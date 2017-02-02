المتاجرة في أكاذيب ترامب

بيركلي ــ في مقال لي نشرته صحيفة فوكس مؤخرا استعرضت تصوري حول سياسة الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب التجارية الناشئة، وأشرت إلى أن اتفاقا تجاريا "رديئا" مثل اتفاقية التجارة الحرة لأميركا الشمالية (نافتا) ليس مسؤولا إلا عن جزء ضئيل للغاية من الوظائف التي فُقِدَت في قطاع التصنيع في الولايات المتحدة على مدار السنوات الثلاثين المنصرمة. فلا يمكننا أن نعزو أكثر من 0.1 من النقطة المئوية من الانحدار الذي بلغ 21.4 نقطة مئوية في حصة العمالة في قطاع التصنيع خلال هذه الفترة إلى النافتا، والتي بدأ العمل بها في ديسمبر/كانون الأول 1993.
قبل نصف قرن من الزمن، قَدَّم الاقتصاد الأميركي وفرة من وظائف التصنيع لقوة عمل كانت جيدة التجهيز لشغلها. واليوم، نضب معين العديد من هذه الفرص. وهي مشكلة كبيرة بلا أدنى شك: ولكن كل من يزعم أن انهيار تشغيل العمالة في قطاع التصنيع في الولايات المتحدة كان نتيجة لاتفاقيات التجارة "الرديئة" فإنه يلعب دور الأحمق.
الواقع أن الحقائق حول تراجع تشغيل العمالة في قطاع التصنيع في الولايات المتحدة بسيطة وواضحة؛ فلا توجد "بدائل". ومن الجناة الأساسيين وراء هذا كان نمو الإنتاجية والطلب المحدود، الذي خفض حصة العاملين غير الزراعيين في التصنيع من 30% في ستينيات القرن العشرين إلى 12% بعد جيل واحد. ثم سجلت هذه الحصة المزيد من الانخفاض إلى 9% بسبب سياسات الاقتصاد الكلي الرديئة التوجيه، وخاصة في عهد ريجان، عندما تسبب الإنفاق بالاستدانة والعجز والسياسة النقدية المفرطة الإحكام في ارتفاع قيمة الدولار إلى عنان السماء، وبالتالي تقويض القدرة التنافسية. وبعد هذه الفترة، تنازلت الولايات المتحدة عن دورها اللائق كمصدرة صافة لرأس المال والتمويل، وأصبحت اقتصادات أقل نموا مصادر صافية لأموال الاستثمار. وأخيرا، تسبب صعود الصين البالغ السرعة في دفع حصة العمالة في التصنيع إلى الهبوط إلى 8.7%؛ ثم انخفضت مع النافتا إلى 8.6%.
كنت وعدت عزرا كلاين رئيس تحرير صحيفة فوكس بمقال يتألف من 5000 كلمة حول هذا الموضوع بحلول أواخر سبتمبر/أيلول. ثم انتهى بي الأمر إلى تسليم 8000 كلمة في أواخر يناير/كانون الثاني، ورغم ذلك لم يحقق المقال كل ما كنت أريده منه. باختصار، زعمت أن الاتفاقيات التجارية "الرديئة" ليس لها أي علاقة بمشكلة تضاؤل الفرص الاقتصادية، وشرحت الخطوط العريضة للكيفية التي ينبغي للسياسة التجارية ــ الصناعية في واقع الأمر ــ في الولايات المتحدة أن تتعامل بها مع التصنيع.
كما حاولت شرح الأسباب وراء تركيز جماعات بعينها، من اليسار واليمين، بشكل مفرط ولفترة طويلة على التجارة. والواقع أنني منذ عام 1993 كنت أسأل قادة النقابات، وجماعات الضغط، وأعضاء الكونجرس، الذين عارضوا الاتفاقيات التجارية لماذا لا ينفقون نفس المستوى من الطاقة على قضايا مهمة أخرى ــ بما في ذلك قضايا كثيرة حيث يمكن إيجاد أرضية مشتركة بسهولة.
ولا تزال هذه المعارضة المتعنتة تمثل لغزا غامضا بالنسبة لي حتى يومنا هذا. ويبدأ أفضل تفسير جزئي توصلت إليه في ملاحظة الفيلسوف إيرنست جيلنر القاسية حول الأكاديميين اليساريين. فوفقا لجيلنر، تجاوز التاريخ أولئك الأكاديميين عندما بدأت السياسات القومية وسياسة الهوية تزاحِم جهود التنظيم السياسي القائم على الطبقات. والواقع أن الساسة الذين يسعون إلى تسخير طاقة الشعبويين يفعلون هذا عن طريق تأجيج العداء تجاه الأجانب، وهم بهذا يلعبون بالنار. ولكن مرة أخرى، هذا ليس سوى تفسير جزئي وغير كاف في نهاية المطاف.
