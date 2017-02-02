10

与特朗普的谎言共舞

伯克利—最近，我为《沃克斯》（Vox撰文阐述我对美国总统特朗普的新贸易政策的看法。我说，“坏”贸易协议，如北美自由贸易协定（NAFTA），只是过去30年来美国制造业就业岗位减少的一个微不足道的因素。过去30年中，制造业占就业总量百分比下降了21.4个百分点，其中只有0.1个百分点可以归因于1993年生效的NAFTA。

半个世纪前，美国经济可以提供足够且有余的制造业岗位吸收十分适合这些岗位的劳动力。如今，其中许多机会已经消失。这毫无疑问是一个大问题；但如果你宣称美国制造业就业崩溃是“坏”贸易协议所赐，那你就是在玩弄愚民。

关于美国制造业就业下降的事实很简单；也没有“替代方案”。罪魁是生产率增长和需求有限，这导致非农制造业就业占比从20世纪60年代的30%，一代人之后就下降到12%。误导性宏观经济政策所赐让该比例继续下降至9%，特别是里根时期，赤字支出和过于紧缩的货币政策导致美元飙升，破坏了竞争力。此后，美国不再是资本和金融的净出口国，较不发达国家成为投资资金的净来源。最后，中国的超常快速崛起让制造业占就业之比下降到8.7%；而NAFTA使它下降到8.6%。

我承诺《沃克斯》总编辑埃兹拉·克莱因（Ezra Klein）写一篇5,000字的文章讨论这个问题，9月底发表。最后我在1月底就交出了8,000字的文章，但就我想说的东西而言，这仍不足以道万一。简单说，我认为“坏”贸易协议与经济机会减少的问题无关，此外我列出了美国贸易政策——事实上，是产业政策——应该如何帮助制造业。

我还试图解释为何某些人——不论是左翼还是右翼——长期以来一直把目光对准贸易。事实上，早至1993年，我就一直在询问工会领袖、国会议员和反对贸易协议的游说者，为什么他们不花同样的精力用于其他重要问题——包括许多可以轻易找到共同点的问题。

如此顽固的反对对我来说至今难以理解。就我所见而论，最佳的局部解释是哲学家欧内斯特·戈尔纳（Ernest Gellner）对左翼学界的冷静观察。据戈尔纳所言，当民族主义和种族政治开始挤压以阶级为核心的政治组织行动时，历史就会让它们烟消云散。寻求利用民粹主义能量政客通过煽动仇外情绪这样做，这不啻与虎谋皮。但是，这只是局部的解释，说到底，它是不充分的。

至于产额与政策，史蒂文·科恩（Stephen Cohen）和我在2016年的书《具体经济学》（Concrete Economics）中指出，官员应该承认并利用美国互相交织的生产商群体和它们对工程实践的深刻的经验。此外，美国应该开始做一些发达国家应该做的事：出口资本，保持贸易顺差，从而为世界不发达地区的工业化提供资金。

哈佛大学的拉里·萨默斯（Larry Summers）和加州大学伯克利分校的巴里·艾肯格林（Barry Eichengreen）观察道，特朗普的经济战略——如果可以将他含糊又摇摆的内容称之为战略的话——就是为了进一步降低美国的制造业就业。特朗普的政策重点——财政刺激、公司税下调、可能的进口税“边境调整”、施压美联储升息——只能促使美元升值。而这给了国内制造商一个明确的信号：我不想要你。

当然，特朗普不会将美元升值归咎于其自身自相矛盾、适得其反的政策。他会归咎于中国和墨西哥——并且在这方面他不是一个人。当今美国，很有一些左翼与特朗普一样急切地想要让墨西哥为过去三十年来制造业就业的减少完全“背锅”。

这是美国和世界面临的一个大问题。看到常常伴随着保护主义的沙文主义政治——还有特朗普这个“中流砥柱”——你甚至可以说他是一个“十足的”问题。