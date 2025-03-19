Will the Dollar Continue to Fall?
There are not only cyclical but also structural and even systemic factors that may make continued dollar weakening more likely. Warning signs in the US economy are flashing red, and most other countries are urgently looking for ways to reduce their economies’ dependence on Donald Trump’s America.
LONDON – Although I no longer live and breathe the markets on a daily basis, I have never forgotten some key lessons I learned early on as an economist working in the financial industry: it is much easier to be wrong than right.