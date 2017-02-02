Ложь Трампа и внешняя торговля

БЕРКЛИ – В недавней статье для журнала Vox, где изложены мои соображения по поводу новой торговой политики президента США Дональда Трампа, я особо отметил, что на такой «плохой» торговый договор, как Североамериканское соглашение о свободной торговле (НАФТА), можно возложить ответственность лишь за ничтожно малую долю потерянных рабочих мест в американской промышленности за последние 30 лет. Соглашением НАФТА, которое вступило в силу в декабре 1993 года, можно объяснить сокращение доли промышленности в общей занятости всего лишь на 0,1 процентного пункта, а между тем, в целом за 30 лет эта доля сократилась на 21,4 процентных пунктов.
Полвека назад американская экономика обеспечивала изобилие рабочих мест в промышленности для трудовых ресурсов, которые были отлично подготовлены, чтобы их занять. Сегодня многих из этих былых возможностей исчезли. И это, без сомнения, серьёзная проблема. Однако любой, кто заявляет, будто обвал уровня занятости в американской промышленности стал следствием «плохих» торговых соглашений, просто валяет дурака.
Факты, касающиеся спада занятости в американской промышленности, очевидны. И никакой «альтернативы» им нет. Главные виновники этого спада – рост производительности и ограниченный спрос, что привело к снижению доли несельскохозяйственных работников в промышленности с 30% в 1960-х годах до 12% поколение спустя. В дальнейшем эта доля ещё больше снизилась (до 9%) из-за ошибок в макроэкономической политике, особенно в эпоху Рейгана, когда высокие расходы дефицитного бюджета и излишне жёсткая монетарная политика вызвали резкое укрепление доллара, подорвав конкурентоспособность страны. После этого США отреклись от более подходящей им роли чистого экспортёра капиталов и финансов, а менее развитые страны превратились для них в чистый источник инвестиционных фондов. Наконец, экстраординарно быстрый подъём Китая привёл к снижению доли промышленных рабочих мест в общей занятости до 8,7%, а НАФТА довела эту долю до 8,6%.
Я обещал главному редактору журнала Vox Эзре Клейну статью объёмом 5000 слов на эту тему к концу сентября. В итоге я отправил ему 8000 слов в конце января, хотя эта статья всё равно не так совершенна и полна, как мне бы хотелось. Если вкратце, я доказываю в ней, что «плохие» торговые соглашения никак не влияют на проблему сокращения экономических возможностей, а также описываю то, как американская торговая (а фактически индустриальная) политика должна реагировать на ситуацию в промышленности.
Я также попытался объяснить, почему определённые группы, как слева, так и справа, давно зациклились на теме внешней торговли. Ещё в 1993 году я задавал лидерам профсоюзов, членам Конгресса, а также лоббистам, которые выступали против торговых соглашений, вопрос: почему они не тратят столько же энергии на решение других важных вопросов, в том числе тех, где гораздо легче найти общий язык.
Их непримиримая оппозиция остаётся для меня загадкой до сих пор. Лучшее, но только частичное, объяснение, которое я видел, начинается с безжалостного замечания философа Эрнеста Геллнера по поводу учёных с левыми взглядами. По мнению Геллнера, история пронеслась мимо них, когда националистическая и этническая политика стала вытеснять попытки организации политики вокруг классовой теории. Политические деятели, стремящиеся воспользоваться популистской энергетикой, делают это, потакая предубеждениям против иностранцев и начиная, тем самым, опасные игры с дьяволом. Впрочем, ещё раз, это лишь частичное объяснение и, в конечном счёте, неадекватное.
Что касается промышленной политики, то экономист Стивен Коэн и я доказываем в нашей книге «Конкретная экономика», вышедшей в 2016 году, что власти должны понять значение и активно начать использовать тесно связанные сообщества производителей США, их глубокие институциональные знания инженерного дела. Кроме того, США следует начать делать то, что полагается делать богатым странам: экспортировать капитал и добиваться профицита в торговле, чтобы финансировать индустриализацию в малоразвитых частях мира.
Как отмечают Ларри Саммерс из Гарвардского университета и Барри Эйхенгрин из Калифорнийского университета в Беркли, получается так, что экономическая стратегия Трампа (если так можно назвать его смутные и переменчивые заявления) как будто бы специально задумана для того, чтобы ещё больше снизить занятость в промышленности США. Политические приоритеты Трампа – бюджетные стимулы, снижение корпоративных налогов, возможный налог на импорт в форме так называемой «пограничной корректировки», давление на Федеральный резерв с целью повысить процентные ставки, – будут лишь помогать укреплению доллара. А это чёткий сигнал местным промышленным производителям: вы не нужны.
Конечно, Трамп не будет винить свою непоследовательную и контрпродуктивную политику в укреплении доллара. Он будет винить Китай и Мексику. И он будет не один. Сегодня в США на левом фланге есть люди, которые с такой же охотой, как и Трамп, возлагают на Мексику вину за весь спад занятости в промышленности за последние три десятилетия.
Это большая проблема для США и мира. А учитывая ту шовинистическую политику, которой обычно сопровождается протекционизм (а это главные элементы бренда Трампа), можно даже сказать очень большая, или «bigly», как выражается Трамп.
Comment Commented Michael Public
Exporting capital would be strategically sound for America in the long term. The problem lies with lending habits and spending habits - the capital is lent to consumers (plastic houses, cars, junk) and they import it from other countries who get jobs and prosperity as a result. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Manufacturing is localised and thus figures re. direct jobs losses don't capture the full picture having to do wih associated service sector and infrastructure jobs. Thus statistics can be pretty meaningless- they are 'truthy', not truthful.
