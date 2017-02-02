Ложь Трампа и внешняя торговля

vivek iyer FEB 3, 2017

Manufacturing is localised and thus figures re. direct jobs losses don't capture the full picture having to do wih associated service sector and infrastructure jobs. Thus statistics can be pretty meaningless- they are 'truthy', not truthful.

The dynamic and distributional effects of free trade agreements are not 'smoothed' across the population nor are they adequately captured by changes in household consumption.

DeLong points to Trumpian policies as likely to hit intellectual property owners- which perhaps explains much of the hysteria against him. However, the drive to create intellectual property won't disappear just because the US will have less power to collect the associated rents. On the contrary, rational intellectual property creation will reconfigure so as to create region specific rents such that external effects are internalized as Manorial Rents, so to speak, for the creators of a Tiebout model. After all, this was a big feature of the Company Town of yore. De Long's own nostrum- viz. that 'officials should recognize and capitalize on America’s interlinked communities of producers and their deep institutional knowledge of engineering practices'- places a naive faith in benevolent omniscient Benthamite officials. This is not even 'truthy' it is fantasy simply. Why not just say 'abandon money. Let each give according to his ability and take according to his need. May the Holy Spirit descend upon us so that we all become perfect instruments of Divine Providence.'?



Trump is a politician. Politicians use language strategically. But then Language is essentially strategic. Why pretend that the electorate is naive and trusting? What is achieved by bogus breast beating and histrionic moral indignation?

DeLong thinks America can be a net exporter of capital even if global portfolio choice dictates otherwise. Why? How will you stop capital flows from the Chinese entrepreneur who wants US assets- trusting in its long history of protecting property- because he doesn't trust his own Government not to return to its bad old ways?



Trump & Brexiteers and so on notice the link between free trade, free capital flows and free migration. Many of us reading this personally benefit from this Trinity and, in any case, there is a moral argument which gives it an aura of sanctity. However, it does create losers as well as winners and so some political operators and moral entrepreneurs have found a way of reaching a type of median voter not previously identified by conventional aggregation methods. This points to the economics professions neglect of admittedly intractable dynamic effects.

One final point- where a grievance is raised on behalf of an interest group, it is not necessarily the case that the remedy demanded by applied. The advocate may accept some substitute and this may satisfy the people he represents. DeLong quotes Gellner as though 'classes' had some essentialist existence quite separate from the communities in which they were embedded. That's simply silly- like thinking 'officials' can find frictionless Coasian solutions which maximise dynamic efficiency irrespective of relevant Competition policy or other Legal safeguards.

