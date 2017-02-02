伯克利—最近，我为《沃克斯》（Vox）撰文阐述我对美国总统特朗普的新贸易政策的看法。我说，“坏”贸易协议，如北美自由贸易协定（NAFTA），只是过去30年来美国制造业就业岗位减少的一个微不足道的因素。过去30年中，制造业占就业总量百分比下降了21.4个百分点，其中只有0.1个百分点可以归因于1993年生效的NAFTA。
半个世纪前，美国经济可以提供足够且有余的制造业岗位吸收十分适合这些岗位的劳动力。如今，其中许多机会已经消失。这毫无疑问是一个大问题；但如果你宣称美国制造业就业崩溃是“坏”贸易协议所赐，那你就是在玩弄愚民。
关于美国制造业就业下降的事实很简单；也没有“替代方案”。罪魁是生产率增长和需求有限，这导致非农制造业就业占比从20世纪60年代的30%，一代人之后就下降到12%。误导性宏观经济政策所赐让该比例继续下降至9%，特别是里根时期，赤字支出和过于紧缩的货币政策导致美元飙升，破坏了竞争力。此后，美国不再是资本和金融的净出口国，较不发达国家成为投资资金的净来源。最后，中国的超常快速崛起让制造业占就业之比下降到8.7%；而NAFTA使它下降到8.6%。
我承诺《沃克斯》总编辑埃兹拉·克莱因（Ezra Klein）写一篇5,000字的文章讨论这个问题，9月底发表。最后我在1月底就交出了8,000字的文章，但就我想说的东西而言，这仍不足以道万一。简单说，我认为“坏”贸易协议与经济机会减少的问题无关，此外我列出了美国贸易政策——事实上，是产业政策——应该如何帮助制造业。
我还试图解释为何某些人——不论是左翼还是右翼——长期以来一直把目光对准贸易。事实上，早至1993年，我就一直在询问工会领袖、国会议员和反对贸易协议的游说者，为什么他们不花同样的精力用于其他重要问题——包括许多可以轻易找到共同点的问题。
如此顽固的反对对我来说至今难以理解。就我所见而论，最佳的局部解释是哲学家欧内斯特·戈尔纳（Ernest Gellner）对左翼学界的冷静观察。据戈尔纳所言，当民族主义和种族政治开始挤压以阶级为核心的政治组织行动时，历史就会让它们烟消云散。寻求利用民粹主义能量政客通过煽动仇外情绪这样做，这不啻与虎谋皮。但是，这只是局部的解释，说到底，它是不充分的。
至于产额与政策，史蒂文·科恩（Stephen Cohen）和我在2016年的书《具体经济学》（Concrete Economics）中指出，官员应该承认并利用美国互相交织的生产商群体和它们对工程实践的深刻的经验。此外，美国应该开始做一些发达国家应该做的事：出口资本，保持贸易顺差，从而为世界不发达地区的工业化提供资金。
哈佛大学的拉里·萨默斯（Larry Summers）和加州大学伯克利分校的巴里·艾肯格林（Barry Eichengreen）观察道，特朗普的经济战略——如果可以将他含糊又摇摆的内容称之为战略的话——就是为了进一步降低美国的制造业就业。特朗普的政策重点——财政刺激、公司税下调、可能的进口税“边境调整”、施压美联储升息——只能促使美元升值。而这给了国内制造商一个明确的信号：我不想要你。
当然，特朗普不会将美元升值归咎于其自身自相矛盾、适得其反的政策。他会归咎于中国和墨西哥——并且在这方面他不是一个人。当今美国，很有一些左翼与特朗普一样急切地想要让墨西哥为过去三十年来制造业就业的减少完全“背锅”。
这是美国和世界面临的一个大问题。看到常常伴随着保护主义的沙文主义政治——还有特朗普这个“中流砥柱”——你甚至可以说他是一个“十足的”问题。
Procyon Mukherjee
Insanity is a weapon in disguise, it is being sharpened every day with new announcements such that the frenzy abounds. The real con artist is the fence sitter, who is waiting to pounce at the earliest opportunity.

