Trump’s Self-Inflicted Trade Disaster

US President Donald Trump’s import tariffs have triggered a wave of retaliatory measures, setting off a trade war with key partners and raising fears of a global downturn. But while Trump’s protectionism and erratic policy shifts could have far-reaching implications, the greatest victim is likely to be the United States itself.
ITHACA, NEW YORK – US President Donald Trump’s return to the White House has been accompanied by dramatic economic-policy shifts, setting countries around the world on edge. The new administration has imposed sweeping tariffs on Chinese, Mexican, and Canadian imports – pausing, reinstating, and later granting temporary exemptions for goods compliant with the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). In response, both Canada and Mexico have announced retaliatory tariffs on key US industries, while Trump has vowed to impose “reciprocal” tariffs on “everybody across the board.”