The dynamic and distributional effects of free trade agreements are not 'smoothed' across the population nor are they adequately captured by changes in household consumption.
DeLong points to Trumpian policies as likely to hit intellectual property owners- which perhaps explains much of the hysteria against him. However, the drive to create intellectual property won't disappear just because the US will have less power to collect the associated rents. On the contrary, rational intellectual property creation will reconfigure so as to create region specific rents such that external effects are internalized as Manorial Rents, so to speak, for the creators of a Tiebout model. After all, this was a big feature of the Company Town of yore. De Long's own nostrum- viz. that 'officials should recognize and capitalize on America’s interlinked communities of producers and their deep institutional knowledge of engineering practices'- places a naive faith in benevolent omniscient Benthamite officials. This is not even 'truthy' it is fantasy simply. Why not just say 'abandon money. Let each give according to his ability and take according to his need. May the Holy Spirit descend upon us so that we all become perfect instruments of Divine Providence.'?
Trump is a politician. Politicians use language strategically. But then Language is essentially strategic. Why pretend that the electorate is naive and trusting? What is achieved by bogus breast beating and histrionic moral indignation?
DeLong thinks America can be a net exporter of capital even if global portfolio choice dictates otherwise. Why? How will you stop capital flows from the Chinese entrepreneur who wants US assets- trusting in its long history of protecting property- because he doesn't trust his own Government not to return to its bad old ways?
Trump & Brexiteers and so on notice the link between free trade, free capital flows and free migration. Many of us reading this personally benefit from this Trinity and, in any case, there is a moral argument which gives it an aura of sanctity. However, it does create losers as well as winners and so some political operators and moral entrepreneurs have found a way of reaching a type of median voter not previously identified by conventional aggregation methods. This points to the economics professions neglect of admittedly intractable dynamic effects.
One final point- where a grievance is raised on behalf of an interest group, it is not necessarily the case that the remedy demanded by applied. The advocate may accept some substitute and this may satisfy the people he represents. DeLong quotes Gellner as though 'classes' had some essentialist existence quite separate from the communities in which they were embedded. That's simply silly- like thinking 'officials' can find frictionless Coasian solutions which maximise dynamic efficiency irrespective of relevant Competition policy or other Legal safeguards.
Read more
Comment Commented Mike Nelson
The alternative facts are that much of the manufacturing that was U.S.-based fifty years ago is now foreign-based. How do we know this? Look at the "Made in" sticker on the products you buy. The culprits are not "productivity growth and limited demand," as the professor claims. The alternative fact (=truth) is that the manufacturing plants that were once in the U.S. are now in foreign countries. Americans are still buying the same goods but now they are foreign made. There is no decline in demand as the professor claims. Sadly, the liberal politics of the ivory-tower academics rarely lead to a better understanding of the "facts." Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Cal:
Yes, the quality issue has been a secondary factor as I said. But I could recount anecdotes from my own career when a product's manufacture was shifted to the Far East precisely because our labor force there was more diligent and conscientious (as measured by higher product yields).
As to "off-shoring" manufacturing jobs, it can happen in at least two ways can't it? First by actually moving manufacturing workflows off shore -- but second, as a product of off-shore competition wherein a foreign manufacturer offers a better product at a comparable price. It's not an accident that the rise of Toyota, Nissan and other Far Eastern automobile sales grew rapidly during the same period as U.S. auto manufacturers were undergoing their "quality crisis" here at home. And the net result was a loss of sales hence U.S. manufacturing jobs.
I won't argue that management is blameless for the competitive failures of the U.S. automakers -- but I won't argue that American labor is blameless either.
(I should add that I've been retired for many years now, so can't speak for the current state of affairs.)
Read more
Comment Commented Cal Bengoshi
@Curtis -- With all due respect, I do not think that any significant number of US manufacturing jobs were off-shored because of lack of quality of the work being done. The problem with the quality of American-made goods was that management decided to lower the amount of time spent by workers during the manufacturing process in order to save money, and this caused a reduction in the quality of the product. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Sadly MIke, the fact that so many manufacturing jobs have moved outside the U.S. is hardly the fault of the "liberal politics" of anybody, ivory-tower academics or otherwise. Those jobs have moved because our economic system (which so many conservatives claim to champion -- at least when it fits their narrative) seek to maximize their return on assets.
A secondary factor in the loss of U.S. manufacturing jobs belongs to labor itself. It astonishes me that no one seems to recall the "quality crisis" that struck the American auto industry a few decades ago. Some manufacturers moved to the Far East not just because of economics -- but because the workers there were more diligent and more dedicated to doing a quality job.
And a third factor is automation. I read this morning that oil field roughnecks and roustabouts are being replaced now by robots -- so another career avenue closes, or will soon, to the less-educated working man, whether he is American, Mexican or Russian. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Professor, in a very simplistic way, how could anyone think destoying american companies goodwill would be good for America.
How can alienating 6,7 billion consumers be a good thing?
America is America because the rest of the world embraced American life style and values, and most of the rest of the world doesn't like being told that we are 2nd at best...
Not all lies in macroeconomic aggregates. No leader in the west world until now has been so vocal and hostile twards others, and if Americans think it doesn't have to pay the price, they are wrong-
Take a good look to what hapened to ubber with the refuge crisis and look out for the future of Tesla, now that Elon is Trumps Ferdinand Porsche Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
The beauty of free markets is that we vote with our money.... Read more
