What a Trump Victory Would Mean for the US Economy
It’s impossible to know what shocks the US economy will face in the next four years. But, given Donald Trump’s stated objectives and ill-considered policy proposals, there can be little doubt that the economy of 2028 will be much stronger, more equal, and more resilient if Kamala Harris wins November’s presidential election.
NEW YORK – The US presidential election in November is critical for many reasons. At stake is not just the survival of American democracy, but also sound stewardship of the economy, with far-reaching implications for the rest of the world.