ترمب وخفض المساعدات اللاأخلاقي

برينستون ــ عندما يُسأل الأميركيون عن النسبة المئوية من إنفاق حكومة الولايات المتحدة التي تذهب للمساعدات الخارجية، تأتي الإجابة المتوسطة 25%. غير أن النسبة الصحيحة هي 1%. لا عجب إذن أن يصدق العديد من الناس الرئيس دونالد ترمب عندما يبرر خفض المساعدات على أساس أن الدول الأخرى يتعين عليها أن تضاعف جهودها لأنها لا تدفع حصتها العادلة.
الحقيقة هي أن الولايات المتحدة هي التي لا تدفع حصتها العادلة. فقبل فترة طويلة، دعت الأمم المتحدة الدول الغنية إلى زيادة مساعداتها الخارجية إلى 0.7% من إجمالي دخلها الوطني (الذي يختلف بالطبع تمام الاختلاف عن إجمالي الإنفاق الحكومي). وفي عام 2016، وفقا لأرقام منظمة التعاون الاقتصادي والتنمية، حققت ذلك المستوى كل من الإمارات العربية المتحدة، والنرويج، ولوكسمبورج، والسويد، والدنمرك، وتركيا، والمملكة المتحدة، وألمانيا. وفي المقابل، لم تتجاوز المساعدات الأميركية الرسمية 0.18% من إجمالي الدخل الوطني، أو ما يعادل 18 سنتا لكل 100 دولار مكتسبة.
بالأرقام المطلقة، لا تزال الولايات المتحدة تنفق أكثر من أي من الدول التي حققت الهدف على المساعدات الخارجية. لكن ألمانيا، برغم أن حجم اقتصادها أقل من ربع حجم اقتصاد الولايات المتحدة، كانت متخلفة بأقل من 9 مليارات دولار. وإذا جرى تنفيذ تخفيضات ترمب المقترحة، في حين حافظت ألمانيا على مستوى إنفاقها عل المساعدات، فلن تظل الولايات المتحدة المانح الأكبر، حتى بالأرقام المطلقة.
والمقارنة مهمة أيضا مع المملكة المتحدة، التي من الواضح أنها ليست على نفس القدر من الثراء مثل الولايات المتحدة ــ نصيب الفرد في ناتجها المحلي الإجمالي أقل بنحو 31%. ومع ذلك، قبل بضع سنوات، حققت المملكة المتحدة بدعم من الحزبين الرئيسيين المستوى الموصى به 0.7% ــ أكثر من ثلاثة أضعاف النسبة من إجمالي الدخل الوطني التي تنفقها الولايات المتحدة. ومنذ ذلك الحين حافظت على ذلك المستوى.
وليست كل المساعدات الأميركية موجهة إلى أولئك الأكثر احتياجا. فالدول الثلاث التي تتلقى الحصص الأكبر في مساعدات التنمية الأميركية هي أفغانستان، والأردن، وباكستان. ومن الواضح أن هذه الاختيارات تستند إلى ما تعتبره الولايات المتحدة مصالح جيوسياسية، وليس مدى شدة احتياج الدول إلى المساعدات الإنمائية.
الواقع أن أولئك الذين يدركون ماذا يعني خفض المساعدات الأميركية لبعض من أفقر الناس في العالَم يشعرون بالانزعاج الشديد إزاء هذا الاحتمال. كان أليكس ثاير، الذي أدار برامج مساعدات حكومية أميركية قيمتها عِدة مليارات من الدولارات قبل أن يصبح المدير التنفيذي لمعهد التنمية وراء البحار في لندن، في زيارة إلى عيادة صحية في بيوكوي في أوغندا، عندما بلغته الأنباء عن ميزانية ترمب المقترحة، والتي تعني تخفيضات عميقة لمثل هذه المرافق.
الواقع أن عيادة بيوكوي، التي تعالج 33 ألف شخص، تتدبر أمورها بالاستعانة بميزانية شهرية لا تتجاوز 150 دولارا أميركيا. وفي يوم زيارة ثاير، استقبلت العيادة أربعين حالة إصابة مؤكدة بالملاريا، وتظل الملاريا القاتل الرئيسي في المنطقة، على الرغم من حقيقة مفادها أن علاجها ممكن بنحو ثلاثة دولارات.
