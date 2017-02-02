10

Granjeando las mentiras de Trump

BERKELEY – En un reciente ensayo de Vox que delineaba lo que pienso sobre la nueva política comercial del presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, señalaba que un "mal" acuerdo comercial como el Tratado de Libre Comercio de América del Norte es responsable de apenas una fracción infinitamente pequeña de los empleos industriales que se perdieron en Estados Unidos en los últimos 30 años. Apenas 0,1 punto porcentual de la caída de 21,4 puntos porcentuales del porcentaje de empleo en la industria durante este período se puede atribuir al TLCAN, que entró en vigor en diciembre de 1993.

Hace medio siglo, la economía estadounidense ofrecía una abundancia de empleos industriales a una fuerza laboral que estaba bien equipada para ocuparlos. Hoy, muchas de esas oportunidades se agotaron. Esto, sin duda, es un problema importante; pero aquel que diga que el colapso del empleo industrial en Estados Unidos resultó de "malos" acuerdos comerciales está haciéndose el tonto.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Los datos sobre la caída del empleo industrial en Estados Unidos son claros; no hay "alterativas". Los principales culpables son el crecimiento de la productividad y la demanda limitada, que recortaron el porcentaje de empleados no agrícolas en la industria de 30% en los años 1960 a 12% una generación después. Ese porcentaje cayó aún más, a 9%, debido a políticas macroeconómicas equivocadas, especialmente durante la era Reagan, cuando un gasto deficitario y una política monetaria excesivamente ajustada hicieron que el dólar se disparara, minando la competitividad. Después de este período, Estados Unidos renunció a su papel de exportador neto de capital y finanzas, y economías menos desarrolladas se convirtieron en fuentes netas de fondos de inversión. Finalmente, el ascenso extraordinariamente vertiginoso de China hizo bajar el porcentaje de empleo de la industria a 8,7%; el TLCAN lo llevó a 8,6%.

Yo le había prometido al editor en jefe de Vox, Ezra Klein, un ensayo de 5.000 palabras sobre este tema a fines de septiembre. Terminé entregando 8.000 palabras a fines de enero, pero aun así el ensayo no lograba todo lo que yo quería. En resumen, yo sostenía que los "malos" acuerdos comerciales son irrelevantes para el problema de las menores oportunidades económicas, y describía de qué manera la política comercial -en verdad, industrial- de Estados Unidos debería ocuparse de la industria.

También intentaba explicar por qué ciertas cohortes, tanto de izquierda como de derecha, se han obsesionado durante tanto tiempo con el comercio. En verdad, allá por 1993, yo le había preguntado a líderes sindicales, a miembros del Congreso y a lobistas que se han opuesto a los acuerdos comerciales por qué no utilizan el mismo nivel de energía en otras cuestiones importantes -inclusive muchas en las que se pueden encontrar puntos en común. 

Esta oposición intransigente sigue siendo un misterio para mí hasta el día de hoy. La mejor explicación parcial que he visto empieza con la observación cruel del filósofo Ernest Gellner sobre los académicos de izquierda. Según Gellner, la historia los dejó atrás cuando la política de nacionalismo y etnicidad comenzó a desplazar a los esfuerzos de organización política centrados en la clase. Los políticos que buscan recurrir a la energía populista lo hacen atizando los ánimos contra los extranjeros, juntándose con algunos personajes peligrosos. Pero, una vez más, esta es sólo una explicación parcial y, en definitiva, inadecuada.

En cuanto a la política industrial, el economista Stephen S. Cohen y yo decimos en nuestro libro de 2016 Concrete Economics que las autoridades deberían reconocer y sacar ventaja de las comunidades interconectadas de productores de Estados Unidos, y de su profundo conocimiento institucional de las prácticas de ingeniería. Es más, Estados Unidos debería empezar a hacer lo que se supone que los países ricos tienen que hacer: exportar capital y tener un excedente comercial para financiar la industrialización en las partes subdesarrolladas del mundo.

Como observaron Larry Summers de la Universidad de Harvard y Barry Eichengreen de la Universidad de California en Berkeley, es casi como si la estrategia económica de Trump -si uno puede llamar así a sus declaraciones vagas y vacilantes- haya estado destinada a reducir aún más el empleo industrial en Estados Unidos. Las prioridades de Trump en materia de políticas -estímulo fiscal, recortes de los impuestos corporativos, posiblemente un impuesto de "ajuste fronterizo" sobre las importaciones, presión sobre la Reserva Federal para aumentar las tasas de interés- no harán más que fortalecer el dólar. Y eso envía un mensaje claro a los industriales internos: no los queremos.

Fake news or real views Learn More

Por supuesto, Trump no culpará a sus propias políticas incoherentes y contraproducentes por un dólar más fuerte. Culpará a China y a México -y no será el único-. En Estados Unidos hoy, algunos en la izquierda están tan entusiasmados como Trump en culpar a México de toda la caída del empleo industrial en los últimos treinta años.

Ese es un gran problema para Estados Unidos y para el mundo. Dada la política chauvinista que muchas veces acompaña al proteccionismo -y que es un pilar de la marca de Trump- hasta se podría decir que es un problema "de las grandes ligas".