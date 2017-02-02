Granjeando las mentiras de Trump

BERKELEY – En un reciente ensayo de Vox que delineaba lo que pienso sobre la nueva política comercial del presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, señalaba que un "mal" acuerdo comercial como el Tratado de Libre Comercio de América del Norte es responsable de apenas una fracción infinitamente pequeña de los empleos industriales que se perdieron en Estados Unidos en los últimos 30 años. Apenas 0,1 punto porcentual de la caída de 21,4 puntos porcentuales del porcentaje de empleo en la industria durante este período se puede atribuir al TLCAN, que entró en vigor en diciembre de 1993.
Hace medio siglo, la economía estadounidense ofrecía una abundancia de empleos industriales a una fuerza laboral que estaba bien equipada para ocuparlos. Hoy, muchas de esas oportunidades se agotaron. Esto, sin duda, es un problema importante; pero aquel que diga que el colapso del empleo industrial en Estados Unidos resultó de "malos" acuerdos comerciales está haciéndose el tonto.
Los datos sobre la caída del empleo industrial en Estados Unidos son claros; no hay "alterativas". Los principales culpables son el crecimiento de la productividad y la demanda limitada, que recortaron el porcentaje de empleados no agrícolas en la industria de 30% en los años 1960 a 12% una generación después. Ese porcentaje cayó aún más, a 9%, debido a políticas macroeconómicas equivocadas, especialmente durante la era Reagan, cuando un gasto deficitario y una política monetaria excesivamente ajustada hicieron que el dólar se disparara, minando la competitividad. Después de este período, Estados Unidos renunció a su papel de exportador neto de capital y finanzas, y economías menos desarrolladas se convirtieron en fuentes netas de fondos de inversión. Finalmente, el ascenso extraordinariamente vertiginoso de China hizo bajar el porcentaje de empleo de la industria a 8,7%; el TLCAN lo llevó a 8,6%.
Yo le había prometido al editor en jefe de Vox, Ezra Klein, un ensayo de 5.000 palabras sobre este tema a fines de septiembre. Terminé entregando 8.000 palabras a fines de enero, pero aun así el ensayo no lograba todo lo que yo quería. En resumen, yo sostenía que los "malos" acuerdos comerciales son irrelevantes para el problema de las menores oportunidades económicas, y describía de qué manera la política comercial -en verdad, industrial- de Estados Unidos debería ocuparse de la industria.
También intentaba explicar por qué ciertas cohortes, tanto de izquierda como de derecha, se han obsesionado durante tanto tiempo con el comercio. En verdad, allá por 1993, yo le había preguntado a líderes sindicales, a miembros del Congreso y a lobistas que se han opuesto a los acuerdos comerciales por qué no utilizan el mismo nivel de energía en otras cuestiones importantes -inclusive muchas en las que se pueden encontrar puntos en común.
Esta oposición intransigente sigue siendo un misterio para mí hasta el día de hoy. La mejor explicación parcial que he visto empieza con la observación cruel del filósofo Ernest Gellner sobre los académicos de izquierda. Según Gellner, la historia los dejó atrás cuando la política de nacionalismo y etnicidad comenzó a desplazar a los esfuerzos de organización política centrados en la clase. Los políticos que buscan recurrir a la energía populista lo hacen atizando los ánimos contra los extranjeros, juntándose con algunos personajes peligrosos. Pero, una vez más, esta es sólo una explicación parcial y, en definitiva, inadecuada.
En cuanto a la política industrial, el economista Stephen S. Cohen y yo decimos en nuestro libro de 2016 Concrete Economics que las autoridades deberían reconocer y sacar ventaja de las comunidades interconectadas de productores de Estados Unidos, y de su profundo conocimiento institucional de las prácticas de ingeniería. Es más, Estados Unidos debería empezar a hacer lo que se supone que los países ricos tienen que hacer: exportar capital y tener un excedente comercial para financiar la industrialización en las partes subdesarrolladas del mundo.
Como observaron Larry Summers de la Universidad de Harvard y Barry Eichengreen de la Universidad de California en Berkeley, es casi como si la estrategia económica de Trump -si uno puede llamar así a sus declaraciones vagas y vacilantes- haya estado destinada a reducir aún más el empleo industrial en Estados Unidos. Las prioridades de Trump en materia de políticas -estímulo fiscal, recortes de los impuestos corporativos, posiblemente un impuesto de "ajuste fronterizo" sobre las importaciones, presión sobre la Reserva Federal para aumentar las tasas de interés- no harán más que fortalecer el dólar. Y eso envía un mensaje claro a los industriales internos: no los queremos.
Por supuesto, Trump no culpará a sus propias políticas incoherentes y contraproducentes por un dólar más fuerte. Culpará a China y a México -y no será el único-. En Estados Unidos hoy, algunos en la izquierda están tan entusiasmados como Trump en culpar a México de toda la caída del empleo industrial en los últimos treinta años.
Ese es un gran problema para Estados Unidos y para el mundo. Dada la política chauvinista que muchas veces acompaña al proteccionismo -y que es un pilar de la marca de Trump- hasta se podría decir que es un problema "de las grandes ligas".
Comment Commented Procyon Mukherjee
Insanity is a weapon in disguise, it is being sharpened every day with new announcements such that the frenzy abounds. The real con artist is the fence sitter, who is waiting to pounce at the earliest opportunity.
The highest bidder must wait. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Exporting capital would be strategically sound for America in the long term. The problem lies with lending habits and spending habits - the capital is lent to consumers (plastic houses, cars, junk) and they import it from other countries who get jobs and prosperity as a result. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Manufacturing is localised and thus figures re. direct jobs losses don't capture the full picture having to do wih associated service sector and infrastructure jobs. Thus statistics can be pretty meaningless- they are 'truthy', not truthful.