إن التناقض الصارخ بين تكلفة علاج المرض ومنع الوفاة في أوغندا والولايات المتحدة يجعل من تخفيضات ترمب المقترحة للإنفاق على المساعدات ــ وخاصة على البرامج الصحية العالمية ــ دليلا على تجاهل عميق لحياة ورفاهة البشر خارج حدود الولايات المتحدة. وعندما ينظر المرء في النسبة المنخفضة من إجمالي الدخل التي تخصصها الولايات المتحدة للمساعدات الخارجية، يُصبِح قرار ترمب أكثر إثارة للخزي والخجل.
يُقال لنا في بعض الأحيان أننا لا ينبغي لنا أن نعطي المساعدات لأنها تخلق نوعا من التواكل. ولكن من الواضح أن تخفيضات ترمب المقترحة للمساعدات من شأنها أن تتسبب في وفاة أعداد كبيرة من البشر، وأن تدفع أعدادا أكبر إلى مواجهة قدر أكبر من المعاناة بسبب ما كان في الإمكان منعه من مرض وعجز من خلال تحسين الرعاية الصحية.
لاستخدام حجة خلق التواكل لتبرير خفض المساعدات، نحتاج إلى أدلة دامغة، وليس فقط على أن بعض برامج المساعدات خلقت نوعا من التواكل، بل أن برامج محددة في مجال الصحة العالمية التي تأثرت سلبا بالتخفيضات تخلق التواكل حقا. وفي غياب مثل هذه الأدلة، فإن هذه الفرضية غير المثبتة ليست سببا كافيا لترك الناس يموتون أو زيادة معاناة بعض الناس.
وتصلح أوغندا مثالا لدولة تتلقى قدرا كبيرا من المساعدات، وفي الوقت نفسه تحقق تقدما اقتصاديا سريعا، على عكس الفرضية القائلة بأن المساعدات تخلق التواكل. فقد انخفض عدد الأوغنديين الذين يعيشون في فقر مدقع، وفقا لتقارير البنك الدولي، من 53% في عام 2006 إلى 34% في عام 2013. والواقع أن العديد من الدول الأفريقية تتقاسم العبء على نحو متزايد، من خلال تجميع قدر أكبر من عائداتها وإنفاقه على بنود مثل الصحة والتعليم. كما تحظى هذه الجهود الرامية إلى زيادة الموارد بدعم المانحين، بما في ذلك الولايات المتحدة. ولكن بموجب ميزانية ترمب المقترحة، تزول حصة الولايات المتحدة في هذا الدعم.
سوف توفر التخفيضات الأميركية المقترحة لبرامج الصحة العالمية للحكومة نحو 2.3 مليار دولار. وإذا ما علمنا أن إجمالي الإنفاق الحكومي الفيدرالي المقدر لعام 2017 يبلغ نحو 4 تريليون دولار، فإن هذا يعادل نحو دولارا واحدا في مقابل كل 2000 دولار من المحتمل أن تنفقها حكومة الولايات المتحدة. وعلى اعتبار الجانب الخاص بفعل الخير، فإن برامج الصحة العالمية هذه ربما تقدم أفضل قيمة بين أي برامج للحكومة الفيدرالية. وكل تخفيضات المساعدات، لبرامج الصحة العالمية وغيرها من البرامج، فضلا عن الجهود الدبلوماسية وعمليات حفظ السلام، تعادل 19 مليار دولار، أي أقل من 0.5% من إنفاق الحكومة الفيدرالية.
هناك من الدلائل ما يشير إلى أن بعض الجمهوريين في الكونجرس الأميركي يعتزمون مقاومة التخفيضات العميقة التي يقترحها ترمب لبرامج المساعدات الأميركية. ونأمل أن يفعلوا هذا حقا. ذلك أن المساعدات الخارجية ــ وخاصة المساعدات التي تنقذ الأرواح وتخفف من معاناة البشر ــ لا يجب أن تكون قضية حزبية أبدا.
ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali
Comment Commented d clark
Australian Princeton philosopher Peter Singer needs to think about what foreign aid is before he asserts that America “is not paying its fair share.” Singer doesn’t like, or know, that America’s duty is to its citizens first, complying with his or the UN’s desires come down the line. Nor does the strict Utilitarian professor care about a donor country’s economics. America’s finances have flown out of control, its debt now at a dangerous unsustainable $20 trillion, twice that eight years ago. Every dollar cut helps in trying to restore a Federal government that American citizens are no longer fearful of its going essentially bankrupt. Where and when dollars are cut necessitates more effective use of those available.
