5

ترمب وخفض المساعدات اللاأخلاقي

برينستون ــ عندما يُسأل الأميركيون عن النسبة المئوية من إنفاق حكومة الولايات المتحدة التي تذهب للمساعدات الخارجية، تأتي الإجابة المتوسطة 25%. غير أن النسبة الصحيحة هي 1%. لا عجب إذن أن يصدق العديد من الناس الرئيس دونالد ترمب عندما يبرر خفض المساعدات على أساس أن الدول الأخرى يتعين عليها أن تضاعف جهودها لأنها لا تدفع حصتها العادلة.

الحقيقة هي أن الولايات المتحدة هي التي لا تدفع حصتها العادلة. فقبل فترة طويلة، دعت الأمم المتحدة الدول الغنية إلى زيادة مساعداتها الخارجية إلى 0.7% من إجمالي دخلها الوطني (الذي يختلف بالطبع تمام الاختلاف عن إجمالي الإنفاق الحكومي). وفي عام 2016، وفقا لأرقام منظمة التعاون الاقتصادي والتنمية، حققت ذلك المستوى كل من الإمارات العربية المتحدة، والنرويج، ولوكسمبورج، والسويد، والدنمرك، وتركيا، والمملكة المتحدة، وألمانيا. وفي المقابل، لم تتجاوز المساعدات الأميركية الرسمية 0.18% من إجمالي الدخل الوطني، أو ما يعادل 18 سنتا لكل 100 دولار مكتسبة.

بالأرقام المطلقة، لا تزال الولايات المتحدة تنفق أكثر من أي من الدول التي حققت الهدف على المساعدات الخارجية. لكن ألمانيا، برغم أن حجم اقتصادها أقل من ربع حجم اقتصاد الولايات المتحدة، كانت متخلفة بأقل من 9 مليارات دولار. وإذا جرى تنفيذ تخفيضات ترمب المقترحة، في حين حافظت ألمانيا على مستوى إنفاقها عل المساعدات، فلن تظل الولايات المتحدة المانح الأكبر، حتى بالأرقام المطلقة.

والمقارنة مهمة أيضا مع المملكة المتحدة، التي من الواضح أنها ليست على نفس القدر من الثراء مثل الولايات المتحدة ــ نصيب الفرد في ناتجها المحلي الإجمالي أقل بنحو 31%. ومع ذلك، قبل بضع سنوات، حققت المملكة المتحدة بدعم من الحزبين الرئيسيين المستوى الموصى به 0.7% ــ أكثر من ثلاثة أضعاف النسبة من إجمالي الدخل الوطني التي تنفقها الولايات المتحدة. ومنذ ذلك الحين حافظت على ذلك المستوى.

وليست كل المساعدات الأميركية موجهة إلى أولئك الأكثر احتياجا. فالدول الثلاث التي تتلقى الحصص الأكبر في مساعدات التنمية الأميركية هي أفغانستان، والأردن، وباكستان. ومن الواضح أن هذه الاختيارات تستند إلى ما تعتبره الولايات المتحدة مصالح جيوسياسية، وليس مدى شدة احتياج الدول إلى المساعدات الإنمائية.

الواقع أن أولئك الذين يدركون ماذا يعني خفض المساعدات الأميركية لبعض من أفقر الناس في العالَم يشعرون بالانزعاج الشديد إزاء هذا الاحتمال. كان أليكس ثاير، الذي أدار برامج مساعدات حكومية أميركية قيمتها عِدة مليارات من الدولارات قبل أن يصبح المدير التنفيذي لمعهد التنمية وراء البحار في لندن، في زيارة إلى عيادة صحية في بيوكوي في أوغندا، عندما بلغته الأنباء عن ميزانية ترمب المقترحة، والتي تعني تخفيضات عميقة لمثل هذه المرافق.

الواقع أن عيادة بيوكوي، التي تعالج 33 ألف شخص، تتدبر أمورها بالاستعانة بميزانية شهرية لا تتجاوز 150 دولارا أميركيا. وفي يوم زيارة ثاير، استقبلت العيادة أربعين حالة إصابة مؤكدة بالملاريا، وتظل الملاريا القاتل الرئيسي في المنطقة، على الرغم من حقيقة مفادها أن علاجها ممكن بنحو ثلاثة دولارات.