أما عن السياسة الصناعية، فقد زعمت أنا والخبير الاقتصادي ستيفن كوهين في كتابنا الصادر في ��ام 2016 بعنوان "اقتصاد متماسك" أن المسؤولين ينبغي لهم أن يدركوا أهمية المجتمعات المترابطة في أميركا من المنتجين وأن يستفيدوا من معارفهم المؤسسية العميقة في هندسة الممارسات. وعلاوة على ذلك، ينبغي للولايات المتحدة أن تبدأ في القيام بما ينبغي للدول الثرية أن تقوم به: تصدير رأس المال وجمع فائض تجاري لتمويل التصنيع في المناطق الناقصة النمو في العالم.
كما لاحظ لاري سامرز من جامعة هارفارد وباري آيكنجرين من جامعة كاليفورنيا في بيركلي، فكأن استراتيجية ترامب الاقتصادية ــ إذا كان بوسعنا أن نطلق على تصريحاته الغامضة المتذبذبة وصف استراتيجية ــ مصممة لخفض تشغيل العمالة في قطاع التصنيع في أميركا إلى مستويات أدنى. ذلك أن أولويات ترامب في السياسات ــ التحفيز المالي، وخفض الضرائب على الشركات، وربما "تعديل الضريبة الحدودية" على الواردات، والضغط على بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي لحمله على رفع أسعار الفائدة ــ لن تؤدي إلا إلى زيادة قوة الدولار. وهذا يبعث برسالة واضحة إلى المصنعين المحليين: لسنا في حاجة إليكم.
بطبيعة الحال، لن يعترف ترامب بأن سياساته الهدّامة غير المتماسكة مسؤولة عن زيادة الدولار قوة. بل سيلوم الصين والمكسيك ــ ولن يكون وحده في هذا. ففي الولايات المتحدة اليوم، لا يقل بعض المراقبين من اليسار عن ترامب حرصا على توجيه اللوم إلى المكسيك عن كامل التراجع في تشغيل العمالة في قطاع التصنيع على مدار العقود الثلاثة المنصرمة.
وهي مشكلة كبيرة للولايات المتحدة والعالَم. فنظرا للسياسة الشوفينية التي تصاحب تدابير الحماية غالبا ــ وهي الدعامة الأساسية لماركة ترامب ــ فربما يكون بوسع المرء أن يقول حتى إنها مشكلة "متضخمة".
ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali
Comment Commented Michael Public
Exporting capital would be strategically sound for America in the long term. The problem lies with lending habits and spending habits - the capital is lent to consumers (plastic houses, cars, junk) and they import it from other countries who get jobs and prosperity as a result. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Manufacturing is localised and thus figures re. direct jobs losses don't capture the full picture having to do wih associated service sector and infrastructure jobs. Thus statistics can be pretty meaningless- they are 'truthy', not truthful.
The dynamic and distributional effects of free trade agreements are not 'smoothed' across the population nor are they adequately captured by changes in household consumption.
DeLong points to Trumpian policies as likely to hit intellectual property owners- which perhaps explains much of the hysteria against him. However, the drive to create intellectual property won't disappear just because the US will have less power to collect the associated rents. On the contrary, rational intellectual property creation will reconfigure so as to create region specific rents such that external effects are internalized as Manorial Rents, so to speak, for the creators of a Tiebout model. After all, this was a big feature of the Company Town of yore. De Long's own nostrum- viz. that 'officials should recognize and capitalize on America’s interlinked communities of producers and their deep institutional knowledge of engineering practices'- places a naive faith in benevolent omniscient Benthamite officials. This is not even 'truthy' it is fantasy simply. Why not just say 'abandon money. Let each give according to his ability and take according to his need. May the Holy Spirit descend upon us so that we all become perfect instruments of Divine Providence.'?
Trump is a politician. Politicians use language strategically. But then Language is essentially strategic. Why pretend that the electorate is naive and trusting? What is achieved by bogus breast beating and histrionic moral indignation?
DeLong thinks America can be a net exporter of capital even if global portfolio choice dictates otherwise. Why? How will you stop capital flows from the Chinese entrepreneur who wants US assets- trusting in its long history of protecting property- because he doesn't trust his own Government not to return to its bad old ways?
