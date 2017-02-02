8

Ложь Трампа и внешняя торговля

БЕРКЛИ – В недавней статье для журнала Vox, где изложены мои соображения по поводу новой торговой политики президента США Дональда Трампа, я особо отметил, что на такой «плохой» торговый договор, как Североамериканское соглашение о свободной торговле (НАФТА), можно возложить ответственность лишь за ничтожно малую долю потерянных рабочих мест в американской промышленности за последние 30 лет. Соглашением НАФТА, которое вступило в силу в декабре 1993 года, можно объяснить сокращение доли промышленности в общей занятости всего лишь на 0,1 процентного пункта, а между тем, в целом за 30 лет эта доля сократилась на 21,4 процентных пунктов.

Полвека назад американская экономика обеспечивала изобилие рабочих мест в промышленности для трудовых ресурсов, которые были отлично подготовлены, чтобы их занять. Сегодня многих из этих былых возможностей исчезли. И это, без сомнения, серьёзная проблема. Однако любой, кто заявляет, будто обвал уровня занятости в американской промышленности  стал следствием «плохих» торговых соглашений, просто валяет дурака.

Факты, касающиеся спада занятости в американской промышленности, очевидны. И никакой «альтернативы» им нет. Главные виновники этого спада – рост производительности и ограниченный спрос, что привело к снижению доли несельскохозяйственных работников в промышленности с 30% в 1960-х годах до 12% поколение спустя. В дальнейшем эта доля ещё больше снизилась (до 9%) из-за ошибок в макроэкономической политике, особенно в эпоху Рейгана, когда высокие расходы дефицитного бюджета и излишне жёсткая монетарная политика вызвали резкое укрепление доллара, подорвав конкурентоспособность страны. После этого США отреклись от более подходящей им роли чистого экспортёра капиталов и финансов, а менее развитые страны превратились для них в чистый источник инвестиционных фондов. Наконец, экстраординарно быстрый подъём Китая привёл к снижению доли промышленных рабочих мест в общей занятости до 8,7%, а НАФТА довела эту долю до 8,6%.

Я обещал главному редактору журнала Vox Эзре Клейну статью объёмом 5000 слов на эту тему к концу сентября. В итоге я отправил ему 8000 слов в конце января, хотя эта статья всё равно не так совершенна и полна, как мне бы хотелось. Если вкратце, я доказываю в ней, что «плохие» торговые соглашения никак не влияют на проблему сокращения экономических возможностей, а также описываю то, как американская торговая (а фактически индустриальная) политика должна реагировать на ситуацию в промышленности.

Я также попытался объяснить, почему определённые группы, как слева, так и справа, давно зациклились на теме внешней торговли. Ещё в 1993 году я задавал лидерам профсоюзов, членам Конгресса, а также лоббистам, которые выступали против торговых соглашений, вопрос: почему они не тратят столько же энергии на решение других важных вопросов, в том числе тех, где гораздо легче найти общий язык.

Их непримиримая оппозиция остаётся для меня загадкой до сих пор. Лучшее, но только частичное, объяснение, которое я видел, начинается с безжалостного замечания философа Эрнеста Геллнера по поводу учёных с левыми взглядами. По мнению Геллнера, история пронеслась мимо них, когда националистическая и этническая политика стала вытеснять попытки организации политики вокруг классовой теории. Политические деятели, стремящиеся воспользоваться популистской энергетикой, делают это, потакая предубеждениям против иностранцев и начиная, тем самым, опасные игры с дьяволом. Впрочем, ещё раз, это лишь частичное объяснение и, в конечном счёте, неадекватное.

Что касается промышленной политики, то экономист Стивен Коэн и я доказываем в нашей книге «Конкретная экономика», вышедшей в 2016 году, что власти должны понять значение и активно начать использовать тесно связанные сообщества производителей США, их глубокие институциональные знания инженерного дела. Кроме того, США следует начать делать то, что полагается делать богатым странам: экспортировать капитал и добиваться профицита в торговле, чтобы финансировать индустриализацию в малоразвитых частях мира.

Как отмечают Ларри Саммерс из Гарвардского университета и Барри Эйхенгрин из Калифорнийского университета в Беркли, получается так, что экономическая стратегия Трампа (если так можно назвать его смутные и переменчивые заявления) как будто бы специально задумана для того, чтобы ещё больше снизить занятость в промышленности США. Политические приоритеты Трампа – бюджетные стимулы, снижение корпоративных налогов, возможный налог на импорт в форме так называемой «пограничной корректировки», давление на Федеральный резерв с целью повысить процентные ставки, – будут лишь помогать укреплению доллара. А это чёткий сигнал местным промышленным производителям: вы не нужны.

Конечно, Трамп не будет винить свою непоследовательную и контрпродуктивную политику в укреплении доллара. Он будет винить Китай и Мексику. И он будет не один. Сегодня в США на левом фланге есть люди, которые с такой же охотой, как и Трамп, возлагают на Мексику вину за весь спад занятости в промышленности за последние три десятилетия.

Это большая проблема для США и мира. А учитывая ту шовинистическую политику, которой обычно сопровождается протекционизм (а это главные элементы бренда Трампа), можно даже сказать очень большая, или «bigly», как выражается Трамп.