Michael Public
Exporting capital would be strategically sound for America in the long term. The problem lies with lending habits and spending habits - the capital is lent to consumers (plastic houses, cars, junk) and they import it from other countries who get jobs and prosperity as a result. Read more
vivek iyer
Manufacturing is localised and thus figures re. direct jobs losses don't capture the full picture having to do wih associated service sector and infrastructure jobs. Thus statistics can be pretty meaningless- they are 'truthy', not truthful.
The dynamic and distributional effects of free trade agreements are not 'smoothed' across the population nor are they adequately captured by changes in household consumption.
DeLong points to Trumpian policies as likely to hit intellectual property owners- which perhaps explains much of the hysteria against him. However, the drive to create intellectual property won't disappear just because the US will have less power to collect the associated rents. On the contrary, rational intellectual property creation will reconfigure so as to create region specific rents such that external effects are internalized as Manorial Rents, so to speak, for the creators of a Tiebout model. After all, this was a big feature of the Company Town of yore. De Long's own nostrum- viz. that 'officials should recognize and capitalize on America’s interlinked communities of producers and their deep institutional knowledge of engineering practices'- places a naive faith in benevolent omniscient Benthamite officials. This is not even 'truthy' it is fantasy simply. Why not just say 'abandon money. Let each give according to his ability and take according to his need. May the Holy Spirit descend upon us so that we all become perfect instruments of Divine Providence.'?
Trump is a politician. Politicians use language strategically. But then Language is essentially strategic. Why pretend that the electorate is naive and trusting? What is achieved by bogus breast beating and histrionic moral indignation?
DeLong thinks America can be a net exporter of capital even if global portfolio choice dictates otherwise. Why? How will you stop capital flows from the Chinese entrepreneur who wants US assets- trusting in its long history of protecting property- because he doesn't trust his own Government not to return to its bad old ways?
Trump & Brexiteers and so on notice the link between free trade, free capital flows and free migration. Many of us reading this personally benefit from this Trinity and, in any case, there is a moral argument which gives it an aura of sanctity. However, it does create losers as well as winners and so some political operators and moral entrepreneurs have found a way of reaching a type of median voter not previously identified by conventional aggregation methods. This points to the economics professions neglect of admittedly intractable dynamic effects.
One final point- where a grievance is raised on behalf of an interest group, it is not necessarily the case that the remedy demanded by applied. The advocate may accept some substitute and this may satisfy the people he represents. DeLong quotes Gellner as though 'classes' had some essentialist existence quite separate from the communities in which they were embedded. That's simply silly- like thinking 'officials' can find frictionless Coasian solutions which maximise dynamic efficiency irrespective of relevant Competition policy or other Legal safeguards.

Mike Nelson
The alternative facts are that much of the manufacturing that was U.S.-based fifty years ago is now foreign-based. How do we know this? Look at the "Made in" sticker on the products you buy. The culprits are not "productivity growth and limited demand," as the professor claims. The alternative fact (=truth) is that the manufacturing plants that were once in the U.S. are now in foreign countries. Americans are still buying the same goods but now they are foreign made. There is no decline in demand as the professor claims. Sadly, the liberal politics of the ivory-tower academics rarely lead to a better understanding of the "facts." Read more
Jose araujo
Instead of being mad at other countries, you should be complaining to your own companies.
Never is any other moment of time, US products and services have been so prevalent, the fact that US companies rather have theire profits in Panama and manufacturing in other countries is another story Read more
Curtis Carpenter
Cal:
Yes, the quality issue has been a secondary factor as I said. But I could recount anecdotes from my own career when a product's manufacture was shifted to the Far East precisely because our labor force there was more diligent and conscientious (as measured by higher product yields).
As to "off-shoring" manufacturing jobs, it can happen in at least two ways can't it? First by actually moving manufacturing workflows off shore -- but second, as a product of off-shore competition wherein a foreign manufacturer offers a better product at a comparable price. It's not an accident that the rise of Toyota, Nissan and other Far Eastern automobile sales grew rapidly during the same period as U.S. auto manufacturers were undergoing their "quality crisis" here at home. And the net result was a loss of sales hence U.S. manufacturing jobs.
I won't argue that management is blameless for the competitive failures of the U.S. automakers -- but I won't argue that American labor is blameless either.
(I should add that I've been retired for many years now, so can't speak for the current state of affairs.)

Cal Bengoshi
@Curtis -- With all due respect, I do not think that any significant number of US manufacturing jobs were off-shored because of lack of quality of the work being done. The problem with the quality of American-made goods was that management decided to lower the amount of time spent by workers during the manufacturing process in order to save money, and this caused a reduction in the quality of the product. Read more
Curtis Carpenter
Sadly MIke, the fact that so many manufacturing jobs have moved outside the U.S. is hardly the fault of the "liberal politics" of anybody, ivory-tower academics or otherwise. Those jobs have moved because our economic system (which so many conservatives claim to champion -- at least when it fits their narrative) seek to maximize their return on assets.
A secondary factor in the loss of U.S. manufacturing jobs belongs to labor itself. It astonishes me that no one seems to recall the "quality crisis" that struck the American auto industry a few decades ago. Some manufacturers moved to the Far East not just because of economics -- but because the workers there were more diligent and more dedicated to doing a quality job.
And a third factor is automation. I read this morning that oil field roughnecks and roustabouts are being replaced now by robots -- so another career avenue closes, or will soon, to the less-educated working man, whether he is American, Mexican or Russian. Read more
Jose araujo
Professor, in a very simplistic way, how could anyone think destoying american companies goodwill would be good for America.
How can alienating 6,7 billion consumers be a good thing?
America is America because the rest of the world embraced American life style and values, and most of the rest of the world doesn't like being told that we are 2nd at best...
Not all lies in macroeconomic aggregates. No leader in the west world until now has been so vocal and hostile twards others, and if Americans think it doesn't have to pay the price, they are wrong-
Take a good look to what hapened to ubber with the refuge crisis and look out for the future of Tesla, now that Elon is Trumps Ferdinand Porsche Read more
Jose araujo
The beauty of free markets is that we vote with our money.... Read more