Singer’s superficial analysis is basis for his unsuperficial denunciation of Trump. What is foreign aid? It is not the uninformative and simplistic UN and Singer’s “foreign aid as percentage of GNI”. Nor does Singer’s facile dismissal of “US geopolitical interests” mean that the broad military assistance to Afghanistan, Jordan, and Pakistan does not save lives and suffering. In the context of Singer’s article, look at Germany. Germany’s long-shirking of its NATO financial promise and obligation makes Germany a free-rider and allows Singer to claim it as an ethical rich country. This while America overspends to protect the lives and suffering of Germans.
Singer needs to totalize American foreign aid, not measure it by the artificial percentage of GNI. Consider the 30 million illegal immigrants in America, almost 10% of its population. They receive “domestic foreign aid”. Every year, Local, State, and Federal governments pay out a net billions of dollars in medical care, food, education, legal advice, driving licenses, etc. to illegals. And consider the remittances by American migrants and other American citizens who sent in 2015 US$133 billion in foreign aid to other countries. That is 0.7% of the Singer’s sacrosanct GNI (Germany’s was 0.6%), which must be added to Singer’s 0.18%. And don’t forget the private generosity of America, the private American citizens, companies, foundations, etc., who give up annually some $100 billion (0.5 of GNI) in foreign aid.
Countries' accounting, social, and economic systems vary widely, as do their ethical histories and stances, precluding simplistic measures of foreign aid. We must also keep foremost in mind that which is not, the cause of today’s suffering. The UN is loud in addressing the effects of suffering, but not the cause. The time and thought Singer required to put together his tinselly shameful anti-Trump political diatribe, would have been better spent trying to understand what causes the suffering and how to remedy it. A country can donate money, goods and services only if that country is economically strong and has the will to do so. America always has the will, but now the Federal government is broke.
Read more
Comment Commented Hank Bones
We colonized Africa. We built cities, roads, and farms there. We built schools and brought medicine. Eventually they kicked us out. Rhodesia, the bread basket of Africa, fell to ruin after they removed us. South Africa is in free fall.
Everywhere else we've brought Western civilization to has flourished. Look at Hong Kong and Singapore - both former colonies, just like Salisbury (now Harare). Very different outcomes. Look at India. Look at even South America, when compared to Africa.
When will we admit there is nothing more we can do to help these people? And that everything we chuck into the continent is swallowed up into a great hole, answered only with a demand for more? At what point do we cut our losses and get out?
I recommend everyone here to watch the documentary "Empires of Dust", on the new Chinese operations in Africa. It is time to stop trying to force Africa to adopt Eurasian medicine, lifestyles, and civilization, and allow Africa to run its course. Africa was fine before us, and it will be fine again after us, once we quit trying to be Africa's wet nurse. Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
Another irrational Trump post.
1) The 1% figure doesn't include all the myriad of ways the US "helps" developing countries.
2) Foreign Aid rarely helps the people actually in need.
How about we look at comparisons.
NASA Budget - $18.4B
Economic and Development Aid - $25.6B (this excludes about $16B in military aid - which gets you to your 1% figure).
I personally, as an American, would like to see the tax dollars I give my government spent on things like NASA or Food Stamps.
Tune in next week for Prof. Singer writing another riveting article about how Trump is the cause of all the ills in the world and if we only listened to this wise and well diploma'd individual, we all would be in utopia.
Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
Maybe the US is tired of filling up 3rd world governments retirement accounts in Europe? Very Very little aid gets to where it is supposed be going most of it has I have seen in many places is stolen right off the docks or sold by government functionaries to 3rd parties. I don't see a US obligation to fund retirement programs for dictators and government flunkies. Read more
Comment Commented Odyssios Redux
While agreeing entirely with all your points, it seems to me that this perpetual lamentation re the Trump administration overlooks a vital point about it. Mainly, it simply DOES NOT CARE about anything or anyone other than its own narrowly defined self-interest, aka, survival. It is certainly more blatantly cruel than other recent administrations. Tho whether actually so, is another matter. Deaths of foreign civilians in 'wars of choice' give one pause, just for starters.
Still. Trump will continue playing to his audience - his one truly brilliant talent - which necessitates - yes, that strongly - rubbing non-supporters - dissidents, dare one ask? - inside as well as outside the US, in the barnyard muck. Because that's what motivates his supporters. Whose grip on say healthcare ond other realities, is even more rudimentary than his.
My point: Useless to even try to persuade the 'true believers' who are his followers. We're just going to have to sit this one out. Three, or seven, more years of moral decay - if there's 's that much left to do so.. You can't contradict the messiah. Read more