إن التناقض الصارخ بين تكلفة علاج المرض ومنع الوفاة في أوغندا والولايات المتحدة يجعل من تخفيضات ترمب المقترحة للإنفاق على المساعدات ــ وخاصة على البرامج الصحية العالمية ــ دليلا على تجاهل عميق لحياة ورفاهة البشر خارج حدود الولايات المتحدة. وعندما ينظر المرء في النسبة المنخفضة من إجمالي الدخل التي تخصصها الولايات المتحدة للمساعدات الخارجية، يُصبِح قرار ترمب أكثر إثارة للخزي والخجل.

يُقال لنا في بعض الأحيان أننا لا ينبغي لنا أن نعطي المساعدات لأنها تخلق نوعا من التواكل. ولكن من الواضح أن تخفيضات ترمب المقترحة للمساعدات من شأنها أن تتسبب في وفاة أعداد كبيرة من البشر، وأن تدفع أعدادا أكبر إلى مواجهة قدر أكبر من المعاناة بسبب ما كان في الإمكان منعه من مرض وعجز من خلال تحسين الرعاية الصحية.

لاستخدام حجة خلق التواكل لتبرير خفض المساعدات، نحتاج إلى أدلة دامغة، وليس فقط على أن بعض برامج المساعدات خلقت نوعا من التواكل، بل أن برامج محددة في مجال الصحة العالمية التي تأثرت سلبا بالتخفيضات تخلق التواكل حقا. وفي غياب مثل هذه الأدلة، فإن هذه الفرضية غير المثبتة ليست سببا كافيا لترك الناس يموتون أو زيادة معاناة بعض الناس.

وتصلح أوغندا مثالا لدولة تتلقى قدرا كبيرا من المساعدات، وفي الوقت نفسه تحقق تقدما اقتصاديا سريعا، على عكس الفرضية القائلة بأن المساعدات تخلق التواكل. فقد انخفض عدد الأوغنديين الذين يعيشون في فقر مدقع، وفقا لتقارير البنك الدولي، من 53% في عام 2006 إلى 34% في عام 2013. والواقع أن العديد من الدول الأفريقية تتقاسم العبء على نحو متزايد، من خلال تجميع قدر أكبر من عائداتها وإنفاقه على بنود مثل الصحة والتعليم. كما تحظى هذه الجهود الرامية إلى زيادة الموارد بدعم المانحين، بما في ذلك الولايات المتحدة. ولكن بموجب ميزانية ترمب المقترحة، تزول حصة الولايات المتحدة في هذا الدعم.

سوف توفر التخفيضات الأميركية المقترحة لبرامج الصحة العالمية للحكومة نحو 2.3 مليار دولار. وإذا ما علمنا أن إجمالي الإنفاق الحكومي الفيدرالي المقدر لعام 2017 يبلغ نحو 4 تريليون دولار، فإن هذا يعادل نحو دولارا واحدا في مقابل كل 2000 دولار من المحتمل أن تنفقها حكومة الولايات المتحدة. وعلى اعتبار الجانب الخاص بفعل الخير، فإن برامج الصحة العالمية هذه ربما تقدم أفضل قيمة بين أي برامج للحكومة الفيدرالية. وكل تخفيضات المساعدات، لبرامج الصحة العالمية وغيرها من البرامج، فضلا عن الجهود الدبلوماسية وعمليات حفظ السلام، تعادل 19 مليار دولار، أي أقل من 0.5% من إنفاق الحكومة الفيدرالية.

DONATE NOW

هناك من الدلائل ما يشير إلى أن بعض الجمهوريين في الكونجرس الأميركي يعتزمون مقاومة التخفيضات العميقة التي يقترحها ترمب لبرامج المساعدات الأميركية. ونأمل أن يفعلوا هذا حقا. ذلك أن المساعدات الخارجية ــ وخاصة المساعدات التي تنقذ الأرواح وتخفف من معاناة البشر ــ لا يجب أن تكون قضية حزبية أبدا.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali