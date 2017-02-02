8

المتاجرة في أكاذيب ترامب

بيركلي ــ في مقال لي نشرته صحيفة فوكس مؤخرا استعرضت تصوري حول سياسة الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب التجارية الناشئة، وأشرت إلى أن اتفاقا تجاريا "رديئا" مثل اتفاقية التجارة الحرة لأميركا الشمالية (نافتا) ليس مسؤولا إلا عن جزء ضئيل للغاية من الوظائف التي فُقِدَت في قطاع التصنيع في الولايات المتحدة على مدار السنوات الثلاثين المنصرمة. فلا يمكننا أن نعزو أكثر من 0.1 من النقطة المئوية من الانحدار الذي بلغ 21.4 نقطة مئوية في حصة العمالة في قطاع التصنيع خلال هذه الفترة إلى النافتا، والتي بدأ العمل بها في ديسمبر/كانون الأول 1993.

قبل نصف قرن من الزمن، قَدَّم الاقتصاد الأميركي وفرة من وظائف التصنيع لقوة عمل كانت جيدة التجهيز لشغلها. واليوم، نضب معين العديد من هذه الفرص. وهي مشكلة كبيرة بلا أدنى شك: ولكن كل من يزعم أن انهيار تشغيل العمالة في قطاع التصنيع في الولايات المتحدة كان نتيجة لاتفاقيات التجارة "الرديئة" فإنه يلعب دور الأحمق.

الواقع أن الحقائق حول تراجع تشغيل العمالة في قطاع التصنيع في الولايات المتحدة بسيطة وواضحة؛ فلا توجد "بدائل". ومن الجناة الأساسيين وراء هذا كان نمو الإنتاجية والطلب المحدود، الذي خفض حصة العاملين غير الزراعيين في التصنيع من 30% في ستينيات القرن العشرين إلى 12% بعد جيل واحد. ثم سجلت هذه الحصة المزيد من الانخفاض إلى 9% بسبب سياسات الاقتصاد الكلي الرديئة التوجيه، وخاصة في عهد ريجان، عندما تسبب الإنفاق بالاستدانة والعجز والسياسة النقدية المفرطة الإحكام في ارتفاع قيمة الدولار إلى عنان السماء، وبالتالي تقويض القدرة التنافسية. وبعد هذه الفترة، تنازلت الولايات المتحدة عن دورها اللائق كمصدرة صافة لرأس المال والتمويل، وأصبحت اقتصادات أقل نموا مصادر صافية لأموال الاستثمار. وأخيرا، تسبب صعود الصين البالغ السرعة في دفع حصة العمالة في التصنيع إلى الهبوط إلى 8.7%؛ ثم انخفضت مع النافتا إلى 8.6%.

كنت وعدت عزرا كلاين رئيس تحرير صحيفة فوكس بمقال يتألف من 5000 كلمة حول هذا الموضوع بحلول أواخر سبتمبر/أيلول. ثم انتهى بي الأمر إلى تسليم 8000 كلمة في أواخر يناير/كانون الثاني، ورغم ذلك لم يحقق المقال كل ما كنت أريده منه. باختصار، زعمت أن الاتفاقيات التجارية "الرديئة" ليس لها أي علاقة بمشكلة تضاؤل الفرص الاقتصادية، وشرحت الخطوط العريضة للكيفية التي ينبغي للسياسة التجارية ــ الصناعية في واقع الأمر ــ في الولايات المتحدة أن تتعامل بها مع التصنيع.

كما حاولت شرح الأسباب وراء تركيز جماعات بعينها، من اليسار واليمين، بشكل مفرط ولفترة طويلة على التجارة. والواقع أنني منذ عام 1993 كنت أسأل قادة النقابات، وجماعات الضغط، وأعضاء الكونجرس، الذين عارضوا الاتفاقيات التجارية لماذا لا ينفقون نفس المستوى من الطاقة على قضايا مهمة أخرى ــ بما في ذلك قضايا كثيرة حيث يمكن إيجاد أرضية مشتركة بسهولة.

ولا تزال هذه المعارضة المتعنتة تمثل لغزا غامضا بالنسبة لي حتى يومنا هذا. ويبدأ أفضل تفسير جزئي توصلت إليه في ملاحظة الفيلسوف إيرنست جيلنر القاسية حول الأكاديميين اليساريين. فوفقا لجيلنر، تجاوز التاريخ أولئك الأكاديميين عندما بدأت السياسات القومية وسياسة الهوية تزاحِم جهود التنظيم السياسي القائم على الطبقات. والواقع أن الساسة الذين يسعون إلى تسخير طاقة الشعبويين يفعلون هذا عن طريق تأجيج العداء تجاه الأجانب، وهم بهذا يلعبون بالنار. ولكن مرة أخرى، هذا ليس سوى تفسير جزئي وغير كاف في نهاية المطاف.

أما عن السياسة الصناعية، فقد زعمت أنا والخبير الاقتصادي ستيفن كوهين في كتابنا الصادر في ��ام 2016 بعنوان "اقتصاد متماسك" أن المسؤولين ينبغي لهم أن يدركوا أهمية المجتمعات المترابطة في أميركا من المنتجين وأن يستفيدوا من معارفهم المؤسسية العميقة في هندسة الممارسات. وعلاوة على ذلك، ينبغي للولايات المتحدة أن تبدأ في القيام بما ينبغي للدول الثرية أن تقوم به: تصدير رأس المال وجمع فائض تجاري لتمويل التصنيع في المناطق الناقصة النمو في العالم.

كما لاحظ لاري سامرز من جامعة هارفارد وباري آيكنجرين من جامعة كاليفورنيا في بيركلي، فكأن استراتيجية ترامب الاقتصادية ــ إذا كان بوسعنا أن نطلق على تصريحاته الغامضة المتذبذبة وصف استراتيجية ــ مصممة لخفض تشغيل العمالة في قطاع التصنيع في أميركا إلى مستويات أدنى. ذلك أن أولويات ترامب في السياسات ــ التحفيز المالي، وخفض الضرائب على الشركات، وربما "تعديل الضريبة الحدودية" على الواردات، والضغط على بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي لحمله على رفع أسعار الفائدة ــ لن تؤدي إلا إلى زيادة قوة الدولار. وهذا يبعث برسالة واضحة إلى المصنعين المحليين: لسنا في حاجة إليكم.

بطبيعة الحال، لن يعترف ترامب بأن سياساته الهدّامة غير المتماسكة مسؤولة عن زيادة الدولار قوة. بل سيلوم الصين والمكسيك ــ ولن يكون وحده في هذا. ففي الولايات المتحدة اليوم، لا يقل بعض المراقبين من اليسار عن ترامب حرصا على توجيه اللوم إلى المكسيك عن كامل التراجع في تشغيل العمالة في قطاع التصنيع على مدار العقود الثلاثة المنصرمة.

وهي مشكلة كبيرة للولايات المتحدة والعالَم. فنظرا للسياسة الشوفينية التي تصاحب تدابير الحماية غالبا ــ وهي الدعامة الأساسية لماركة ترامب ــ فربما يكون بوسع المرء أن يقول حتى إنها مشكلة "متضخمة".

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali