'aid' include aid agents themselves--donor darlings living in the top echelons of the societies they aim to convert and change all the while virtue signalling on social media and the greater world...virtue signalling the 'good' they want you to believe they are doing for people whom they often don't speak the language or know much of the culture. They do it for social merit points and relatively massive, tax-free salaries.
Meanwhile the long-suffering people endure chronic poverty and oppression.
The biggest issue is governance, the issue from which most if not all of the other problems of development arise. If 'aid' doesn't support good governance, governance that is transparent, then it is likely abetting continued deathly dysfunction.
https://www.foreignpolicyjournal.com/2016/07/22/post-quake-nepal-is-still-reeling-1-year-later-for-all-the-wrong-reasons/ Read more
Comment Commented Alonzo Lyons
As Nobel Prizewinner in Economic Sciences 2015, Angus Deaton states, "Aid undermines what poor people need most, good governance".
Does Mr. Singer somehow know better. Who are these folk who have an irresistible desire to travel overseas with other people's money to to change distant societies which they might know very little including language and cultural understandings?
Prof. W. Easterly says it even better, "Poverty is not a matter of experts, it's a matter of human rights." In other words, people generally know what to do and how to take care of themselves if/when they have the freedom to do so. That is, get out of their way and stop funding the ruling gangsters.
Do they realize that 'aid' typically reinforces poor governance directly and indirectly and abets chronic, deathly dysfunction?
As Dambisa Moyo, PhD, author of DEAD AID cries out, "Let my people go!" Read more
Comment Commented d clark
Australian Princeton philosopher Peter Singer needs to think about what foreign aid is before he asserts that America “is not paying its fair share.” Singer doesn’t like, or know, that America’s duty is to its citizens first, complying with his or the UN’s desires come down the line. Nor does the strict Utilitarian professor care about a donor country’s economics. America’s finances have flown out of control, its debt now at a dangerous unsustainable $20 trillion, twice that eight years ago. Every dollar cut helps in trying to restore a Federal government that American citizens are no longer fearful of its going essentially bankrupt. Where and when dollars are cut necessitates more effective use of those available.
Singer’s superficial analysis is basis for his unsuperficial denunciation of Trump. What is foreign aid? It is not the uninformative and simplistic UN and Singer’s “foreign aid as percentage of GNI”. Nor does Singer’s facile dismissal of “US geopolitical interests” mean that the broad military assistance to Afghanistan, Jordan, and Pakistan does not save lives and suffering. In the context of Singer’s article, look at Germany. Germany’s long-shirking of its NATO financial promise and obligation makes Germany a free-rider and allows Singer to claim it as an ethical rich country. This while America overspends to protect the lives and suffering of Germans.
Singer needs to totalize American foreign aid, not measure it by the artificial percentage of GNI. Consider the 30 million illegal immigrants in America, almost 10% of its population. They receive “domestic foreign aid”. Every year, Local, State, and Federal governments pay out a net billions of dollars in medical care, food, education, legal advice, driving licenses, etc. to illegals. And consider the remittances by American migrants and other American citizens who sent in 2015 US$133 billion in foreign aid to other countries. That is 0.7% of the Singer’s sacrosanct GNI (Germany’s was 0.6%), which must be added to Singer’s 0.18%. And don’t forget the private generosity of America, the private American citizens, companies, foundations, etc., who give up annually some $100 billion (0.5 of GNI) in foreign aid.
Countries' accounting, social, and economic systems vary widely, as do their ethical histories and stances, precluding simplistic measures of foreign aid. We must also keep foremost in mind that which is not, the cause of today’s suffering. The UN is loud in addressing the effects of suffering, but not the cause. The time and thought Singer required to put together his tinselly shameful anti-Trump political diatribe, would have been better spent trying to understand what causes the suffering and how to remedy it. A country can donate money, goods and services only if that country is economically strong and has the will to do so. America always has the will, but now the Federal government is broke.
Read more
Comment Commented d clark
American technology is another element of foreign aid whose effects of saving lives and reducing suffering dwarfs all other parts of the foreign aid mesh. America has stayed in the forefront of discovering, developing and distributing technological advances, from GMOs that increase plant yields and water conservation to cellular phones and computers. Read more
Comment Commented Hank Bones
We colonized Africa. We built cities, roads, and farms there. We built schools and brought medicine. Eventually they kicked us out. Rhodesia, the bread basket of Africa, fell to ruin after they removed us. South Africa is in free fall.
Everywhere else we've brought Western civilization to has flourished. Look at Hong Kong and Singapore - both former colonies, just like Salisbury (now Harare). Very different outcomes. Look at India. Look at even South America, when compared to Africa.
When will we admit there is nothing more we can do to help these people? And that everything we chuck into the continent is swallowed up into a great hole, answered only with a demand for more? At what point do we cut our losses and get out?
I recommend everyone here to watch the documentary "Empires of Dust", on the new Chinese operations in Africa. It is time to stop trying to force Africa to adopt Eurasian medicine, lifestyles, and civilization, and allow Africa to run its course. Africa was fine before us, and it will be fine again after us, once we quit trying to be Africa's wet nurse. Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
Another irrational Trump post.
1) The 1% figure doesn't include all the myriad of ways the US "helps" developing countries.
2) Foreign Aid rarely helps the people actually in need.
How about we look at comparisons.
NASA Budget - $18.4B
Economic and Development Aid - $25.6B (this excludes about $16B in military aid - which gets you to your 1% figure).
I personally, as an American, would like to see the tax dollars I give my government spent on things like NASA or Food Stamps.
Tune in next week for Prof. Singer writing another riveting article about how Trump is the cause of all the ills in the world and if we only listened to this wise and well diploma'd individual, we all would be in utopia.
Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
Maybe the US is tired of filling up 3rd world governments retirement accounts in Europe? Very Very little aid gets to where it is supposed be going most of it has I have seen in many places is stolen right off the docks or sold by government functionaries to 3rd parties. I don't see a US obligation to fund retirement programs for dictators and government flunkies. Read more
Comment Commented Odyssios Redux
While agreeing entirely with all your points, it seems to me that this perpetual lamentation re the Trump administration overlooks a vital point about it. Mainly, it simply DOES NOT CARE about anything or anyone other than its own narrowly defined self-interest, aka, survival. It is certainly more blatantly cruel than other recent administrations. Tho whether actually so, is another matter. Deaths of foreign civilians in 'wars of choice' give one pause, just for starters.
Still. Trump will continue playing to his audience - his one truly brilliant talent - which necessitates - yes, that strongly - rubbing non-supporters - dissidents, dare one ask? - inside as well as outside the US, in the barnyard muck. Because that's what motivates his supporters. Whose grip on say healthcare ond other realities, is even more rudimentary than his.
My point: Useless to even try to persuade the 'true believers' who are his followers. We're just going to have to sit this one out. Three, or seven, more years of moral decay - if there's 's that much left to do so.. You can't contradict the messiah. Read more
