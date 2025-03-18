The American and European Publics Still Stand With Ukraine

Despite the high cost of defending Ukraine, voters on both sides of the Atlantic – including Republicans in the United States – remain surprisingly united in their support for the country – and for the broader transatlantic alliance. If NATO unravels, its undoing will not reflect popular sentiment.
PARIS – If 2025 goes down as the year the transatlantic alliance broke down, future historians will marvel at just how far national leaders strayed from the “grassroots” in Europe and America. Despite the heavy cost of defending Ukraine’s sovereignty – and even as most Europeans have lost faith in the United States as a reliable ally – voters on both sides of the Atlantic remain surprisingly united in their support for the beleaguered country. As talks proceed between the US, France, the United Kingdom, Poland, and Germany, popular support for Ukraine will be a key finding to bear in mind.
