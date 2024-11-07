How Europe Could Benefit from Trump’s Second Term
On the trade front, at least, a second Trump administration could provide opportunities, not just pose threats, to the European Union. By adopting a pragmatic approach to trade negotiations, European manufacturers may even emerge as the main beneficiaries of Trump’s proposed import tariffs.
MILAN – American voters have decided to give former President Donald Trump a second chance. The rest of the world must now accept this reality and adjust accordingly. This is especially true for Europe, which has long depended on the United States’ security umbrella and, more recently, on access to its vast consumer market.