Trump & Brexiteers and so on notice the link between free trade, free capital flows and free migration. Many of us reading this personally benefit from this Trinity and, in any case, there is a moral argument which gives it an aura of sanctity. However, it does create losers as well as winners and so some political operators and moral entrepreneurs have found a way of reaching a type of median voter not previously identified by conventional aggregation methods. This points to the economics professions neglect of admittedly intractable dynamic effects.
One final point- where a grievance is raised on behalf of an interest group, it is not necessarily the case that the remedy demanded by applied. The advocate may accept some substitute and this may satisfy the people he represents. DeLong quotes Gellner as though 'classes' had some essentialist existence quite separate from the communities in which they were embedded. That's simply silly- like thinking 'officials' can find frictionless Coasian solutions which maximise dynamic efficiency irrespective of relevant Competition policy or other Legal safeguards.
Read more
Comment Commented Mike Nelson
The alternative facts are that much of the manufacturing that was U.S.-based fifty years ago is now foreign-based. How do we know this? Look at the "Made in" sticker on the products you buy. The culprits are not "productivity growth and limited demand," as the professor claims. The alternative fact (=truth) is that the manufacturing plants that were once in the U.S. are now in foreign countries. Americans are still buying the same goods but now they are foreign made. There is no decline in demand as the professor claims. Sadly, the liberal politics of the ivory-tower academics rarely lead to a better understanding of the "facts." Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Cal:
Yes, the quality issue has been a secondary factor as I said. But I could recount anecdotes from my own career when a product's manufacture was shifted to the Far East precisely because our labor force there was more diligent and conscientious (as measured by higher product yields).
As to "off-shoring" manufacturing jobs, it can happen in at least two ways can't it? First by actually moving manufacturing workflows off shore -- but second, as a product of off-shore competition wherein a foreign manufacturer offers a better product at a comparable price. It's not an accident that the rise of Toyota, Nissan and other Far Eastern automobile sales grew rapidly during the same period as U.S. auto manufacturers were undergoing their "quality crisis" here at home. And the net result was a loss of sales hence U.S. manufacturing jobs.
I won't argue that management is blameless for the competitive failures of the U.S. automakers -- but I won't argue that American labor is blameless either.
(I should add that I've been retired for many years now, so can't speak for the current state of affairs.)
Read more
Comment Commented Cal Bengoshi
@Curtis -- With all due respect, I do not think that any significant number of US manufacturing jobs were off-shored because of lack of quality of the work being done. The problem with the quality of American-made goods was that management decided to lower the amount of time spent by workers during the manufacturing process in order to save money, and this caused a reduction in the quality of the product. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Sadly MIke, the fact that so many manufacturing jobs have moved outside the U.S. is hardly the fault of the "liberal politics" of anybody, ivory-tower academics or otherwise. Those jobs have moved because our economic system (which so many conservatives claim to champion -- at least when it fits their narrative) seek to maximize their return on assets.
A secondary factor in the loss of U.S. manufacturing jobs belongs to labor itself. It astonishes me that no one seems to recall the "quality crisis" that struck the American auto industry a few decades ago. Some manufacturers moved to the Far East not just because of economics -- but because the workers there were more diligent and more dedicated to doing a quality job.
And a third factor is automation. I read this morning that oil field roughnecks and roustabouts are being replaced now by robots -- so another career avenue closes, or will soon, to the less-educated working man, whether he is American, Mexican or Russian. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Professor, in a very simplistic way, how could anyone think destoying american companies goodwill would be good for America.
How can alienating 6,7 billion consumers be a good thing?
America is America because the rest of the world embraced American life style and values, and most of the rest of the world doesn't like being told that we are 2nd at best...
Not all lies in macroeconomic aggregates. No leader in the west world until now has been so vocal and hostile twards others, and if Americans think it doesn't have to pay the price, they are wrong-
Take a good look to what hapened to ubber with the refuge crisis and look out for the future of Tesla, now that Elon is Trumps Ferdinand Porsche Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
The beauty of free markets is that we vote with our money.... Read more
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air with Nina Khrushcheva
[Listen to the podcast here.] Nina Khrushcheva, Professor at the New School, discusses truth, Russia, and the future for US-Russian relations with PS contributing editor John Andrews, Krister Paris from the Estonian newspaper Eesti Pärvaleht, and Arnout Brouwers from Holland’s de Volkskrant.