Why Is Trump Undermining the US Economy?

Although Donald Trump got off to a good start, with equity prices hitting all-time highs in anticipation of pro-growth policies, investor confidence has vanished, tanking the stock market. With the president deliberately undermining the foundations of US prosperity, one must ask why he is doing it, and what could stop him.
WASHINGTON, DC – US President Donald Trump’s management of economic policy has been a disaster. Previously, it would have been unfathomable for a president – including Trump during his first term – to inflict so much harm on the economy deliberately. As alarmed as I am, though, I am not panicked. A recession remains unlikely, and equilibrating forces in the political system may soon apply the brakes to this madness.