The dynamic and distributional effects of free trade agreements are not 'smoothed' across the population nor are they adequately captured by changes in household consumption.
DeLong points to Trumpian policies as likely to hit intellectual property owners- which perhaps explains much of the hysteria against him. However, the drive to create intellectual property won't disappear just because the US will have less power to collect the associated rents. On the contrary, rational intellectual property creation will reconfigure so as to create region specific rents such that external effects are internalized as Manorial Rents, so to speak, for the creators of a Tiebout model. After all, this was a big feature of the Company Town of yore. De Long's own nostrum- viz. that 'officials should recognize and capitalize on America’s interlinked communities of producers and their deep institutional knowledge of engineering practices'- places a naive faith in benevolent omniscient Benthamite officials. This is not even 'truthy' it is fantasy simply. Why not just say 'abandon money. Let each give according to his ability and take according to his need. May the Holy Spirit descend upon us so that we all become perfect instruments of Divine Providence.'?
Trump is a politician. Politicians use language strategically. But then Language is essentially strategic. Why pretend that the electorate is naive and trusting? What is achieved by bogus breast beating and histrionic moral indignation?
DeLong thinks America can be a net exporter of capital even if global portfolio choice dictates otherwise. Why? How will you stop capital flows from the Chinese entrepreneur who wants US assets- trusting in its long history of protecting property- because he doesn't trust his own Government not to return to its bad old ways?
Trump & Brexiteers and so on notice the link between free trade, free capital flows and free migration. Many of us reading this personally benefit from this Trinity and, in any case, there is a moral argument which gives it an aura of sanctity. However, it does create losers as well as winners and so some political operators and moral entrepreneurs have found a way of reaching a type of median voter not previously identified by conventional aggregation methods. This points to the economics professions neglect of admittedly intractable dynamic effects.
One final point- where a grievance is raised on behalf of an interest group, it is not necessarily the case that the remedy demanded by applied. The advocate may accept some substitute and this may satisfy the people he represents. DeLong quotes Gellner as though 'classes' had some essentialist existence quite separate from the communities in which they were embedded. That's simply silly- like thinking 'officials' can find frictionless Coasian solutions which maximise dynamic efficiency irrespective of relevant Competition policy or other Legal safeguards.
Read more
Comment Commented Mike Nelson
The alternative facts are that much of the manufacturing that was U.S.-based fifty years ago is now foreign-based. How do we know this? Look at the "Made in" sticker on the products you buy. The culprits are not "productivity growth and limited demand," as the professor claims. The alternative fact (=truth) is that the manufacturing plants that were once in the U.S. are now in foreign countries. Americans are still buying the same goods but now they are foreign made. There is no decline in demand as the professor claims. Sadly, the liberal politics of the ivory-tower academics rarely lead to a better understanding of the "facts." Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Instead of being mad at other countries, you should be complaining to your own companies.
Never is any other moment of time, US products and services have been so prevalent, the fact that US companies rather have theire profits in Panama and manufacturing in other countries is another story Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Cal:
Yes, the quality issue has been a secondary factor as I said. But I could recount anecdotes from my own career when a product's manufacture was shifted to the Far East precisely because our labor force there was more diligent and conscientious (as measured by higher product yields).
As to "off-shoring" manufacturing jobs, it can happen in at least two ways can't it? First by actually moving manufacturing workflows off shore -- but second, as a product of off-shore competition wherein a foreign manufacturer offers a better product at a comparable price. It's not an accident that the rise of Toyota, Nissan and other Far Eastern automobile sales grew rapidly during the same period as U.S. auto manufacturers were undergoing their "quality crisis" here at home. And the net result was a loss of sales hence U.S. manufacturing jobs.
I won't argue that management is blameless for the competitive failures of the U.S. automakers -- but I won't argue that American labor is blameless either.
(I should add that I've been retired for many years now, so can't speak for the current state of affairs.)
Read more
Comment Commented Cal Bengoshi
@Curtis -- With all due respect, I do not think that any significant number of US manufacturing jobs were off-shored because of lack of quality of the work being done. The problem with the quality of American-made goods was that management decided to lower the amount of time spent by workers during the manufacturing process in order to save money, and this caused a reduction in the quality of the product. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Sadly MIke, the fact that so many manufacturing jobs have moved outside the U.S. is hardly the fault of the "liberal politics" of anybody, ivory-tower academics or otherwise. Those jobs have moved because our economic system (which so many conservatives claim to champion -- at least when it fits their narrative) seek to maximize their return on assets.
A secondary factor in the loss of U.S. manufacturing jobs belongs to labor itself. It astonishes me that no one seems to recall the "quality crisis" that struck the American auto industry a few decades ago. Some manufacturers moved to the Far East not just because of economics -- but because the workers there were more diligent and more dedicated to doing a quality job.
And a third factor is automation. I read this morning that oil field roughnecks and roustabouts are being replaced now by robots -- so another career avenue closes, or will soon, to the less-educated working man, whether he is American, Mexican or Russian. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Professor, in a very simplistic way, how could anyone think destoying american companies goodwill would be good for America.
How can alienating 6,7 billion consumers be a good thing?
America is America because the rest of the world embraced American life style and values, and most of the rest of the world doesn't like being told that we are 2nd at best...
Not all lies in macroeconomic aggregates. No leader in the west world until now has been so vocal and hostile twards others, and if Americans think it doesn't have to pay the price, they are wrong-
Take a good look to what hapened to ubber with the refuge crisis and look out for the future of Tesla, now that Elon is Trumps Ferdinand Porsche Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
The beauty of free markets is that we vote with our money.... Read more
